Walmart Just Slashed Prices On Beats, Samsung And More

It’s been one weird year—and we totally get it if holiday shopping hasn’t been top of mind. But now we’re into December and it’s officially go-time. We’re here to help. Walmart is dropping deals upon deals upon deals, and we’re doubling down on tracking the price-slashing frenzy to let you know which opportunities are too good to pass up.

Consider us your very own shopping elves. We scoured the vast sales-scape at Walmart, and put together today’s list—which is very on-brand for 2020: air purifiers to keep your space free from germs and viruses; snazzy new screens to keep your household thoroughly entertained; best-in-class noise-canceling headphones to make work-from-home easier, and more. Snatch them up now while Walmart is practically giving them away—and before they sell out.

1. These legendary Beats noise-cancelling headphones, for $140 off

Folks, if you find noise-cancelling Beats by Dre for nearly 50 percent off, you get them. Get them for someone on your list or get them for yourself—you will not believe the sound and comfort they deliver. Right now, Walmart is offering these iconic wireless headphones in sleek white for $149 (down from $290!), and that’s what you call a no-brainer.

One very pleased audiophile says: “...the sound quality is perfect. Noise cancelling BIG time. I strongly recommend these....” Another wrote about the comfort and “crystal-clear” sound, while yet another bottom-lined it: “This headset is absolutely amazing.” Also amazing: the sale price.

Shop it: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in White with Apple W1 in Headphone Chip, $149 (was $290), walmart.com

2. This air purifier, for a germ-free home—30 bucks off

Clean indoor air is important to overall health—and we’re all thinking these days about staying as strong and healthy as possible. This sale can help. Walmart has knocked 30 bucks off the price of the Envion Therapure, a high-quality, top-rated, quiet-as-a-mouse air purifier. It uses UV technology to stop airborne bacteria, germs, and viruses in their tracks; has a cleanable/reusable filter, and has garnered rave reviews. Whether you have pets, allergies, or both, the Therapure can help you breathe easier.

Shopper feedback is consistently high. “I love this thing!” writes one five-star-er. “I can breathe so much better! I should have bought one years ago!” Says another: “It removes pet smells and other musty odors in an old house we are working on.” And a third: “It works wonderfully. It helps with my allergies and asthma. I should have purchased two.” Good idea. Get one for yourself, one for someone on your list.

Shop it: Envion Therapure 440 Air Purifier, $120 (was $150), walmart.com

3. $40 off this top-rated DNA kit

Many products claim to be fun for the whole family, but this one actually is. The AncestryDNA test kit is a simple saliva test that yields rich, detailed results about background, ethnic origins, and more—and the price has never been better, down to $59 from $99 today. For your mom, your sister, your aunt, your best friend, Ancestry DNA has all the elements of a great gift: It’s an experience (rather than a thing), it shimmers with mystery, and it’s shareable. One shopper says, “Such an easy experience! Results are presented clearly, and I love the reports. Overall, this was an excellent purchase.”

4. This 50-inch JVC Roku TV for just $260 (not a typo)

JVC’s 50-inch Smart TV offers vivid detail, theater-caliber color, and a simple interface for accessing thousands of movies and shows. “I love this TV!” is a common phrase among customer reviews, with one shopper reporting after nearly a year’s worth of use: “It’s super fast, easy to use, and the color is amazing. Definitely recommend! Originally had a 65” Samsung Smart TV but this one is much better.” Another ‘I love this TV’ reviewer elaborated: “Very easy to set up, beautiful picture, and the sound is magnificent! I like that I have access to all the apps on my television and that my iPhone can connect to it as well.”

Shop it: JVC 50" Class 4K UHD Roku Smart LED TV, $260 (was $350), walmart.com

5. A ‘functional and fabulous’ fire—minus the whole ‘fire’ part

Looking ahead at our stay-at-home winter, we’re thinking about hot toddies, Hallmark holiday movies, and curling up by the fire—real or faux. This electric fireplace from Duraflame is just the thing to add to your homestead if, like most of us, you don’t have the real thing. About two-feet high—and right now 20 percent off—it fits into any living space, adding warmth (literally) and delight, morning, noon, and night. So much better than an ordinary space heater—all the talent and 10 times the charm.

It comes highly recommended. One five-star reviewer calls it “functional and fabulous and so amazing!...When I turn it on it gives off such a wonderful ambiance, like having an actual fireplace! I can feel the heat right away and it quickly heats up my living room. It looks great in my space and doesn't take up much room. I simply love it!”

Shop it: Duraflame Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace Stove Heater, $79 (was $99), walmart.com

6. This on-sale Samsung soundbar for clearer movie dialogue and richer music

Now that the movie theater is...our living room, why not step up the components a bit? You can seriously level up at-home viewing with a high-quality soundbar, like this Samsung wireless subwoofer—over $20 off today. The device makes a world of difference for dialogue clarity (“what did that guy just say?” “I don’t know. Rewind.”) and overall richness, as noted by several shoppers. “Simply awesome!” wrote one. “I am truly impressed and recommend this without reserve.” Once we’re back to having parties, this setup promises to make your music sound better than ever, with crisp tones and thumping bass. Something to look forward to. Meanwhile, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Shop it: Samsung 2.1" Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, $179 (was $200), walmart.com

7. This cute little cry-baby to love and console, deeply discounted

We could all use some comforting this year. This adorable big-eyed baby doll cries real tears (just add water—seriously: there’s a little screw-cap in back, and you just pour it in). Kids can calm the Cry Babies Tina Doll with her pacifier—it stops the waterworks. She makes sweet little baby sounds too. And she’s so cuddly in her little stegosaurus outfit.

Parents are raving about this old-school charmer: “My little girl is four and adores these cry baby dolls,” says one, “This was a welcome addition because it is dressed like a dinosaur. She loves dinosaur anything so it was ideal. It didn't hurt that it was also very glittery. My daughter was attached immediately.” Reports another mom” “...I am very happy and impressed with this toy. And it is a perfect toy for a three-year-old. My daughter loves it so much. She won't go anywhere without her new doll....” If you’re lucky enough to have a little one on your list this year, be the hero of the holiday with this gift—down from $25 to $18 today.

