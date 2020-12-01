If You Missed Cyber Monday, These Walmart Finds Are Still A Good Deal

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
Cyber Weekend has come and gone, but the deals just keep cropping up at Walmart.
We’ve got the scoop on the latest and greatest gifts and home supplies at slashed prices—with fast and free shipping too. Today’s deals? We’re looking at a cult-fave Instant Pot for a mere 49 bucks, a $108 Roku TV with more than 1,800 five-star reviews, and more. Here’s the full lineup:
1. The best $49 you’ll ever spend on a kitchen gadget
If you’re going to buy one thing this week, make it this Instant Pot, marked down from $99 to an absurd $49. For roughly the cost of one night of takeout, you’ll get an appliance so hard-working and so easy to use, you’ll benefit with hundreds (no joke) of delicious dinners. This multitasking cooker can seriously do pretty much anything. Perfectly cooked meats in a matter of minutes? Check. Hearty winter soups? Yup. Homemade yogurt? Indeed. An amazingly soft bakery-caliber cake? For sure. The model of the moment is the Instant Pot VIVA, a 6-quart black stainless steel vessel that does the work of a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sous vide, saute pan, dutch oven, food warmer, and more. If you’ve already got one, get this Instant Pot for someone on your list—at $49, it’s too good a deal to ignore.
Shop it: Instant Pot VIVA 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker,$49 (was $99), walmart.com
2. Dearfoams fluffy slippers down from $30 to just $14
There’s no arguing that 2020 has been the year of leaning into comfort, whether that means eating mugfuls of chili on the couch or getting to bed by 9. No matter how someone interprets the concept, indulgently comfy slippers are part of the picture. That’s what makes these luxurious, supremely soft (and right now—supremely inexpensive) Dearfoams your go-to gift. Much better than basic, they’re the kind of things folks would not necessarily buy for themselves. With a pillow memory-foam footbed, they transform shuffling around the house into walking on a cloud. They don’t make feet sweat, and they’re washable. At less than half price right now–$14, down from their usual $30, they’re right in that budget sweet-spot. Snap them up, and get yourself a pair too. Also in a gorgeous shade of aubergine.
Shop it: DF by Dearfoams Scuff Slippers,$14 (was $30), walmart.com
3. Onn’s $108 Roku TV with 1,800 glowing reviews
There’s so much to appreciate about Onn’s 32-inch LED TV (Walmart’s house brand)—starting with the $108 price tag and a plethora of rave reviews. It’s got top-notch audio, rich colors, quick and easy setup, and an integrated Roku app, so you have access to thousands of channels. At 32 inches, it’s the right size for a smaller space. (Manybuyers found it perfect for their home office, workout area, or guest room.) This makes an impressive gift, obviously, and looks like it cost way more than it did. Note: TV deals have been selling out in hours. So if you want this model, don’t dilly-dally.
Shop it: Onn. 32” Class HD LED Roku Smart TV,$108, walmart.com
4. This Cuisinart bread maker for artisanal loaves at home, just $88
It’s going to be a long winter at home. Might as well batten down the hatches, step into some slippers (see above) and nail this fresh-bread thing once and for all—using the easiest method possible. Bread makers are usually an investment, costing squarely in the triple digits. Not so today. You can get this Cuisinart Automatic Bread Maker for $88 right now, down from $110. Yes, it’s from Cuisinart, a name synonymous with quality and pro-level functionality. This little appliance is kind of magic—you toss in the ingredients, and let the machine do the rest. It takes care of the kneading, rising, and baking. Et, voila! The perfect loaf, warm and ready for slicing. All you need to do is fetch the butter and jam.
Shop it: Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker,$88 (was $110), walmart.com
5. The Pioneer Woman stoneware dinner set for just $38
Since we’re currently eating breakfast, lunch, and dinner at home, now’s a great time to hop on a dinnerware refresh. Venture beyond your white-plate safe place and check out this vintage-y 12-piece stoneware set from The Pioneer Woman, who knows the way to our hearts. Four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls—formerly $45 and now $38. Durable and pretty—and the scalloped edge forms a subtle lip that helps prevent splatter (that Pioneer Woman thinks of everything). Stackable, sized just right, and safe in the microwave and dishwasher. The other colors—from a rich wine to a creamy neutral—are also really beautiful, so picking one could be a challenge. (File that under “good problems to have in 2020.”)
Shop it: The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Lace 12-Piece Dinnerware Set,$38 (was $45), walmart.com
