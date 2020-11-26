16 Of The Best Deals From Walmart's Just-Dropped Black Friday Sale

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
Get ready for a big discount on this big TV.
Ready, set, shop! It’s the day before Thanksgiving and the getting’s good for the biggest sales of the year. If you’ve been waiting for the lowest prices, your patience has paid off. It’s time to pounce!
AirPods Pro, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TVs, Beats, Fitbits, Apple Watches, Shark vacs—all the ‘it’ gadgets are on sale. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a sneak peek at unbelievable deals every day—so you can plow through that shopping list faster than Santa’s sleigh—and maybe even score a few (deeply discounted) treasures for yourself.
With insider hands-on feedback from some very happy customers, you’ll find everything you need below. But don’t dilly-dally—we said it once and we’ll say it again: These 16 deals will sell out fast. So get clicking!
Five-star review: “The very first thing that comes to mind with this TV is the vivid pop of color. It may sound like a small detail but once you see it with your own eyes it will be very difficult to go back. Not only is the screen vibrant...but the TV is fixed with all kinds of built-in apps. Streaming is easy and Bluetooth pairing is a dream. Setup is super simple and the TV itself isn't difficult to carry or manage. Overall a wonderful product that makes movie night feel that much closer to the big screen in theaters.” Similar models are nearly $200 more at other retailers.
Shop it:VIZIO 70" Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1, $478, walmart.com
Five-star review: “This has been the best investment for my home. With everything going on in the world, my family and I are staying at home a lot more which leads to more messes and the assistance of the Shark IQ robot vacuum has been a game changer for our floors. The Shark IQ robot sweeps the floor into its own trash bin and goes back to the docking station to charge....We use this daily and could not be more thankful for the work it does. It's well made and uses smart technology.”
Shop it: Shark IQ Robot Self Empty RV1000S Robot Vacuum, $329 (was $399), walmart.com
Five-star review: “This Fitbit was everything I expected. It arrived in less than 48 hours and came with two different size bands...It was so easy to set up, even this grandma was able to do it. It is comfortable to wear and I love the reminders to get active. I’m very pleased with this product and giving one as a gift soon.”
Shop it: Fitbit Inspire 2, $69 (was $99), walmart.com
Five-star review: “My daughter absolutely loves this blanket! She uses it every night and can't say enough about it. It adds the perfect amount of weight for a restless night’s sleep. If you need something to help you get a good sleep, this is the blanket for you.”
Shop it: Tranquility Weighted Blanket 12lb, 48" x 72", Gray, $17, walmart.com
Five-star review: “These wireless earphones are just what I was searching for! Clear, crisp sound with amazing bass unlike any other brand out there. They come with a charging cable, a cute bag to carry them in, and four ear tips. The way they fit around my ear is so much better for my lifestyle, I can workout with them on. I definitely recommend them!”
Shop it: Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip, $99 (was $149), walmart.com
Five-star review: “My mom recently bought these for me. I use them on the daily. It’s very comfortable and the sound is perfect!”
Another: “My daughter loves them. She likes the rose pink color, and the sound is great. She uses them for her virtual classes. Battery lasts.”
Shop it: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, $119 (was $179), walmart.com
Five-star review: “This isn't my first Blackstone. I love them. This unit assembled fast and easy, about 20 minutes. I seasoned it yesterday and went to work on my famous smash burgers. It was perfect for my family of five. The air fryer works faster and better than expected. We used it for some frozen fries and they came out perfect, crispy on the outside and like fluff on the inside. My other Blackstone does not have the hood, higher shelves, and accessory hooks and I have to say that they are all incredible additions.”
Shop it: Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood, $397 (was $447), walmart.com
Five-star review: “I've used the knives, and I’m really surprised how sharp the blades are...The floral design on each blade is so pretty and worth keeping them out on display. The cutting board is beautiful too...This set would make a wonderful holiday gift for someone!”
Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Classic Charm 20-Piece Cutlery Set, $20, walmart.com
Five-star review: “I love this 25 piece set. The color is so pretty and the pans work fabulously. It was just a bonus receiving the pretty porcelain measuring cups and spoons, which look great in my dining room hutch. I highly recommend this purchase—you will not be disappointed.”
Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 25-piece Nonstick & Cast Iron Cookware Combo Set, $69, walmart.com
Five-star review: “Picture perfect! It's absolutely beautiful— the picture is so great, colorful and clear! AMAZING PRICE! 100 percent recommend— exactly what I was looking for!”
