Spotted: Deals On Christmas Tees, TVs, Shark Vacs For Up To Half Off

This article was originally published on ITK. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

It’s December, and shopping season is officially underway, so time to make some moves. We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a daily dose of first-dibs access to the retailer’s best discounts. That means new deals every day.

You’ll find gifts for everyone on your list—and maybe a few goodies for yourself. Stock is flying off the digital shelves, so click fast and get these treasures into your cart and safely stowed in your own version of Santa’s sleigh (that big plastic bin in the back of your closet). Then you can kick back and enjoy the holidays as they’re meant to be enjoyed. Whew!

1. This majestic 6-foot faux pine for more than 50 percent off

It’s easy being green with a stunning artificial tree, on sale for less than half its regular price. This beauty was $100 and is now just $45. It’s full and fluffy, and leaves no pine needles littering your floor. “Looks like a real tree and without all the mess,” one five-star reviewer raves. “At first I thought it was too good to be true because of the price. But when my husband finally set it up, it looked just like the picture!...You just have to follow the instructions to make it look like a full bloomed tree.” Buy once, enjoy forever.

Shop it: Best Choice Products 6ft Premium Hinged Artificial Christmas Pine Tree w/ 1,000 Tips, Metal Base - Green, $45, (was $100), walmart.com

2. A lightweight Shark vacuum for over $100 off

Shark is synonymous with quality, so when you see a great model for a price like this—just $129—you should jump. One five-star reviewer gets into the details: “The Shark Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Vacuum is great for maneuvering around furniture. Just pop the head off and you have a stick you can get...in small places, under beds, even stairs. I have a dog and vacuum every day—I can see the hair shine with the LED light. The cup opens easily, and I just empty it in the trash. I hung the vacuum in the hook provided in a closet, which works great!” Another thrilled shopper says of this model, “So powerful and easy to maneuver. I actually enjoy vacuuming with this Shark vacuum.” A game-changer.

Shop it: Shark Rocket Self-Cleaning Brushroll Corded Stick Vacuum, $129 (was $240), walmart.com

3. A mammoth 55-inch TV on sale for only $240

This ultra-thin TV boasts myriad five-star reviews. “Good quality TV with all the high-end features, for an unbeatable price,” says one pleased customer. “I have been buying Sceptre TVs for about 10 years and they always give a great experience for the value!” If you’re watching your wallet but want a really big screen for movies, sports, and video games, this Sceptre is the way to go. Another happy purchaser reports: “The picture is great and my video game experience is awesome!”

Shop it: Sceptre 55" Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U550CV-U, $240 (was $300), walmart.com

Need a closer look? This light-up magnifying mirror (for intense self-examination), is a great price. It gets five-star reviews across the board. Says one shopper, “This magnifying mirror is super nice—it even allows you to increase/reduce the amount of light you prefer. It’s a perfect size!” And for $20 it’s the perfect gift. “I liked everything about it,” says another happy customer. “Exactly what I wanted.”

Shop it: Onyx Professional LED Mirror with In-Base Storage and Magnifying Mirror, $20, walmart.com

This Chromebook is thin and sleek. It’s Google-classroom enabled, and down to just $199 today—70 bucks off. One five-star reviewer has this to say about its great features: “This little Chromebook is a powerhouse! The screen and keyboard are way bigger than I expected. The screen gives a very clear picture too. Talk about some clear speakers? Oh my goodness—no muffled sound, super clear. And that camera gives the clearest picture I have ever seen.” Like all Chromebooks, it’s easy to use—and easy on the eyes. Says another reviewer, “...I truly recommend it to anybody.”

6. A portable fireplace for just 30 bucks

It’s a space heater with firelight charm. About 24 inches high and 18 wide, it’s compact but, according to reviewers, powerful. Fans like it for bedrooms, bathrooms (no cold toes in the morning), and even campers. “I have purchased two of these for gifts and the recipients could not believe how cute they are and how well they work! They are small but they do throw a lot of heat.” Also a flattering firelight glow, which is like having a switch for auto-cozy. A great assist when unwinding on a chilly night.

Another reviewer says: “Super impressed by this little heater!! We use it in our small camper and it heats every inch... All sides stay cool to the touch and it has a safety shut-off so I feel very comfortable having this around our small kids and dog...” For just $30—that’s 25 percent off the regular price—this is definitely a gift you need to receive as well as give (buy two).

Shop it: Comfort Zone Mini Portable Electric Fireplace Heater, $30 (was $40), walmart.com

Check out more deals below:

More TV deals:

More headphone and earbud deals:

More vacuum deals:

More work-from-home deals:

More style deals:

More kitchen deals: