Former President Donald Trump may have teased a 2024 presidential run in his Conservative Political Action Conference speech over the weekend, but the editorial board for the conservative Wall Street Journal urged Republicans to move on.

“If he was so great politically for the GOP, why is the party now out of power?” the board asked with its subheadline of an op-ed published Tuesday.

The Journal’s board noted how “the CPAC crowd cheered” during Trump’s address, during which he repeated the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him and bashed President Joe Biden.

“But if CPAC represented America, Mr. Trump would still reside in the White House, not Mar-a-Lago,” it said.

The board acknowledged that Trump’s “base of support means he will play an important role in the GOP.”

“But as the Biden months roll on and the policy consequences of the 2020 defeat become stark, perhaps the party’s grassroots will begin to look past the Trump era to a new generation of potential standard-bearers,” it concluded. “As long as Republicans focus on the grievances of the Trump past, they won’t be a governing majority.”