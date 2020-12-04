7 Genius Last-Minute Gift Ideas At Walmart That Are Also On Sale

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Because 2020 has been, well, insanity, we’ve teamed up with Walmart to help you navigate the holiday season efficiently. How? By bringing you our 30 Days of Savings event—a daily dose of first looks at the retailer’s best deals.

That means fresh new discounts every day on great gifts for everyone on your list—and maybe a few steals for you, too. One caveat: these savings are serious and merch is flying off the digital shelves, so don’t get too comfortable. If you see something you want, grab it and stash it safely under your tree. (Then relax.)

1. This SodaStream with 1,200+ five-star reviews, down from $90 to $50

If you’re a seltzer fan without a SodaStream we need to talk about all that unnecessary trash you’re creating (cans, bottles). And yeah, why not, since we’re being real: all that money you’re wasting. A SodaStream lets you conjure up a tall glass of crisp San Pellegrino or Perrier in your kitchen, without paying a few bucks every time. Been hesitating because of the expense? Walmart has snipped $40 off the normal price; get it now, and it will pay for itself in a month. Normally $90, this model is down to 50 bucks today. Maybe you get a second one for the gadget-hound on your list.

Shop it: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker with CO2, $50 (was $90), walmart.com

2. This winky nameplate necklace for just $33

Sure, Carrie Bradshaw revived it, but the nameplate necklace tracks all the way back to the 80s. Now it’s edgy and cool, and your fashion-y friend will appreciate both the thought and the object itself. Made to order in gold plate, it doesn’t even necessarily have to bear her name. You can request a meaningful word (up to 12 letters). “Sister,” “Mom,” “BFF,” “Legend”—you decide. The whole piece is nickel-free, and the rolo chain is more comfortable than you’d expect—fans say they wear the necklace 24/7, while sleeping, showering, swimming, and even working out. (It’s also totally fine to order one for yourself.)

Shop it: Personalized Gold Over Sterling Nameplate Necklace, $33 (was $41), walmart.com

3. Warm (yet cool) winter booties for 70 percent off

Because at some point you are going to have to leave your house this winter. When that moment inevitably rolls around, it’s going to be so much better with your feet swaddled in the kind of comfort to which your body has become accustomed, in this bra-less, sweat pant-centric period of history. These faux suede Muk Luks have a cushy memory-foam footbed and a fleecy lining. They’ll keep you warm and dry for a fraction of the cost of comparable winter boots. Wear with skinny jeans and a chunky sweater and you will feel human again. Shoes are an atypical gift, but for someone you know well (as in, well enough to know her size), these make an impressive presentation (also in black). And no one would ever imagine that they only set you back 20 bucks. A win for your feet and for some lucky feet on your holiday list.

Shop it: Muk Luks Melba Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Bootie, $20 (was $65), walmart.com

4. A glass bakeware-and-storage set for 33 percent off

Parts of life feel out of control right now. But there’s one thing you can always do: organize the kitchen. That’s a guaranteed feeling of satisfaction and a little surge of dopamine to boot. Toss the Tupperware with mismatched lids and treat yourself to this neat 14-piece set Pyrex set while it’s down to a great price. Pyrex earns its real estate because it’s safe for use in the oven, freezer, and microwave. So you can bake your mac-and-cheese in the large rectangular dish, then later pop on the lid and tuck it in the fridge. This well-scaled well-reviewed set (4.5-star overall rating), is 33 percent off right now, down to just $18. A great gift for the right chef on your list—and a necessity for you.

Shop it: Pyrex Simply Store Glass Bakeware Set, $18 (was $27), walmart.com

5. This sleek and gorgeous 65-inch Smart TV for $400 off

Cyber Week is no stranger to amazing TV deals, but this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. Originally $999, this 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV by TCL is currently marked down to $599 at Walmart. That’s a big chunk of change knocked off. This model has crazy-sharp resolution (hello, 4K), smart Roku technology for accessing a bajillion movies and shows, and easy-to-use voice control for things like changing the channel and toggling between cable and Playstation. Hibernation just got a heck of a lot more interesting.

Shop it: TCL 65" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $599 (was $999), walmart.com

6. The popcorn-maker to give your brother and other gadget hounds

For those folks on your list whose wants and needs stump you (or fall outside your budget), there’s a quarantine gadget just about anyone can get on board with: This air popper shoots perfect delicious air-popped popcorn into a bowl so it’s fresh and ready to munch. It’s fun to use, amusing to watch, and endlessly practical, as Netflix is about all we’re doing at night for the next few months. Great for teens, dorm dwellers, and adults of all ages. And at a third off, the price is right. Also in a nice retro turquoise.

This stay-at-home winter is the perfect time to take up an instrument. Be the muse in someone’s life by gifting them this ukulele. The uke is an easy instrument to learn and fits kids, teens, and adults. You can really transform someone’s 2020 with this present—which is more than half off right now, down to $30 from $62. And if you’re at all tempted to grab this for yourself, do so. You can learn to make beautiful music in minutes with a uke, and there’s no sound that’s happier than this plucky little instrument. A great deal.

Shop it: Acoustic Basswood Ukulele Starter Kit, $30 (was $62), walmart.com

