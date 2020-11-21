A TV Under $300, Lodge Skillet For Just $10 And More Deals On Gifts Anyone Will Love

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

This Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV has so many bells and whistles, you may not be able to hear Santa’s sleigh. Great color, crisp audio, and its USB and HDMI ports make it easy to bring your own media to the party.

One happy user has it all figured out: “The quality is absolutely amazing,” says a fan. “The beveled edges are so slim it's like it has no edges. The performance is top-notch.” For $60 off, this super-sharp TV is a true bargain.

Shop it: Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $240 (was $300), walmart.com

Today we’re starting with this hot seller— the Pre-Seasoned 8 Inch Cast Iron Skillet from Lodge. This little pan is so versatile, even novice cooks will make great use of it. It can sear, sauté, bake, broil, braise, fry, or grill. One five-star reviewer writes, “Love this pan! This is my first cast iron skillet. Very easy to clean. Food tastes amazing!” It can go from stovetop to oven to grill. Know some avid campers? This little baby can work right over the campfire, searing that fish they just caught to perfection.

“Love it,” exclaims another happy purchaser, “Just the right size for a couple of eggs or a BIG pancake.” It even works on induction cooktops. For just $10, marked down from $19, you may want to gift a few. You can feel extra-good about buying from a company that’s been making heirloom-quality cookware here in the USA for more than 120 years: “[Lodge] is the only brand of cast iron allowed in my home. These are the BEST. Food cooked in this skillet is delicious.“

Shop it: Lodge Pre-Seasoned 8 Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $10 (was $19), walmart.com

You can’t be all things to all people, but sometimes an appliance can be everything we want, in one compact case. That’s the true identity of the Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill: It magically takes the place of a slew of countertop appliances, presenting countless options for food prep while occupying only a few feet of counter space.

Today Walmart has knocked $30 off the price, bringing it down from $199 to $169. For winter-in-place orders (coming soon from a governor near you), the Ninja Foodi is fantastic: air-fry potatoes, roast a chicken, grill a burger, bake some muffins. Forgot to defrost the meat? No problem. The Foodi will take care of that—and have it char-grilled, all in 25 minutes.

This is the perfect gift for gadget-y guys, families feeling the pressure of the pandemic, frequent fryers (because now they can do it without oil), and anyone who enjoys some excitement in the kitchen. If you live with roommates, this is a great gift-to-all (including you). Says one of many five-star reviewers: “This is an incredible machine. Cooks fast, cleans very easy, I love it.” At a mere $169, you will too.

Shop it: Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, $169 (was $199), walmart.com

This set is the trifecta of skin wins, coming in at just $66 for $81 worth of products. It includes a moisturizer, a serum, and a $15 gift card that your lucky recipient can put toward refills. All from the geniuses at the time-tested brand Olay. These mainstays from the Olay Regenerist line—Night Moisturizer and Night Serum—hydrate winter skin while she sleeps. With the power of Retinol24, the pair shows results. One reviewer says, “My skin is improving SO much! My dark spots are almost gone, my skin is soft to the touch, I have no open pores, no blackheads on my cheeks, and my skin is more plump. Using Olay has really boosted my confidence 1,000 percent.” The $15 gift card can help her re-stock.

Shop it: Olay Regenerist Retinol Moisturizer and Serum, plus $15 gift card, $66 (was $81), walmart.com

This gift looks like a giant splurge (but isn’t). Equipped with the most advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these wireless earbuds from the company Bietrun are super fast and therefore perfect for gamers (who really can’t tolerate delay). These buds offer an extraordinarily stable connection at a distance of up to 33 feet. But even more amazing is the price drop—over $100 off! Anyone who appreciates great audio, great fit, and overall great performance would be thrilled with this gift.

“The best earbuds I've ever had!” says one reviewer. “They block all the outside noise marvelously. I can jog a noisy street, work out in a crowded gym, or work in a loud office, and hear nothing but my beautiful music. The charging case is very effective, displaying how much battery is left.” But you won’t have to check often, as the earbuds hold a 6-hour charge and the case offers up to 100 hours of battery life(!). A great get, on all counts.

Want to win the holidays with weird and wonderful gifts? How about lifting someone’s spirits with this ‘re-inflatable’ Balloon Dog? Squeakee is an interactive toy that kids (ages 5 and up) can pump into existence, and then deflate for next time. It does tricks, eats, squeaks, pees, and, yes, my friends—even farts.“Such a fun toy!” raves one reviewer. “My kids love it! Impressive technology and the functions all work great!”

Even adults appreciate Squeakee’s antics, which another reviewer describes as, “Epic...Awesome...Loads of fun!” For a playful grownup who appreciates pop art, Squeakee is like a modern sculpture come to life—cheeky and chic. Get a load of Squeakee’s talents in this video at Walmart.com. Adopt this ‘dog’ soon—stock won’t last.

Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue perfume evokes sparkling days and moody evenings. With top notes of apple, cedar, and Sicilian lemon, she can conjure a Mediterranean mood—and feed those dreams of travel. Layered with rose, bamboo, jasmine, amber, and musk, this perfume is great for everyday—it may just become her signature scent. The bottle makes an impressive entrance too. Your friend, sister, aunt, or mom will gasp when she unwraps this. And you can gift it to her for just $45, down from $102. It will look like you spent a fortune.