Shop it: SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $478 (was $528), walmart.com
Need something slightly smaller? Try this on for size:
Shop it: SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $398 (was $450), walmart.com
Five-star review: “Definitely a difference between the Pros and the regular AirPods. Noise canceling. Much better sound quality. Love the wireless charging capability. The feel of the ear is so much better. I am so happy with this purchase. Worth the money. Wonderful during phone calls, as well.”
Shop it: Apple AirPods Pro, $169 (was $219), walmart.com
Five-star review: “I was happy getting the Series 3 as it had all the features I needed...Simple set up to connect to my iPhone. I purchased it for the activity tracking features connecting to other apps on my phone and I love that I get to see my heart rate! The reminders are awesome—stand up, move, breathe, drink water—you name it. It’s helping with my accountability of being healthier and that is AMAZING! I highly recommend!”
Shop it: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case, $119 (was $179), walmart.com
Or try this one on for size:
Shop it: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case, $149 (was $209), walmart.com
Five-star review: “....The screen is so beautiful and crisp inside the VR. The controllers are amazingly accurate and extremely responsive. The tech is very high end. The response to every touch is super quick with a haptic feedback, which is amazing. You can also set the boundary of the area you are playing in to not accidentally hit things in the room...Overall I am super impressed with the product.”
Shop it: Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 64 GB, $299, walmart.com
This baby is in stock and ready to be played! Nintendo’s latest home video game system, the Switch, provides single and multiplayer thrills at home or on the go. And with bonus Mario Kart 8, this gift is a no brainer for kids and adults who have been trying to get their hands on a Switch while stock was sold out. A great gift at a great price—but act fast, before the consoles sell out.
Shop it: Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299, walmart.com
Five-star review: “I am so happy to have this streaming device because my entire family is indoors... Lots of options—so many movies and series—my children can watch just what they want. This is definitely better than cable and cheaper than buying a new smart TV!”
Shop it: Roku SE Streaming Media Player, $17, walmart.com
Five-star review: “I am so pleasantly surprised how good this all-in-one speaker is. So easy to connect via Bluetooth, usb drive, or 3.5 aux input. Very loud. What I love is that you can change the color of the woofer surrounds, and the color goes to the beat of the music! So cool. Light and very easy to carry. Highly recommend this....” Watch a product-demo video here.
Shop it: Onn Medium Party Speaker with LED Lighting, $50 (was $79), walmart.com
Shop more top deals:
More TV deals:
Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV (X322BV-SR), $88 (was $120), walmart.com
Sceptre 43-inch Class Full HD LED TV (X435BV-F), $148 (was $220), walmart.com
JVC 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $238 (was $349), walmart.com
RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (RLDED5098-UHD), $220 (was $330), walmart.com
Samsung 50-inch Q60T 4K QLED TV, $498 (was $650), walmart.com
Sceptre 50-inch Class Ultra HD Android Smart 4K LED TV, $250 (was $500), walmart.com
Vizio 50-inch Class 4K UHD M-Series LED Quantum Smart TV (M506x-H9), $298 (was $350), walmart.com
LG 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $497 (was $697), walmart.com
Samsung 58-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV, $398 (was $450), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $478 (was $550), walmart.com
Sceptre 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV (U650CV-U), $380 (was $430), walmart.com
Samsung 85-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QN85Q60T), $1,998 (was $2,498), walmart.com
More headphones deals:
Philips Hi-Res Audio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $30), walmart.com
Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $199 (was $349), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $110 (was $150), walmart.com
LG TONE Free HBS-FN5W Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $109 (was $130), walmart.com
Sennheiser 508382 CX350BT In-Ear Canal Wireless Headphones, $70 (was $100), walmart.com
JBL T500BT On-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $60), walmart.com
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II, $159 (was $229), walmart.com
More gaming deals:
Playstation 5, $499, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
PlayStation 5: Digital Edition, $399, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
Xbox Series X, $499, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
Xbox Series S, $299, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (was $359), walmart.com
PlayStation Plus (12 months), $45 (was $60), walmart.com
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4), $15 (was $20), walmart.com
Bioshock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch), $15 (was $30), walmart.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch), $15 (was $50), walmart.com
Grand Theft Auto V (PS4), $15 (was $20), walmart.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox One), $28 (was $50), walmart.com
