16 Of The Best Deals From Walmart's Just-Dropped Black Friday Sale

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Get ready for a big discount on this big TV.

Ready, set, shop! It’s the day before Thanksgiving and the getting’s good for the biggest sales of the year. If you’ve been waiting for the lowest prices, your patience has paid off. It’s time to pounce!

AirPods Pro, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TVs, Beats, Fitbits, Apple Watches, Shark vacs—all the ‘it’ gadgets are on sale. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a sneak peek at unbelievable deals every day—so you can plow through that shopping list faster than Santa’s sleigh—and maybe even score a few (deeply discounted) treasures for yourself.

With insider hands-on feedback from some very happy customers, you’ll find everything you need below. But don’t dilly-dally—we said it once and we’ll say it again: These 16 deals will sell out fast. So get clicking!

Five-star review: “The very first thing that comes to mind with this TV is the vivid pop of color. It may sound like a small detail but once you see it with your own eyes it will be very difficult to go back. Not only is the screen vibrant...but the TV is fixed with all kinds of built-in apps. Streaming is easy and Bluetooth pairing is a dream. Setup is super simple and the TV itself isn't difficult to carry or manage. Overall a wonderful product that makes movie night feel that much closer to the big screen in theaters.” Similar models are nearly $200 more at other retailers.

Shop it:VIZIO 70" Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV HDR V-Series V705x-H1, $478, walmart.com

Five-star review: “This has been the best investment for my home. With everything going on in the world, my family and I are staying at home a lot more which leads to more messes and the assistance of the Shark IQ robot vacuum has been a game changer for our floors. The Shark IQ robot sweeps the floor into its own trash bin and goes back to the docking station to charge....We use this daily and could not be more thankful for the work it does. It's well made and uses smart technology.”

Shop it: Shark IQ Robot Self Empty RV1000S Robot Vacuum, $329 (was $399), walmart.com

Five-star review: “This Fitbit was everything I expected. It arrived in less than 48 hours and came with two different size bands...It was so easy to set up, even this grandma was able to do it. It is comfortable to wear and I love the reminders to get active. I’m very pleased with this product and giving one as a gift soon.”

Five-star review: “My daughter absolutely loves this blanket! She uses it every night and can't say enough about it. It adds the perfect amount of weight for a restless night’s sleep. If you need something to help you get a good sleep, this is the blanket for you.”

Shop it: Tranquility Weighted Blanket 12lb, 48" x 72", Gray, $17, walmart.com

Five-star review: “These wireless earphones are just what I was searching for! Clear, crisp sound with amazing bass unlike any other brand out there. They come with a charging cable, a cute bag to carry them in, and four ear tips. The way they fit around my ear is so much better for my lifestyle, I can workout with them on. I definitely recommend them!”

Shop it: Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip, $99 (was $149), walmart.com

Five-star review: “My mom recently bought these for me. I use them on the daily. It’s very comfortable and the sound is perfect!”

Another: “My daughter loves them. She likes the rose pink color, and the sound is great. She uses them for her virtual classes. Battery lasts.”

Shop it: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, $119 (was $179), walmart.com

Five-star review: “This isn't my first Blackstone. I love them. This unit assembled fast and easy, about 20 minutes. I seasoned it yesterday and went to work on my famous smash burgers. It was perfect for my family of five. The air fryer works faster and better than expected. We used it for some frozen fries and they came out perfect, crispy on the outside and like fluff on the inside. My other Blackstone does not have the hood, higher shelves, and accessory hooks and I have to say that they are all incredible additions.”

Shop it: Blackstone 2-Burner 28" Griddle with Electric Air Fryer and Hood, $397 (was $447), walmart.com

Five-star review: “I've used the knives, and I’m really surprised how sharp the blades are...The floral design on each blade is so pretty and worth keeping them out on display. The cutting board is beautiful too...This set would make a wonderful holiday gift for someone!”

Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Classic Charm 20-Piece Cutlery Set, $20, walmart.com

Five-star review: “I love this 25 piece set. The color is so pretty and the pans work fabulously. It was just a bonus receiving the pretty porcelain measuring cups and spoons, which look great in my dining room hutch. I highly recommend this purchase—you will not be disappointed.”

Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Frontier Speckle 25-piece Nonstick & Cast Iron Cookware Combo Set, $69, walmart.com

Five-star review: “Picture perfect! It's absolutely beautiful— the picture is so great, colorful and clear! AMAZING PRICE! 100 percent recommend— exactly what I was looking for!”

Shop it: SAMSUNG 65" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $478 (was $528), walmart.com

Need something slightly smaller? Try this on for size:

Shop it: SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR, $398 (was $450), walmart.com

Five-star review: “Definitely a difference between the Pros and the regular AirPods. Noise canceling. Much better sound quality. Love the wireless charging capability. The feel of the ear is so much better. I am so happy with this purchase. Worth the money. Wonderful during phone calls, as well.”

Five-star review: “I was happy getting the Series 3 as it had all the features I needed...Simple set up to connect to my iPhone. I purchased it for the activity tracking features connecting to other apps on my phone and I love that I get to see my heart rate! The reminders are awesome—stand up, move, breathe, drink water—you name it. It’s helping with my accountability of being healthier and that is AMAZING! I highly recommend!”

Shop it: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 38mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case, $119 (was $179), walmart.com

Or try this one on for size:

Shop it: Apple Watch Series 3 GPS - 42mm - Sport Band - Aluminum Case, $149 (was $209), walmart.com

Five-star review: “....The screen is so beautiful and crisp inside the VR. The controllers are amazingly accurate and extremely responsive. The tech is very high end. The response to every touch is super quick with a haptic feedback, which is amazing. You can also set the boundary of the area you are playing in to not accidentally hit things in the room...Overall I am super impressed with the product.”

Shop it: Oculus Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 64 GB, $299, walmart.com

This baby is in stock and ready to be played! Nintendo’s latest home video game system, the Switch, provides single and multiplayer thrills at home or on the go. And with bonus Mario Kart 8, this gift is a no brainer for kids and adults who have been trying to get their hands on a Switch while stock was sold out. A great gift at a great price—but act fast, before the consoles sell out.

Shop it: Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299, walmart.com

Five-star review: “I am so happy to have this streaming device because my entire family is indoors... Lots of options—so many movies and series—my children can watch just what they want. This is definitely better than cable and cheaper than buying a new smart TV!”

Shop it: Roku SE Streaming Media Player, $17, walmart.com

Five-star review: “I am so pleasantly surprised how good this all-in-one speaker is. So easy to connect via Bluetooth, usb drive, or 3.5 aux input. Very loud. What I love is that you can change the color of the woofer surrounds, and the color goes to the beat of the music! So cool. Light and very easy to carry. Highly recommend this....” Watch a product-demo video here.

Shop it: Onn Medium Party Speaker with LED Lighting, $50 (was $79), walmart.com

