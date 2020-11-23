This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

The holidays are almost here, and they couldn’t be more welcome. We’re ready to celebrate the end of 2020 and wave to it in the rear-view mirror. What better way to wrap up this topsy-turvy year than to shower your loved ones with the best gifts, at the best prices? Haven’t yet been inspired to shop? Don’t worry. We’ve got you.

We’re here with not only ideas and inspiration but also incredible sales, on everything from home essentials to tech toys to cozy winter-wear. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a sneak peek at incredible deals every day—so you can conquer that shopping list in minutes and maybe even snag a (deeply discounted) treasure for yourself. From earbuds to Eddie Bauer, these goods are so tempting, they’re sure to sell out fast—so step to it!

These shatter-proof multi-use melamine bowls are a great assist in the kitchen for bakers (the non-slip bottoms make mixing easy), salad-makers (the big one is great for tossing), and even folks who tend toward take-out. Each bowl comes with an airtight lid, which turns it from mixing or serving bowl into perfect storage for leftovers. Gorgeous, versatile, nest-able, and over half price, this set is a winning gift.

One of more than a thousand satisfied shoppers says: “The sizes are great—the biggest bowl works well for large parties and barbecues. I just used it as a punch bowl—that’s how big it is! The lids for these fit tight and the bottom grips the surface that you’re working on so they stay put...and they’re pretty!” With a 97 percent recommended rating, this cheery customer is in good company. At just $25, down from $50, this set is perfectly priced to please someone on your list.

The Pioneer Woman Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, $24.50 (was $50)

For more amazing Pioneer Woman deals, click here.

Need one great gift the entire family can enjoy? This Samsung Smart TV commands a room and transforms your viewing experience—offering four times the quality of Full HD, thanks to its crystal display. “It's absolutely beautiful!,” says one reviewer. “The picture is so great—colorful and clear!”

Expect sharper dialogue, deeper bass (stream music via Bluetooth), and next-gen apps that meet everyone’s binge-watching needs. Another shopper appreciates that this model “looks awesome, works with Alexa, and has Roku and Spectrum.” The Universal Guide helps you find exactly what you want to watch, quickly and easily. For $670, down from $750, with a host of enhancements that elevate the viewing experience, this giant Samsung is a great buy—and would make an exciting addition to the family.

Samsung 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD, $670 (was $750)

Make your pearly whites even whiter this winter—with this extremely effective kit from Crest, currently available at a shocking discount of 40 percent. With light treatment included, Crest’s Teeth Whitening Kit rivals professional whitening. Since dental visits (like most activity) are limited these days, the timing of this sale could not be better. And the impact? “This product is AMAZING!!!” said one of many happy reviewers. “My teeth were yellow and stained and they are getting super white after only five treatments. I still have five more treatments to go so I can't wait to see how white they get....” Take advantage of this sale to start the new year with a brighter smile. At $40 off, it’s a no-brainer.

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Kit, $60 (was $100)

These high-performance Sony Extra Bass Earbuds have an ergonomic design that provides a secure fit. They deliver incredible audio and can handle themselves in rough weather. Normally they sell for $130. That sounds about right, yes? Well today you can get them for nearly half off—just $78. Run, don’t walk—the reviews are phenomenal: “I am a stickler for headphones and these are amazing!” says one shopper. “The sound is crisp and clear and the bass is powerful and doesn’t get distorted at full volume. Nothing else compares, hands down.”

The Sony Extra Bass Earbuds get up to 18 hours(!) of battery life, and they charge quickly. Another happy camper says, “Oh my goodness are these great!! I have been using these for a couple of weeks now, and I'm in love. They are comfortable and sleek. They don't fall out. They cancel other noises as well as or better than competitors, which I am thrilled about for maximum concentration while I work out.“ At $78 down from $130, anyone on your nice list will be ecstatic to find these in their stocking.

This gift could suit anyone from that teen on your list to your picky father in law. So stop scrolling and grab a few of these classic fleece sweatshirts from Champion, an athletic-ware label appreciated by all generations.

The cut is just right, the colors are amazing—20 to choose from—and the size range is vast—up to 4XL. “The Powerblend sweatshirt is cut full, but not baggy,” says one reviewer, “so [there’s] room for layers.”

“I think I could live in this sweatshirt!” says one. “It is really smart looking.” At half off, you’re the one who’ll look smart finding this deal. Grab some extras—these never go out of style and make great emergency gifts for birthdays too.

Champion Men's Powerblend Fleece Crew Sweatshirt, $20 (was $40)

Yes, maybe we’ve been thinking too much about wine this year. But tricky times call for soothing sips. Avanti’s 6-Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler would please the wine-enthusiast on your list or perhaps make a timely addition to your own home.

Compact and stylish with a glass door and soft interior LED light, it elegantly displays bottles while maintaining the perfect temperature. The digital thermostat is adjustable from the outside, so you won’t disturb those wines while they’re a-chillin’.

Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to place. Reviewers are using it below the kitchen counter and right on top—or stashing it in the basement. “Exactly what I was looking for,” says one customer. And though you may not have known you needed it, now that you see it, doesn’t it make sense to free up space in the main fridge, and always have a bottle ready to go? At $71 off, we’re guessing the answer is yes.

Avanti EWC6C1B 6 Bottle Thermoelectric Wine Cooler, $129 (was $200)

