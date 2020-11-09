HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

There are a lot of early Black Friday deals at Walmart worth browsing, like this 75-inch Smart Roku TV that's $100 off right now.

Admittedly, it’s been one weird year. From figuring out how the heck to work from home to making face masks, 2020 was one for the history books. It’s only fitting that the end of the year should be a bit unprecedented, too.

Case in point: Most major retailers are dropping their Black Friday deals earlier than ever before. It’s a move designed to encourage early online shopping so consumers can avoid crowded lines in stores and bypass inevitable shipping delays closer to the holidays.

Because 2020 is a year like no other, most major retailers are dropping their Black Friday deals earlier than ever before to help you navigate this unprecedented holiday season.

This brings you special first-look offers every day, so you can tackle your holiday list.

Take a look below at some of the best deals:

1. A 75-inch 4K Roku TV for $100 off

Walmart This 75-inch Roku Smart TV allows you to browse Netflix. Hulu, YouTube and more. But if you prefer to stick with your Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast, it's compatible with those devices, too.

At $100 off, this 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV is the perfect bang for your buck when it comes to price and performance. Shoppers love its powerful surround sound; rich, punchy colors; and sharp picture.

With a Roku TV like this, you can easily stream thousands of channels like VUDU, Netflix, YouTube, Google Play, Sling, Hulu and even live TV to find what you love. If you prefer to use you Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast, it’s compatible with those devices, too.

2. A beauty gift set with tools that predate modern medicine

Walmart Our beauty editor road-tested jade stones and dubbed them a good buy for beauty lovers who enjoy the “the ritualistic aspect of sticking to a beauty routine.” Get this set on sale for $16 at Walmart right now.

If there’s ever been a time for a little extra self-care, it’s right now. Gua sha (pronounced gwah-shah) tools and facial rollers have been popping up all over the place recently, and for good reason. The practice of scraping (gua) the skin with half moon-shaped stones and rollers actually predates modern medicine and originated in China as a way to treat all sorts of ailments.

This beauty gift set includes a jade roller and gua sha tool, both made from real stone. Use them to tone, soothe and sculpt tired skin, boost circulation and impart a lovely glow. In fact, our beauty editor road-tested jade stones and dubbed them a good buy for beauty lovers who enjoy the “the ritualistic aspect of sticking to a beauty routine.”

These tools also supposedly help depuff under-eye areas. Stash both tools in your beauty fridge for extra-soothing relief.

3. A kid-recommended toy they’ll love

Walmart Kiddos who are fans of the Beyblade anime series will love this Vortex Climb Beystadium battle set.

This battle set will delight fans of the popular Beyblade anime series. It features a customizable arena (known to kids as the Vortex Climb Beystadium), two launchers, and, of course, impressive spinning tops — Golden Judgement Dragon D5 and Prime Apocalypse A5 — ready to burst into action. It also happens to be one one of Walmart’s top-rated toys for kids this holiday season.

4. A gift for the guy who insists on keeping his quarantine beard

Walmart Whip his quarantine beard into shape without breaking out the trimmers with this affordable beard-grooming kit.

Whiskers have gone wild during 2020. This trio of grooming products helps whip them into shape sans trimmers. It’s the ideal gift for the guy in your life who insists on keeping his quarantine beard.

With this kit he gets an aloe-spiked beard wash, a hydrating leave-in conditioner and a sturdy boar-bristle brush.

