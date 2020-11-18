This 32-Inch HD TV Is Only $88 At Walmart Right Now

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

This TV is so lifelike, it’s like you’re part of the action.

2020 has been one for the history books, for sure. While we’re all eager for that ball to drop so we can ring in a brand new year, first we get a treat: the holiday season. It’s almost here, and no matter what these past several months have thrown at us, we want to help you relax and enjoy. Take a deep breath and exhale—we’re taking the stress out of gift shopping.

We did all the creative gift thinking for you, teaming up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—deep discounts every single day on fantastic presents, from tech toys to perfume. Get a head start ticking gifts off that shopping list (and maybe even snag a treasure for yourself). But don’t hesitate—items are selling out fast (one TV was gone in just two hours). Ready, set, shop.

Sceptre’s 32-inch HD TV lets you wow anyone on your gift list without breaking the bank. It’s on sale for just $88 from $120 and gets thousands of great reviews. This TV is the perfect addition to a bedroom, workout space, or patio.

“I LOVE this TV!” exclaims one reviewer. “I was looking for something inexpensive to put my Roku streamer on and this is perfect for my bedroom.... I didn't need a thing to get it going. Popped in my Roku and BOOM! Beautiful picture, and the sound is great for my small room.”

Echoes another fan: “Glad I bought this TV. Exceptional picture. Bought a bigger TV and took it back. This was such a great buy.”

Lightweight, with an LED flatscreen, the 32-inch Sceptre is sleek and pretty. “This TV is beautiful,” says another five-star review. “The picture is great and there are a lot of settings. The sounds is great, as well. Amazing TV for the price.” Hear, hear. Act quickly. This one won’t last.

Shop it: Sceptre 32" Class 720P HD LED TV, $88 (was $120), walmart.com

Give your favorite gamer an edge with the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset. In case you speak gamer, here’s one of the great things about these headphones: THX Spatial Audio means positionally accurate sound in a 360° sphere environment. What? We promise that’s good news! This gift is a winner—and over $30 off right now.

One avid Call of Duty War Zone player who posted a five-star review gets into the user experience: “I can tell where footsteps are coming from...or even the door knob turning when an enemy tries to sneak up on my team. My friends who I always play with are like, "How did you hear that?”

For hours of play, comfort is key. Cooling gel and soft cushioned leatherette make the Razer headset comfy for the long haul. One happy user writes, “...the sound quality is superb. I love the design and comfort. This is by far the best headset I’ve ever had the pleasure of owning.” Down from $100 to just $69, it’s also a pleasure to give.

Shop it: Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 2019, $69 (was $100), walmart.com

Is someone on your list in need of a new laptop? Maybe you? The 14" Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 offers excellent all-around performance, graphics, and productivity for work, then flips the script for off-duty time. This showoff can transform from a laptop, to a tent for presentations, to an upright movie screen, to a tablet with a soft touchscreen.

It’s fast, easy to use, and includes great features. Ready to leave that zoom call? It has a privacy shutter built right in. Can’t find your charger? No worries—it’s got a whopping 10 hours of battery life. With a crisp picture and Dolby Audio, it’s also a pleasure for binge-watching.

One happy user says, “This is an excellent computer. Speedy, wonderful resolution, able to do a lot at once...Workhorse battery. The touchscreen is responsive, and the flexibility to use it as a tablet is very cool.” And at $429—nearly 40 percent off the original price, this multitasker is an absolute steal.

Shop it: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop, 14" FHD Convertible, $429 (was $699), walmart.com

We could all use a little TLC right now—and the gift of massage is a great one for 2020. While we can’t very well give gift certificates to the local spa at the moment, we can give this small-but-mighty massage gun. It goes deep or gentle, with four different heads and six different speeds, so you can customize for your preference and for the needs of different achey spots.

Reviewers say it delivers the sort of precision, deep-tissue relief you’d get from a real human massage, melting away tightness and pain. Says one five-start reviewer: “The best thing to use whenever you work hard every day. Definitely relaxes and reinvigorates every sore muscle. I would recommend this product 110%.” At less than half price, this one is a no-brainer.

The beloved Skechers memory foam sneakers are a dream for anyone on their feet all day—or anyone working seated who wants to break up that time with quick walks (doctors recommend this!). These shoes feel so good, they practically move your body for you.

Reviewers love their comfort and support—great for those with back issues or foot problems. “These shoes are so comfortable, my feet don’t get tired,” says one fan. “I love the way they feel.”

True to the name, the Quick Getaway sneakers are no fuss to put on (with nothing to tie). The upper is made of comfy jersey knit, so you can slip in and slip off. At this sale price, you need to treat yourself to a pair—this is a wellness gift-to-self that will keep you moving all winter long. Available in medium and wide widths.

Shop it: Skechers Summits Quick Getaway Sneakers, $40 (was $55), walmart.com

You thought we had it bad? Scooby Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang have to fend off a global “dogpocalypse” before it’s too late! Ruh-roh!

Get in on this family friendly Blu-ray one reviewer calls: “A great movie. Very entertaining for all ages.” You get digital access as well, so you can enjoy the flick any way you like. Another reviewer dubs this Blu-ray, “Scooby Doo at its best!” So grab some Scooby snacks and hunker down with a little old-school escapism. It’s a dose of nostalgia that feels delicious right about now.

Versace’s Bright Crystal perfume is a gem of a fragrance: light and fresh and bright, it would please just about anyone who appreciates a subtle floral scent. A blend of pomegranate, peony, lotus, magnolia and yuzu, it comes in a devastatingly gorgeous bottle so it makes an impressive entrance.

Says one five-star fan: “This is my second bottle...I can't get enough of this scent. It is so delicate but not cloying like some heavy floral scents. Has a nice freshness to it. I always get asked what I'm wearing.”

With such a deep discount, this is one of those gifts that seems much more expensive than it is—making you look like a hero. Grab it now for nearly half off.

Shop it: Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette, Perfume for Women, 3 oz, $50 (was $95), walmart.com

