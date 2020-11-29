A Samsung TV, Luggage Set And More Of Walmart's Best Deals Post-Black Friday

This article was originally published on In The Know. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Okay, people, the season is here—and it’s time to do some hardcore shopping. But don’t stress (there’s been enough of that this year)—we’ve got you covered with not only the best gift ideas, but the best deals. Your family and friends will applaud these goodies. And you can claim the title of Best Santa’s Little Helper.

Walmart makes it easy to shop from the comfort of home and send gifts to loved ones far and wide. We’ve teamed up with the retailer to bring you 30 Days of Savings—giving you the skinny on great deals every single day—so you can tick those items off that shopping list faster than you can say ‘naughty or nice’. You’ve been nice this year too—grab a (deeply discounted) treat for yourself. Here are today’s super-steals at Walmart.

Walmart has this Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Smart TV on sale right now for just $478, down from $528. That’s $50 off—an amazing deal for a premium smart TV from an iconic brand. Don’t even finish reading this write-up—click now or you’ll miss it. “Love this TV, couldn’t believe all the free channels that comes with it,” said a five-star reviewer. “I’m definitely a Samsung buyer from now on. Love that I can mirror from my iPad without buying another piece for the TV.” With full 4K Ultra HD resolution, this Samsung has vivid colors, exceptional picture quality, and great audio. And the size will blow you away, turning your viewing space into a home theater.

Shop it: Samsung 65″ Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR UN65TU7000 2020, $478 (was $528), walmart.com

This giftable 2nd gen Google Nest Mini, down to $19 from $49

This Google Nest Mini smart speaker is the brilliant choice for a smart home. It’s perfect for a small place, or a great way to connect every room in a house. Did we mention that it’s on sale today from its original $50 to the very gift-friendly price of $19?

“Great product, just what I needed,” says one satisfied user. “The sound quality is great, responds well to my voice commands and it works as an intercom with my Google Home. The color looks adorable in my room. Fast shipping too.”

The Google Nest Mini is cute and sleek, so it adds to (rather than subtracts from) any room’s decor. More important, it rocks incredible sound. An amazing gift that looks and seems way more expensive than it is. Buy multiples, before this deal is gone.

This epic microwave air fryer that will probably get more use than your normal oven, on sale for $197

The perfect multi-purpose space saver, this brilliant machine is a major problem solver. With six easy-to-use pre-sets, it takes care of practically all your cooking needs: air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, and express microwave heating. A great gift to your own home, and a winner for anyone on your list trying to trick out a tight kitchen.

Says one five-star reviewer: “I absolutely LOVE this! It's so versatile and the perfect size! I could not be more pleased. The microwave function is so much better than my old microwave. The air fryer works great!...Fries are crisp and golden without the oil! It's super easy to use and the adjustable range is spectacular! Highly recommended purchase!” Get 20 bucks off today, and get serious gratitude at holiday time.

Shop it: PowerXL Microwave Air Fryer Plus, $197 (was $217), walmart.com

Admit it—you know exactly who to buy this for. Someone in your life would dig the sweet vintage visuals. But this toaster is about more than looks. It boasts two extra-wide slots to fit bagels, waffles, English muffins, and more. It even has a defrost setting. Our favorite trick: A high-lift boost feature makes it easier to retrieve toast while keeping hands safe from heat. So smart. You can save $16 on this purchase with today’s deal, and knock at least one name off that holiday list.

Here’s one of many five-star raves: “Love this toaster...the wider slots are definitely a plus and it adds a splash of color. Mine sits close to my stove and is so much easier to keep clean than my old chrome one.”

Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral Extra-Wide Slot 2-Slice Toaster, $24 (was $40), walmart.com

This Copper Chef nonstick cookware set for $20 off

In a high-performance nonstick surface with the look of copper, this Copper Chef cooking set is as easy to cook with as it is as a pleasure to behold. It works with all types of cooktops (yes, even induction), cooking food evenly, quickly and with little to no oil. And cleanup is a breeze. This 10-piece set makes an impressive gift—or a stunning fresh start for your own 2021 kitchen.

One fan writes, “Absolutely love this pan set. I purchased a couple of frying pans a few years ago and fell in love with them. I used them for everything from frying chicken to steaming rice! When I saw the entire set online, I said, this is a must have. I would recommend this product to everyone.”

“Nonstick is amazing!” says another satisfied customer. “Looks great displayed in my kitchen. Love these!” Don’t hesitate. This is the kind of gift that sells out fast.

Shop it: Copper Chef 10 Piece Nonstick Pan Set, with CeramiTech, $80 (was $100), walmart.com

This rolling luggage set down to just $54

Everyone’s about ready to get outta town, so make sure they’re prepared with this complete luggage set, including a vanity case and shoe bag. With a size for every need (including ‘overhead bin’) this set drives like a dream—inline skate wheels make the pieces feel weightlessly maneuverable—and look like they cost a fortune. “Great quality product, very nice color, fits a lot of clothes, and lightweight,” says a happy customer. “Perfect Christmas gift for a newly married couple,” says another. Or for yourself, or, at this price, anyone on your list. In black, navy, and purple (easy to spot at luggage pickup!). Scoop up a set (or two) now. It will sell out.

Shop it: Elite Luggage Whitfield 5-Piece Softside Lightweight Rolling Luggage Set, $54 (was $70), walmart.com

This Project Runway computerized sewing machine (refurbished) only $120

We’ve all been meaning to learn something new during this downtime. And as winter approaches, the urge increases. Here’s your chance. This computerized Project Runway Brother sewing machine takes the intimidation out of learning to sew. It’s a solid way in for you or someone you love—and you can save $25 with today’s deal.

This model has enthusiastic fans. Says one five-star reviewer, “I bought this machine a few months ago and it has been perfect so far!...I am a total beginner and it was so easy to learn with, plus the 100 different stitchings are so cute!”

“I am new to sewing,” reports another, “...and I fell in love with this [machine]. Instruction booklets are in Spanish, as well, and teach you everything you need to sew. Very happy.” Make a dress, an apron—heck, just make a blanket. We promise, the kick you’ll get from any sort of creativity will transform your winter.

Shop it: Refurbished Brother Project Runway RCE1125PRW Computerized Sewing Machine, $120 (was $145), walmart.com

This canine version of 23 and Me, nearly 40 percent off

On Ellen DeGeneres’ list of favorite things, this Canine Wisdom Panel decodes the genetic makeup of your rescue mutt—a great gift for the dog-mom in your life, or something to put in the stocking of your own (furry) best friend. With just a swab of the cheek, you can discover a breed ancestry tree going back three generations. It helps you better understand behavior and food needs, anticipate size (in puppies), and just appreciate the sweet complexity of your dear pet.

Says one of many enthusiastic purchasers of this kit: “We wanted to know what breeds made up our new family member! The test kit...was super easy to use! It comes with a postage paid box so sending it in was effortless. Wisdom Panel let us know when they received our pup’s DNA and kept us updated throughout the process! Receiving the email from them with the results was so much fun! I would definitely recommend this product!” Truly a treat the whole family can enjoy, and on sale today for $30 off.

Shop it: Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test, $70 (was $100), Walmart.com

