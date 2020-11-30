13 Of The Best Cyber Monday Deals At Walmart

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

The biggest, brightest shopping day of the year is finally here. Cyber Monday has arrived, and with it, the lowest sale prices on awesome holiday gifts for family and friends. From a multi-tasking kitchen appliance to some of the best wireless headphones on the market, the top deals are right here, so you can snatch them up right now. Not only will you be getting your hands on great gifts at the steepest possible discount, but you can also expect fast and free shipping. Done and done.

We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you new deals every day this season, with a project called 30 Days of Savings—and for Cyber Monday, the offerings are eye-popping. Shoppers, start your engines....

1. $100 off a multi-use air fryer that will change the game

We hate to knock the beloved Instant Pot (love you, boo), but believe it or not, the slow-slash-pressure cooker does have some limitations. For example, it can’t be used as a convection oven, home grill, or air fryer. Enter: the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. This beauty does almost everything an Instant Pot does—and more. And right now, you can score this little warrior at $100 off at Walmart. It does the work of an entire kitchen’s worth of appliances: pressure cook, slow-cook, air-fry, crisp, steam, sear/sauté, bake/roast, broil, and dehydrate.

“You can really cook full meals in it—not just make french fries or pizza bites,” wrote one of many happy fans. “I love that it has so many types of cooking options and features in just one machine. You can make dinner, bake cakes, make yogurt, bake bread, the list is endless! This is by far the best machine we have ever bought. I use it every day, and I don't hate cooking anymore thanks to the Ninja Foodi.”

Shop it: Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $149 (was $249), walmart.com

2. A furball-busting robovac for 50 percent off

If you’ve been waiting for an epic sale to treat yourself to the magic of an excellent robot vacuum, the wait is over. The Shark Ion—a great model that’s especially skilled at handling pet hair—is half price today. Don’t wait. It will sell out.

Here’s what one of 750 five-star reviewers had to say about the Shark Ion: “I have two cats, one dog, and all hardwood floors...which means there are giant hair tumbleweeds rolling through my house if I don't vacuum every day. This little robot does the job for me. It doesn't get stuck on any of my throw rugs. It doesn't fall off my little ledge/stair between my kitchen and dining room. The receptacle is large enough to clean the whole downstairs of hair, cat litter, food crumbs, and stuffed animal “stuffins” without needing to be emptied. And it even puts itself to bed on the charger...I am very happy with this purchase.”

Shop it: Shark ION Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi, $149 (was $299), walmart.com

3. A ginormous 70-inch Smart TV for just $448

For Cyber Monday, the Onn 70-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV is yours for $448. Since Roku is built in, you have access to more than 500,000 video streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu Plus, Disney+, HBO, Prime Video, VUDU and more.

“I love this TV,” wrote one of its many five-star fans. “Everything about it exceeded my expectations. The picture is clear and flawless. I love being able to see certain details on the TV shows I enjoy.... I love how easy it was to add all the apps....It's so convenient having them right on the TV. And I especially love the remote! It has the volume buttons on the side so they're never confused with the directional up and down.... The size of the TV is fantastic. It makes me the hostess with the mostest. I look forward to having movie nights and Super Bowl Sundays at my house someday!”

Shop it: Onn 70-Inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR, $448, walmart.com

4. This modern Barbie play set for 50 percent off

Happy reviews of this (obviously awesome) Barbie play set tend to have a theme: Big footprint for endless entertainment—and folds up small for easy storage. One such five-star review: “We love this! I couldn't believe the size for the price. And it packs down so it doesn't take up as much space as some of the larger dollhouses that are stationary.” Another: “Amazing house...great for someone who might have limited playroom space.” And one review captures what every parent looks for in a toy: “Absolutely love this product! My kids have hours of fun playing with it and that makes me happy!” Win someone’s heart with this impressive gift—it’s half price for Cyber Monday.

Shop it: Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset with 25+ Themed Accessories, $49 (was $99), walmart.com

5. A Chromebook for just $159, down from $307

The Lenovo Chromebook is lightweight (3.3 pounds) and boasts a generous 14-inch display—big enough for enjoying a show or a movie. For Cyber Monday, the price on this model is just plain incredible, setting you up to gift it to someone on your list and look like a hero.

“The laptop has exceeded all expectations,” wrote one pleased customer, who said he would recommend it to all of his friends. “Super-easy to navigate and set up.” Another called it “perfect for my needs,” adding that the computer’s functionality is “just what I need for my kids who are now homeschooled [due] to Covid. Highly recommend purchasing!”

6. A folding scooter for nearly 50 bucks off

Vroom, vroom! The Hover-1 Dynamo electric scooter goes up to 16 mph (and a distance of nine miles) and has an LCD screen displaying speed and battery life. Reviewers routinely praise its smooth ride, sturdiness, and quality. One five-star reviewer reports that her family takes it out several times a day, where her “kids take turns to ride it. Good control and battery life. Just a pure joy to ride.” Another reviewer was impressed with the “great battery life, smooth ride, and good value for the money.” (And that’s talking about the full price, not today’s $50-off price.) Another fan also thought the full price was “well worth it”: “This is fantastic, especially for the price. Don’t hesitate.”

