18 Of The Best Black Friday Deals At Walmart This Year

The long-anticipated best shopping day of the year has finally arrived! Black Friday is upon us, and that means the steepest holiday discounts on the greatest gifts for family and friends. From cozy robes to the latest in robot technology, the top deals are right here, so you can get your hands on them pronto (and before you have to worry about pesky shipping deadlines).

We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a first look at unbelievable deals every day—and now the real bargains begin. So let Walmart be your workshop, and set those elves to clicking.

With the inside scoop from some very happy customers, you’ll find every gift you need—and maybe a few items from your own wishlist. But don’t delay—these deals will sell out fast.

“We have two long-haired cats that shed like crazy there is hair all over,” one happy shopper said. “This Bissell PowerLifter is great! Was easy to put together, there were two screws so you will need a screwdriver. The instructions were easy to follow. The vacuum is lighter than the ones I've had in the past. Has great suction; very powerful. Love all the extra tools and they all have a place to hang on the vacuum. Very happy with this!”

Shop it: BISSELL PowerLifter Pet Rewind with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum, 2259, $109 (was $154), walmart.com

Five-star review: “This was the best jacket ever! So warm but also light weight. Better than my North Face jacket.”

And another: “Just the right weight for travel and shopping. My favorite go-to jacket for so many activities!...I bought 2!”

Shop it: Time and Tru Women's Puffer Coat with Hood, $5 (was $25), walmart.com

Five-star review: “I do not know how I brushed my teeth without it. The way it cleans my teeth is unreal and it gives a long-lasting all day clean feel which is out of this world. I love it so much I dazzled mine up a bit. I keep it on the charger in my bathroom and every morning and night when I use it, I just know my teeth are getting pampered.”

Five-star review: “I love this air fryer. It’s so easy to use and has ample space...Perfect for my teens. They can put a whole bag of pizza rolls in and just shake every 5 minutes. Comes out perfect every time. I have recommended to all of my family and friends. We all have one and we love it!”

And another: “This is our 1st air fryer and I am in love! This gets used for almost everything! I have air fried chicken breast, wings, steaks, whole chicken, and even a pork loin! I also do my vegetables, fries, and diced potatoes in it! Love... love... love!”

Shop it: Instant Vortex 6 Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer, $59 (was $99), walmart.com

Five-star review: “I absolutely LOVE the convenience of this machine. It comes in handy ALL the time with the option to brew a pot or brew an individual cup with the pod side. Both sides deliver and are really simple to use. Cleanup is a breeze, making this one of my daily go-go appliances. The pods are easy to put in and remove after using. I also really appreciate the varieties of pods on the market that fit this machine. That's a huge plus! The possibilities are endless. The house smells like a gourmet coffee shop every day now. Highly recommended!”

Shop it: Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, with Single Serve K-Cup Pod and 12-Cup Carafe Brewer, $79 (was $99), walmart.com

Five-star review: “These wireless earphones are just what I was searching for! Clear, crisp sound with amazing bass unlike any other brand out there. They come with a cable to charge them, a cute bag to carry them in and four ear tips. The way they fit around my ear is so much better for my lifestyle, I can workout with them on. I definitely recommend them!”

Shop it: Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip, $99 (was $150), walmart.com

Five-star review: “I absolutely love this tank. I feel it is the perfect size for a male betta fish. I also like the fact the cover is clear, not solid. Because it's make of acrylic, when full of water, I can still move it around. Makes cleaning in and around it much easier than glass tanks.”

Shop it: Tetra LED Cube Kit 3 Gallon aquarium, Cube-Shaped aquarium With Pedestal Base, $37 ($49), walmart.com

Five-star review: “The best vacuum I’ve ever had. I set the timer and it starts at the same time every day. The first week it maps all the rooms it needs to clean then it just cleans. The best feature is the grid pattern it follows. It will stop every once in a while to reorient itself if a piece of furniture is moved then it resumes cleaning never missing a spot. It also comes with floor tape to block off areas you don’t want cleaned. I like this vacuum so much I am getting one for my daughter. My floors have never been cleaner.”

Shop it: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (was $394), walmart.com

Five-star review: “Amazing! Absolutely worth every penny! Came in on the expected delivery date and I have worn it ever since. I can finally keep better track of my health and heart rate. And yes, it really is waterproof.”

Shop it: Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition, Fitness Activity Tracker, $120 (was $170), walmart.com

Five-star review: “Ohh the classic Burberry has an amazing scent with it's touch of woods, fruits and hint of vanilla! It's not overpowering! It is the go to scent for any occasion. I'm complimented each time I wear it....I definitely recommend it!”

Shop it: Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women, 3.3 oz, $33 (was $98), walmart.com

Five-star review: “My husband loves it! He needed to shave various areas on his body, some more sensitive than others and he said all of the different attachments made that process so smooth, effortless and pain-free! He is so happy with his new shaver.”

Five-star review: “If you want to feel luxurious on a budget. Get it. That’s it. Thank me later!”

Shop it: Blue Star Clothing Women's 3/4 Length Textured Plush Robe, $11 (was $26), walmart.com

Five-star review: “Love this E-Bike. You can manually ride or kick in the motor. Either add a backpack or a little basket for the front for water or a snack for the ride. Enjoying it very much.”

Five-star review: “Great for storing leftovers and microwave safe!”

And another: “I purchased this set for leftovers! Works great. Some are stackable which helps with storage space.”

Shop it: Anchor Hocking 32 Pc Bake & Store Glass Set with SnugFit™ multicolor lids, $20, walmart.com

Five-star review: “This vacuum is amazing! I vacuum my house a lot. I have a baby, toddler, and teenager, two furry pups and a husband, which leaves the floors pretty messy. I vacuum every morning and sometimes once or twice more! This vacuum is an absolute godsend! I can now easily clean up messes quicker and keep up with the mess so much better. The attachments are wonderful. The duster actually picks up dust, the handles are all of perfect size and the vacuum gives some epic suction. The filters are so nice, as well, and I love that it even includes a filter cleaner. The main vacuum actually cleans better than my current full size vacuum— I went over my carpet after vacuuming and it picked up even more! The smaller one works great on my stairs. The charging station is really cool and even looks nice— there a place for all the smaller attachments which is handy. It is so light too, my kids can easily use it!”

Shop it: Tineco Pure One X Cordless Smart Vacuum, $179 (was $229), walmart.com

Kids and adults can practice jump shots and dunks—with lots of buoyancy—on this 14-foot trampoline. With an included basketball hoop that easily attaches inside, this outdoor setup brings purpose to the joy of bouncing.

Shop it: Bounce Pro 14ft Trampoline And Enclosure With Basketball Hoop, Blue, $224 (was $259), walmart.com

Five star review: “This robot vacuum is top-notch! It works very well on the hardwood, as well as the carpet. It finds its way back to the base perfectly! I love that it actually gets all the floors around our home and it has the mop feature which is AMAZING!!!! So easy to set up and empty the container! I HIGHLY recommend this vacuum! We have six kids, three dogs and a cat, so this vacuum helps me tremendously!”

Shop it: iHome AutoVac Eclipse G 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $199 (was $400), walmart.com

Give the gift of beautiful framed family photos this year—inside this five-piece set. It contains four frames plus a “Blessed” plaque. Frames can hang longways or sideways (or stand up). A lovely present—and at this price, a nice addition to your own home too.

Shop it: Mainstays 5-Piece Matted Frames with Blessed Expression Plaque Set, Black, $8, walmart.com

