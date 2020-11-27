18 Of The Best Black Friday Deals At Walmart This Year

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
The long-anticipated best shopping day of the year has finally arrived! Black Friday is upon us, and that means the steepest holiday discounts on the greatest gifts for family and friends. From cozy robes to the latest in robot technology, the top deals are right here, so you can get your hands on them pronto (and before you have to worry about pesky shipping deadlines).
We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a first look at unbelievable deals every day—and now the real bargains begin. So let Walmart be your workshop, and set those elves to clicking.
With the inside scoop from some very happy customers, you’ll find every gift you need—and maybe a few items from your own wishlist. But don’t delay—these deals will sell out fast.
“We have two long-haired cats that shed like crazy there is hair all over,” one happy shopper said. “This Bissell PowerLifter is great! Was easy to put together, there were two screws so you will need a screwdriver. The instructions were easy to follow. The vacuum is lighter than the ones I've had in the past. Has great suction; very powerful. Love all the extra tools and they all have a place to hang on the vacuum. Very happy with this!”
Shop it: BISSELL PowerLifter Pet Rewind with Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum, 2259, $109 (was $154), walmart.com
Five-star review: “This was the best jacket ever! So warm but also light weight. Better than my North Face jacket.”
And another: “Just the right weight for travel and shopping. My favorite go-to jacket for so many activities!...I bought 2!”
Shop it: Time and Tru Women's Puffer Coat with Hood, $5 (was $25), walmart.com
Five-star review: “I do not know how I brushed my teeth without it. The way it cleans my teeth is unreal and it gives a long-lasting all day clean feel which is out of this world. I love it so much I dazzled mine up a bit. I keep it on the charger in my bathroom and every morning and night when I use it, I just know my teeth are getting pampered.”
Shop it: Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100, $30 (was $40), walmart.com
Five-star review: “I love this air fryer. It’s so easy to use and has ample space...Perfect for my teens. They can put a whole bag of pizza rolls in and just shake every 5 minutes. Comes out perfect every time. I have recommended to all of my family and friends. We all have one and we love it!”
And another: “This is our 1st air fryer and I am in love! This gets used for almost everything! I have air fried chicken breast, wings, steaks, whole chicken, and even a pork loin! I also do my vegetables, fries, and diced potatoes in it! Love... love... love!”
Shop it: Instant Vortex 6 Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer, $59 (was $99), walmart.com
Five-star review: “I absolutely LOVE the convenience of this machine. It comes in handy ALL the time with the option to brew a pot or brew an individual cup with the pod side. Both sides deliver and are really simple to use. Cleanup is a breeze, making this one of my daily go-go appliances. The pods are easy to put in and remove after using. I also really appreciate the varieties of pods on the market that fit this machine. That's a huge plus! The possibilities are endless. The house smells like a gourmet coffee shop every day now. Highly recommended!”
Shop it: Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker, with Single Serve K-Cup Pod and 12-Cup Carafe Brewer, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
Five-star review: “These wireless earphones are just what I was searching for! Clear, crisp sound with amazing bass unlike any other brand out there. They come with a cable to charge them, a cute bag to carry them in and four ear tips. The way they fit around my ear is so much better for my lifestyle, I can workout with them on. I definitely recommend them!”
Shop it: Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip, $99 (was $150), walmart.com
Five-star review: “I absolutely love this tank. I feel it is the perfect size for a male betta fish. I also like the fact the cover is clear, not solid. Because it's make of acrylic, when full of water, I can still move it around. Makes cleaning in and around it much easier than glass tanks.”
Shop it: Tetra LED Cube Kit 3 Gallon aquarium, Cube-Shaped aquarium With Pedestal Base, $37 ($49), walmart.com
Five-star review: “The best vacuum I’ve ever had. I set the timer and it starts at the same time every day. The first week it maps all the rooms it needs to clean then it just cleans. The best feature is the grid pattern it follows. It will stop every once in a while to reorient itself if a piece of furniture is moved then it resumes cleaning never missing a spot. It also comes with floor tape to block off areas you don’t want cleaned. I like this vacuum so much I am getting one for my daughter. My floors have never been cleaner.”
Shop it: Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (was $394), walmart.com
Five-star review: “Amazing! Absolutely worth every penny! Came in on the expected delivery date and I have worn it ever since. I can finally keep better track of my health and heart rate. And yes, it really is waterproof.”
Shop it: Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition, Fitness Activity Tracker, $120 (was $170), walmart.com
Five-star review: “Ohh the classic Burberry has an amazing scent with it's touch of woods, fruits and hint of vanilla! It's not overpowering! It is the go to scent for any occasion. I'm complimented each time I wear it....I definitely recommend it!”
Shop it: Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, Perfume For Women, 3.3 oz, $33 (was $98), walmart.com
Five-star review: “My husband loves it! He needed to shave various areas on his body, some more sensitive than others and he said all of the different attachments made that process so smooth, effortless and pain-free! He is so happy with his new shaver.”
Shop it: Philips Norelco Multigroom 7000, $45 (was $70), walmart.com
Five-star review: “If you want to feel luxurious on a budget. Get it. That’s it. Thank me later!”
