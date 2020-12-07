HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Walmart is dropping new deals every day—and not just on gifts. December is a great time of year to assess and update personal tech. (Photo: Walmart)

We’re one week into December and you’ve probably noticed that holiday shopping in 2020 is just as batty as the year itself. Sales started seemingly months ago (no you’re not imagining it; they really did kick in before Halloween) and more and more retailers get in on the action every day. But so much online promotion is just a lot of noise, and not every sale is worth your precious December minutes.

To help you navigate this unprecedented time, we’ve partnered with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—which gives you first dibs on the store’s best deals each day. Expect great products, from tech to toys to self-care assists, at unexpectedly low prices. So take care of that holiday list—and yourself. Oh, and shipping is always fast and free.

Take a look below at the best deals happening right now at Walmart:

1. This 64GB iPhone for a ridiculous price of $249

If this year has taught us anything, it’s that, well, anything can happen. Why lock yourself into a years-long smartphone contract when you can get the super-affordable Straight Talk iPhone at Walmart? Marked down today from $349 to $249 (yes, an iPhone for $249), this 2020 model’s got everything you need: hot-spot capability, the next-gen Photos app, near-magical Smart HDR (you won’t believe the colors this thing can pick up), Dark Mode, and more. It’s also water-resistant for up to a half hour. Reviewer use words like “fantastic,” “amazing,” and “awesome.” This model is dust-resistant and won’t get mucked up with your fingerprints.

We’re using ours to capture holiday cocktails artfully held in front of a string of lights (Portrait Mode). And if we accidentally splash some mulled wine on the phone? No prob.

Shop it: Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE, $249 (was $349), walmart.com

2. This 55-inch 4K Sony Smart TV for a steal

Ask any tech snob and they’ll tell you: Sony is the last word in TVs. And with truly stunning 4K HDR providing an incredible range of colors, this 55-inch Android Smart TV by the brand is sure to make your stay-home winter—and happier years to come—a whole lot brighter. The picture is incredible, yes, but there’s more to this model, including a practically invisible bezel edge (more screen, less frame), integrated Google Assistant, and a bass speaker that will make the Netflix’s iconic “ta-dum” even more thrilling. Reviewers rave about the design, the picture, and the audio (“exceptional”), and say it eliminates the need for a soundbar. This TV is $82 off right now. If it fits your life, grab it (Walmart’s TV deals have been selling out hours after posting).

Shop it: Sony 55" Class 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV HDR, $518 (was $600), walmart.com

3. This bliss-inducing shiatsu foot massager at $25 off

Since spa treatments are off the table for the moment—and never has there been a time when we all, collectively, need a massage more than now—an incredible home massager is an easy way to win the holidays. The Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager is the ultimate in the category. Featuring an optional heat function, this sublime machine mimics that ahhh-inducing in-person massage experience. You slip your feet inside, and omg, the bliss begins. Different pressure levels vary the intensity from an easy-breezy foot rub to a deep-tissue kneading. With massage heads that specifically target acupuncture points, this gadget not only releases overall tension (bliss travels up), it can improve circulation and help calm chronic nerve pain. One reviewer notes that it fits right under the bed. We like the idea of keeping it under the desk—how much more enjoyable would Zoom meetings be if your feet were being massaged simultaneously? And at night? All you need is a cup of chamomile tea (or a glass of wine) and a juicy episode (or three) of The Undoing. Home spa, 2020.

Shop it: Belmint Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager, $115 (was $140), walmart.com

4. This ‘genius’ Shark vac-mop for $69

When you see a Shark vacuum for a price like this—just $69, reduced from $100—you jump on it. Especially when it’s a model as effective, versatile, and beloved as this cordless vac-mop, which leaves hardwood floors gleaming (without a lot of muscle or time). It combines vacuum suction and spray mopping to pull up gunk and trap it in the disposable pads. The results are shocking (in a good way). Reviewers use words like “genius” and “amazing.” And one reviewer says this model beats comparables by Bissell and Swiffer. In these times of extra cleaning at home, this gift is right for someone on your list (and probably belongs in your home too).

Shop it: Shark VACMOP Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop, $69 (was $100), walmart.com

5. This dry-erase mini fridge for $30 off

For the dorm room, game room, garage, or home office, this retro-inspired Frigidaire mini-fridge has a dry-erase front for notes, doodling, or inspiring/funny quotes. A great gift for the college kid who’s a) spending way more time in a dorm room because of the pandemic or b) spending way more time in her or his childhood bedroom, back home with the folks because of the same. About 33 inches tall, it holds plenty of snacks and drinks.

It can also be a huge help in your own basement or garage if you struggle for space in the main fridge these days. With more time at home (more cooking, more leftovers), the shelves seem to always be teeming. Reviewers rave about the functionality—the door opens either left or right; there are two slide-out adjustable shelves and a soda-can dispenser—and the vintage charm. A winner, at $30 off.

Shop it: Frigidaire Retro Dry Erase Compact Refrigerator, $130 (was $160), walmart.com

6. A snuggly wrap for WFH coziness at 10 bucks

Better looking than a full-body Snuggie and scaled to accommodate typing or moving about, this plush wrap is the buy-for-everyone gift you’ll wish you’d scooped up in multiples. Especially at this price. Today, it’s only $10. So avoid regret and grab a few now—there are 7 different colors (a couple are animal prints). Satin-lined pockets are big enough for a Kindle, phone, or small tablet, and the hood is helpful for micro naps (we all need them right now!). Reviewers cite the “softness and warmth” and some even wear theirs out of the house. Think of this as the modern version of a favorite flannel. Machine washable, so that nachos spill is no big deal. Cocoon yourself on the couch, then throw the whole thing in the dirty laundry when the time comes—it’s machine washable.

Shop it: Plush Hooded Angel Wrap with Pockets, $10 (was $13), walmart.com

Check out more TV deals below:

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Check out more video game deals below:

Check out more work-from-home deals below:

Check out more style deals below:

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Check out more furniture deals below:

Check out more toy deals below:

Read more from Yahoo Life: