Thanksgiving Is The New Black Friday. Gobble Up These Early Deals.

This beloved handy helper is on sale for Black Friday!
No one will argue—this has been a nutty year. Today we take a big breath and pause to remember all we’re thankful for—and our loved ones are at the top of that list. This unique year calls for some extra special treatment for everyone on that Nice List, and we’ve got your back with the best gift ideas at the best prices.
Walmart is a great resource, with unbelievable sales and quick shipping, so you can spoil friends and family far and wide, with the click of a button. We’ve teamed up with the retailer to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a first look at great deals every day. So get a jump on Black Friday, right now. There’s no time like the present (get it?).
We don’t need to tell you all the stuff this combo Instant Pot-air fryer can do for you, right? How it makes meal prep quicker, easier, healthier (less oil—sometimes no oil!). How motivating it is because it simplifies dishes that might otherwise feel intimidating? How it can be a pressure-cooker, slow-cooker, rice-cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt-maker, warmer, and more? Yeah, we didn’t think so.
This popular model is on sale for $50 off for Black Friday. With any Instant Pot you have access to more than 1,000 recipes by app or just asking Alexa.
Need backup? Here’s what one of many five-star reviewers says: “Cooks bacon to crispy perfection, broils steak, toasts bread, bakes biscuits, crisps hash browns...I could go on. The air fryer lid is my favorite cooking appliance ever. Plus, as it cooks, the mess stays in the pan and there is no splatter on the stove! I just wipe the inside of the lids after it cools. Love it!”
Shop it: Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, 6 Quart, $79 (was $129), walmart.com
At 43 inches, this absurdly priced Sceptre LED HDTV is just right for a bedroom or a guest room. It has 762 five-star reviews on Walmart’s site, so we’ll let folks who’ve experienced it do the talking. Says one: “Amazing tv— beautiful picture, easy to put together and it was easy to program...”
Another: “I'm very happy with my new 43" Sceptre TV! The picture is beautiful and I like the 3 HDMI's which I plugged my desktop into. Also the 'line out' is good for my stereo, plus the video inputs (RCA) I use for video gaming.... This TV is just what I needed!”
If you’re in the market for a (non-smart) TV with ports a-plenty for streaming favorite shows (via Roku or another device), playing music, and more, this deal is simply too good to pass up. “Great picture!” says yet another five-star reviewer. At $148? There’s no better deal.
Shop it: Sceptre 43" Class 1080P FHD LED TV, $148 (was $220), walmart.com
You know what’s on everyone’s wish list? Someone to do the housework. Well, folks, wishes do come true. This smart vacuum cleaner and mop is down to a ridiculously affordable price—$179 (that’s 70 off the regular price). It can clean entire rooms or specific spills. You boss it around—or set it and forget it—with an app. If you live with roommates who don’t help out, this could be the missing piece you’ve been waiting for.
This five-star reviewer says, “I have three kids and a dog. This is the most helpful helper in my entire household. All I have to do is tidy up my space and then press a button and it goes to work vacuuming and mopping every inch of my house. This is a MUST HAVE—a sanity and time saver.”
Shop it: Ecovacs Deebot U2 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop with WiFi & App, $179 (was $250), walmart.com
The Ninja Supra blender is a powerhouse. Part blender, part food-processor, it handles every manner of pulverizing effortlessly. It makes quick work of whole fruit, ice, and root vegetables, so it’s great for fresh juice. The 72-ounce capacity means you can make a big batch to share or store. And it comes with two covered to-go cups so you can bring your juice or smoothie with you.
Says a happy reviewer: “This is the best blender I have ever used. It is powerful, has a very nice design, is easy to use, not as loud as I thought it would be, and the best part is that it is fast! I can make a smoothie in less than 5 minutes.” We recommend this gift—down from $170 to $96—for someone you live with. (No harm done if you make use of it too, right?)
Shop it:Ninja Supra Kitchen System BL780, $96 (was $170), walmart.com
The authentic sound of vinyl delights fans across generations, making this the perfect gift for everyone from your grandmother to your best friend. Victrola’s Brooklyn 3-in-1 record player combines sweet nostalgia and excellent technology. It’s a stylish, compact record player, in a classic suitcase design that’s basically already a gorgeous gift box. Bluetooth connectivity allows listeners to stream their favorite songs from as far as 30 feet—and, of course, enjoy that record collection, with an actual needle resting on an actual album.
“This was a gift for my parents and they are thrilled! They listen to music all the time and are so excited to be able to play their vinyl albums again!” says one happy Victrola customer. On sale from $70 to $50, it gives you the opportunity to bring analog music—with all its depth–into someone’s life this holiday season. Also available in brown and dusty rose.
Shop it: Victrola 3-in-1 Bluetooth Suitcase Record Player with 3-speed Turntable, $50 (was $70), walmart.com
Whether you have a green thumb or not, this clever setup—on sale right now for $30 off—will have you effortlessly growing your own herbs in weeks. It’s a great 2020 gift for yourself, a friend, your mom—anyone—because it sets you up for success, helps inspire healthy meals, and brings some beauty to the passage of time (which will help make this winter more cheerful).
The hydroponic Aerogarden Sprout looks high tech but it couldn’t be simpler—and everything you need is in the box. You drop in the (all-natural, non-GMO) pre-seeded pods, add water, and that’s it. The LED grow light does. You’ll see sprouts in days and a full-grown harvest within weeks. Says one of many happy five-star reviewers, “It's so easy to set up, and you're growing herbs or flowers in no time.” The kit includes pods for basil, parsley, thyme, chives and mint. You don’t even have to remember to water. The machine will remind you when to add water and plant food (included).
Shop it: AeroGarden Sprout, Black, $70 (was $100), walmart.com
A solid-gold initial ring for your bestie, $84 down from $109
A grownup version of a friendship bracelet, this solid-gold initial ring is a sweet way to tell your best friend how important she is to you. Small and great for stacking, it’s a nice addition for a maximalist but simple and understated enough to delight a minimalist too. You can have it sent directly from the engraver in a gift box, if you like (contactless). And it’s $25 off right now.
“I love the ring,” says one five-star reviewer whose name might be Katie, or Karen, or Kim: “It is small, but perfect for me. The color is real gold. The 'K' is just right.” Another happy customer says of this piece: “It’s very pretty and dainty. Perfect for all occasions.” Available in all ring sizes, and in either 10k or 14k gold.
Shop it: 10k Real Solid Yellow Gold Initial Signet Stacking Midi Ring for Women, $84 (was $109), walmart.com
This diva-worthy perfume smells as pretty as it looks—and costs way less than it should. Viva La Juicy, a fragrance from Juicy Couture is sweet, fruity, and floral, with hints of vanilla caramel and sensual amber. “My favorite scent—smells so sweet and girly,” says one reviewer. “My go to perfume.” Normally this spectacular package is $98. But right now? Just $36. That’s 60 percent off. Delight someone on your list and save a bundle in the process. But don’t delay. You’re going to be kicking yourself if this sells out.
Shop it: Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.4 Oz, $36 (was $98), walmart.com