Shop it: Blue Star Clothing Women's 3/4 Length Textured Plush Robe, $11 (was $26), walmart.com
Five-star review: “Love this E-Bike. You can manually ride or kick in the motor. Either add a backpack or a little basket for the front for water or a snack for the ride. Enjoying it very much.”
Shop it: Hyper E-ride Electric Mountain Bike, $398 (was $798), walmart.com
Five-star review: “Great for storing leftovers and microwave safe!”
And another: “I purchased this set for leftovers! Works great. Some are stackable which helps with storage space.”
Shop it: Anchor Hocking 32 Pc Bake & Store Glass Set with SnugFit™ multicolor lids, $20, walmart.com
Five-star review: “This vacuum is amazing! I vacuum my house a lot. I have a baby, toddler, and teenager, two furry pups and a husband, which leaves the floors pretty messy. I vacuum every morning and sometimes once or twice more! This vacuum is an absolute godsend! I can now easily clean up messes quicker and keep up with the mess so much better. The attachments are wonderful. The duster actually picks up dust, the handles are all of perfect size and the vacuum gives some epic suction. The filters are so nice, as well, and I love that it even includes a filter cleaner. The main vacuum actually cleans better than my current full size vacuum— I went over my carpet after vacuuming and it picked up even more! The smaller one works great on my stairs. The charging station is really cool and even looks nice— there a place for all the smaller attachments which is handy. It is so light too, my kids can easily use it!”
Shop it: Tineco Pure One X Cordless Smart Vacuum, $179 (was $229), walmart.com
Kids and adults can practice jump shots and dunks—with lots of buoyancy—on this 14-foot trampoline. With an included basketball hoop that easily attaches inside, this outdoor setup brings purpose to the joy of bouncing.
Shop it: Bounce Pro 14ft Trampoline And Enclosure With Basketball Hoop, Blue, $224 (was $259), walmart.com
Five star review: “This robot vacuum is top-notch! It works very well on the hardwood, as well as the carpet. It finds its way back to the base perfectly! I love that it actually gets all the floors around our home and it has the mop feature which is AMAZING!!!! So easy to set up and empty the container! I HIGHLY recommend this vacuum! We have six kids, three dogs and a cat, so this vacuum helps me tremendously!”
Shop it: iHome AutoVac Eclipse G 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $199 (was $400), walmart.com
Give the gift of beautiful framed family photos this year—inside this five-piece set. It contains four frames plus a “Blessed” plaque. Frames can hang longways or sideways (or stand up). A lovely present—and at this price, a nice addition to your own home too.
Shop it: Mainstays 5-Piece Matted Frames with Blessed Expression Plaque Set, Black, $8, walmart.com
Shop more top deals:
More TV deals:
Sceptre 32-inch Class HD LED TV (X322BV-SR), $88 (was $120), walmart.com
Sceptre 43-inch Class Full HD LED TV (X435BV-F), $148 (was $220), walmart.com
JVC 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $238 (was $349), walmart.com
RCA 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV (RLDED5098-UHD), $220 (was $330), walmart.com
Samsung 50-inch Q60T 4K QLED TV, $498 (was $650), walmart.com
Sceptre 50-inch Class Ultra HD Android Smart 4K LED TV, $250 (was $500), walmart.com
Vizio 50-inch Class 4K UHD M-Series LED Quantum Smart TV (M506x-H9), $298 (was $350), walmart.com
LG 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD NanoCell Smart TV, $497 (was $697), walmart.com
Samsung 58-inch Class 4K Crystal Ultra HD LED Smart TV, $398 (was $450), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $478 (was $550), walmart.com
Sceptre 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV (U650CV-U), $380 (was $430), walmart.com
Samsung 85-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV (QN85Q60T), $1,998 (was $2,498), walmart.com
More headphones deals:
Philips Hi-Res Audio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $99 (was $199), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $30), walmart.com
Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $199 (was $349), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Buds+, $110 (was $150), walmart.com
LG TONE Free HBS-FN5W Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Earbuds, $109 (was $130), walmart.com
Sennheiser 508382 CX350BT In-Ear Canal Wireless Headphones, $70 (was $100), walmart.com
JBL T500BT On-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $25 (was $60), walmart.com
Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones II, $159 (was $229), walmart.com
More gaming deals:
Playstation 5, $499, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
PlayStation 5: Digital Edition, $399, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
Xbox Series X, $499, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
Xbox Series S, $299, walmart.com—available at 9 P.M.
Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299 (was $359), walmart.com
PlayStation Plus (12 months), $45 (was $60), walmart.com
Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4), $15 (was $20), walmart.com
Bioshock: The Collection (Nintendo Switch), $15 (was $30), walmart.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch), $15 (was $50), walmart.com
Grand Theft Auto V (PS4), $15 (was $20), walmart.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox One), $28 (was $50), walmart.com
Madden NFL 21 (PS4), $28 (was $50), walmart.com
FIFA 21 (Xbox One), $28 (was $51), walmart.com
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $53), walmart.com
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Yoshi's Crafted World (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $50), walmart.com
More smart home deals:
Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player, $69 (was $79), walmart.com
Roku SE Streaming Media Player, $17, walmart.com
Google Nest Mini (second generation), $29 (was $49), walmart.com
Arlo Pro 2HD Video Camera, $100 (was $230), walmart.com
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, $25 (was $49), walmart.com
Kootion Smart Plug (two-pack), $16 (was $39), walmart.com
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $130 (was $200), walmart.com
Lenovo Smart Clock, $35 (was $80), walmart.com
Roku Premiere, $24 (was $40), walmart.com
Defender Ultra HD 4K Wired Outdoor Security System (1TB), $280 (was $450), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (10.1-inch), $199 (was $330), walmart.com
Gateway 10.1-inch Tablet, $80 (was $110), walmart.com
Contixo Kids Learning Tablet V8-2, $59 (was $90), walmart.com
Gateway 8-inch Tablet, $70 (was $90), walmart.com
Contixo V9-3 7-inch Kids Tablet, $65 (was $100), walmart.com
Vizio XR6M10 Smartcast 6-inch Tablet, $60 (was $88), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A51 (128GB), $249 (was $399), walmart.com
Samsung Galaxy A21 (32GB), $99 (was $249), walmart.com
Motorola Moto e (32GB), $59 (was $99), walmart.com
Core Innovations CTB1016G 10.1-inch Tablet, $59 (was $90), walmart.com
More deals on vacuums:
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $330), walmart.com
Bissell PowerFresh Steam Mop with Discs and Scrubber, $69 (was $100), walmart.com
ionVac UV Robot Vacuum, $149 (was $249), walmart.com
Bissell PowerForce Compact Bagless Vacuum, $40 (was $49), walmart.com
Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet Hard Floor Stick Vacuum, $99 (was $115), walmart.com
Shark Apex DuoClean Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $295 (was $329), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $269 (was $449), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum, $1,040 (was $1,400), walmart.com
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (was $394), walmart.com
Ecovacs DeeBot U2 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $179 (was $250), walmart.com
More deals on work from home essentials:
Gateway 14.1-inch Full HD Ultra Slim Notebook, $449 (was $699), walmart.com
Lenovo Chromebook S330, $199 (was $299), walmart.com
Acer Chromebook 715, $329 (was $499), walmart.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 5, $549 (was $799), walmart.com
Gateway 14.1-inch Full HD Ultra Slim Notebook, $329 (was $499), walmart.com
LG Gram 15.6-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop, $699 (was $1,250), walmart.com
Lenovo 3 Chromebook, $169 (was $199), walmart.com
HP Omen 15, $999 (was $1,299), walmart.com
Core Innovations 14.1-inch Laptop, $179 (was $249), walmart.com
Samsung Notebook 7, $699 (was $1,099), walmart.com
More deals on kitchen essentials:
Keurig K-Classic Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79 (was $99), walmart.com
The Pioneer Woman Traveling Vines Melamine Mixing Bowl Set, $24.50 (was $50), walmart.com
Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer, $79 (was $149), walmart.com
Tramontina Enameled Cast Iron 6.5 Quart Round Dutch Oven, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, $140 (was $255), walmart.com
Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
Rachael Ray 15-Piece Get Cooking! Aluminum Nonstick Pots, $100 (was $200), walmart.com
GreenLife 18-Piece Soft Grip Toxin-Free Healthy Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set, $85 (was $130), walmart.com
More clothing deals:
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18k Rose Gold Halo CZ Stud Earrings, $20 (was $150), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Packable Puffer Jacket with Hood, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
GBH Womens Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood, $65 (was $215), walmart.com
Time and Tru Women's Mock Neck Tunic Sweater, $17 (was $25), walmart.com
Women Button Down Solid Color Cardigan, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Blue Star Clothing Women's 3/4 Length Textured Plush Robe, $11 (was $26), walmart.com
The Cozy Corner Women's Super Plush Long Sleeve Top & Pant Pajama Set, $13 (was $27), walmart.com
2pc Laundry by Shelli Segal Womens Chenille Pajamas Set Lounge Top and Bottom, $30 (was $88), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater, $18 (was $27), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Mayra High Waist Crop Kick Flare Jeans, Women's, $16.50 (was $24.50), walmart.com
More furniture deals:
Whalen Payton 3-in-1 Flat Panel TV Stand, $149 (was $189), walmart.com
Orion 47" 4-Shelf Bookcase, Multiple Finishes, $29 (was $47), walmart.com
5-Tier Wooden Bookcase Storage Shelves Organizer, $127 (was $177), walmart.com
Mainstays Modern Barstool, $62 (was $70), walmart.com
Walnew Power Lift Recliner with Massage and Heat, $209 (was $399), walmart.com
Magnolia Metal X 70" 2-Door White Oak TV Stand by Desert Fields, $229 (was $300), walmart.com
Better Homes & Gardens Fitzgerald 2-Tier Bar Cart, Gold, $80 (was $99), walmart.com