7. A 50-inch 4K Smart TV for under $300

The Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV delivers brilliant picture quality with modern streaming features—and it’s on sale for just $298 (more than 50 bucks off). Expect vivid colors, crisp images and great audio. The 4K screen also has an ultra-thin border, so you get more image, less frame.

Nearly 200 rave reviewers sing the praises of this extremely affordable model. “Great size, colors—and quality is beyond expectations,” says one. Even gamers give their stamp of approval: “My PlayStation Pro has never looked so good. I'm amazed by the level of detail and contrast, especially in the background of my games...I love it.”

Shop it: VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV, $298 (was $350), walmart.com

8. Chic cookware for under $50

Blue Diamond’s beautiful cookware set features a whopping 11 pieces—a 9.5-inch frying pan, a 5.5-inch egg pan, a 5-quart lidded casserole, and 2- and 5-quart lidded saucepans, plus bamboo multipurpose cooking utensils that won’t scratch up the surface. The pots and pans are coated in diamond-infused toxin-free ceramic that heats up quickly, cleans up easily, and is safe for dishwashers, ovens and broilers. Down to $49, this makes an incredible, thoughtful, impressive, practical gift.

“This is the best cookware that I have ever used,” says one five-star reviewer. “I’ve now bought three sets, giving two away as gifts, and the families that I sent them to love them as much as I do.”

Shop it: Blue Diamond Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set, $49 (was $90), walmart.com

9. The perfect solution for exercising at home, hundreds off

Home exercise equipment has been in high demand and short supply lately, so run, don’t walk, to snap up this treadmill while it’s available—and on sale for Cyber Monday. It has a built-in screen and Bluetooth speaker, and it folds up to occupy less space.

One smitten owner says, “This treadmill has been perfect for my indoor walks. It arrived quickly in perfect condition and was very simple to get set up. It is much quieter than traditional treadmills and is exactly what I was looking for.” Launch your New Year’s resolution with this wellness gift-to-self.

Shop it: Costway SuperFit Folding Treadmill Jogging Machine, $374 (was $730), walmart.com

This Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner is heavy for those with itchy scalps. It’s great for dandruff, and it smells amazing—but generally sells for a pretty penny. Not so for Cyber Monday. The duo is reduced from $71 to just $45.

Says one five-star reviewer: “I have mild psoriasis on my scalp and have been using prescription shampoo that helped some. By a fluke I stayed at a hotel that had the Paul Mitchell tea tree shampoo and I LOVED it—the smell, the feeling of freshness and the tingling on my scalp. Made my hair feel soft and full, too and I have pretty thin hair. Even if psoriasis is not an issue for you, this is great shampoo!”

Shop it: Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo and Special Conditioner Duo, $45 (was $71), walmart.com

11. Thesespectacular holiday baubles, at more than 75 percent off

Yes, these sparkly studs in white gold make the perfect gift for everyone from your sister to your best friend to your daughter. But there’s one more person who should have them, especially at this ridiculous discount—75 percent off for Cyber Monday: YOU. Whether you’re gathering with a very select few or feting the holidays over Zoom cocktails, you need these to ring out the year we’ve had.

They look much better in person. Says one happy reviewer: “When I opened the box I was mesmerized by their sparkle and beauty. I am completely impressed by the quality. I love them!” You will too.

Shop it: Pompeii3 1/4 Carat Genuine Diamond Studs in 14k White Gold, $90 (was $399), walmart.com

12. Luxe snow boots down to $37

These boots were made for stomping around in slushy puddles, packed snow, and icy terrain. Waterproof, well insulated, and easy on the eyes, they make winter weather wonderful rather than a chore. And at $13 off, they’re priced perfectly to give as a gift—or to add to your own closet.

One shopper said she was “beyond happy” with the boots. “They’re very comfortable and run true to size.” Another five-star reviewer said they were better than the name brand version: “I already own a pair of Sorel boots so I wasn't expecting much from [these]. They totally exceeded my expectations! They are cute, warm and actually fit better than my Sorel boots. Can't beat the price either!”

Shop it: Portland Boot Company Cairo Snow Boot, $37 (was $50), walmart.com

13. $60 off legendary Beats wireless headphones

This is easy. If you find Beats for a price like this, you get them for someone on your holiday list (or you finally treat yourself to a pair—you will not believe the sound and comfort). For Cyber Monday Walmart has knocked 60 bucks off these iconic headphones.

One over-the-moon audiophile puts it this way: “These are absolutely amazing. Seriously no other pair of headphones are better than these. I always bought cheap ones cause I couldn't justify paying so much, but in the long run I paid more and they don't even compare to these. The sound is absolutely amazing. I love how I'm able to answer calls through them and it's actually clearer than talking on the phone. Super comfy and love how they come with a storage case. Now I just have to stop my husband from stealing them.”

Shop it: Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1, $120 (was $180), walmart.com