Madden NFL 21 (PS4), $28 (was $50), walmart.com
FIFA 21 (Xbox One), $28 (was $51), walmart.com
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $53), walmart.com
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $50), walmart.com
More smart home deals:
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player, $69 (was $79), walmart.com
Roku SE Streaming Media Player, $17, walmart.com
Google Nest Mini (second generation), $29 (was $49), walmart.com
Arlo Pro 2HD Video Camera, $100 (was $230), walmart.com
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Kootion Smart Plug (two-pack), $16 (was $39), walmart.com
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $130 (was $200), walmart.com
Lenovo Smart Clock, $35 (was $80), walmart.com
Roku Premiere, $24 (was $40), walmart.com
Defender Ultra HD 4K Wired Outdoor Security System (1TB), $280 (was $450), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch), $199 (was $330), walmart.com
Gateway 10.1-inch Tablet, $80 (was $110), walmart.com
Contixo Kids Learning Tablet V8-2, $59 (was $90), walmart.com
Gateway 8-inch Tablet, $70 (was $90), walmart.com
Contixo V9-3 7-inch Kids Tablet, $65 (was $100), walmart.com
Vizio XR6M10 Smartcast 6-inch Tablet, $60 (was $88), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A51 (128GB), $249 (was $399), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A21 (32GB), $99 (was $249), walmart.com
Motorola Moto e (32GB), $59 (was $99), walmart.com
Core Innovations CTB1016G 10.1-inch Tablet, $59 (was $90), walmart.com
More deals on vacuums:
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $330), walmart.com
Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop with Discs and Scrubber, $69 (was $100), walmart.com
ionVac UV Robot Vacuum, $149 (was $249), walmart.com
Bissell PowerForce Compact Bagless Vacuum, $40 (was $49), walmart.com
Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet Hard Floor Stick Vacuum, $99 (was $115), walmart.com
Shark Apex DuoClean Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $295 (was $329), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $269 (was $449), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum, $1,040 (was $1,400), walmart.com
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (was $394), walmart.com
Ecovacs DeeBot U2 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $179 (was $250), walmart.com
More deals on work from home essentials:
Gateway 14.1-inch Full HD Ultra Slim Notebook, $449 (was $699), walmart.com
Lenovo Chromebook S330, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
Acer Chromebook 715, $329 (was $499), walmart.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 5, $549 (was $799), walmart.com
Gateway 14.1-inch Full HD Ultra Slim Notebook, $329 (was $499), walmart.com
LG Gram 15.6-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, $699 (was $1,250), walmart.com
Lenovo 3 Chromebook, $169 (was $199), walmart.com
HP Omen 15, $999 (was $1,299), walmart.com
Core Innovations 14.1-inch Laptop, $179 (was $249), walmart.com
Samsung Notebook 7, $699 (was $1,099), walmart.com
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Traveling Vines Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, $24.50 (was $50), walmart.com
Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, $79 (was $149), walmart.com
Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 6.5 Quart Round Dutch Oven, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, $140 (was $255), walmart.com
Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
Rachael Ray 15-Piece Get Cooking! Aluminum Nonstick Pots, $100 (was $200), walmart.com
GreenLife 18-Piece Soft Grip Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set, $85 (was $130), walmart.com
More deals on clothing:
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k Rose Gold Halo CZ Stud Earrings, $20 (was $150), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Packable Puffer Jacket with Hood, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
GBH Womens Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood, $65 (was $215), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Mock Neck Tunic Sweater, $17 (was $25), walmart.com
Women Button Down Solid Color Cardigan, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Blue Star Clothing Women's 3/4 Length Textured Plush Robe, $11 (was $26), walmart.com
The Cozy Corner Women's Super Plush Long Sleeve Top & Pant Pajama Set, $13 (was $27), walmart.com
2pc Laundry by Shelli Segal Womens Chenille Pajamas Set Lounge Top and Bottom, $30 (was $88), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater, $18 (was $27), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Mayra High Waist Crop Kick Flare Jeans, Women's, $16.50 (was $24.50), walmart.com
More furniture deals:
Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand, $149 (was $189), walmart.com
Orion 47" 4-Shelf Bookcase, Multiple Finishes, $29 (was $47), walmart.com
5-Tier Wooden Bookcase Storage Shelves Organizer, $127 (was $177), walmart.com
Mainstays Modern Barstool, $62 (was $70), walmart.com
Walnew Power Lift Recliner with Massage and Heat, $209 (was $399), walmart.com
Magnolia Metal X 70" 2-Door White Oak TV Stand by Desert Fields, $229 (was $300), walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Bar Cart, Gold, $80 (was $99), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life: