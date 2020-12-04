7 Genius Last-Minute Gift Ideas At Walmart That Are Also On Sale

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
Because 2020 has been, well, insanity, we’ve teamed up with Walmart to help you navigate the holiday season efficiently. How? By bringing you our 30 Days of Savings event—a daily dose of first looks at the retailer’s best deals.
That means fresh new discounts every day on great gifts for everyone on your list—and maybe a few steals for you, too. One caveat: these savings are serious and merch is flying off the digital shelves, so don’t get too comfortable. If you see something you want, grab it and stash it safely under your tree. (Then relax.)
1. This SodaStream with 1,200+ five-star reviews, down from $90 to $50
If you’re a seltzer fan without a SodaStream we need to talk about all that unnecessary trash you’re creating (cans, bottles). And yeah, why not, since we’re being real: all that money you’re wasting. A SodaStream lets you conjure up a tall glass of crisp San Pellegrino or Perrier in your kitchen, without paying a few bucks every time. Been hesitating because of the expense? Walmart has snipped $40 off the normal price; get it now, and it will pay for itself in a month. Normally $90, this model is down to 50 bucks today. Maybe you get a second one for the gadget-hound on your list.
Shop it: SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker with CO2, $50 (was $90), walmart.com
2. This winky nameplate necklace for just $33
Sure, Carrie Bradshaw revived it, but the nameplate necklace tracks all the way back to the 80s. Now it’s edgy and cool, and your fashion-y friend will appreciate both the thought and the object itself. Made to order in gold plate, it doesn’t even necessarily have to bear her name. You can request a meaningful word (up to 12 letters). “Sister,” “Mom,” “BFF,” “Legend”—you decide. The whole piece is nickel-free, and the rolo chain is more comfortable than you’d expect—fans say they wear the necklace 24/7, while sleeping, showering, swimming, and even working out. (It’s also totally fine to order one for yourself.)
Shop it: Personalized Gold Over Sterling Nameplate Necklace, $33 (was $41), walmart.com
3. Warm (yet cool) winter booties for 70 percent off
Because at some point you are going to have to leave your house this winter. When that moment inevitably rolls around, it’s going to be so much better with your feet swaddled in the kind of comfort to which your body has become accustomed, in this bra-less, sweat pant-centric period of history. These faux suede Muk Luks have a cushy memory-foam footbed and a fleecy lining. They’ll keep you warm and dry for a fraction of the cost of comparable winter boots. Wear with skinny jeans and a chunky sweater and you will feel human again. Shoes are an atypical gift, but for someone you know well (as in, well enough to know her size), these make an impressive presentation (also in black). And no one would ever imagine that they only set you back 20 bucks. A win for your feet and for some lucky feet on your holiday list.
Shop it: Muk Luks Melba Faux Fur Lined Lace Up Bootie, $20 (was $65), walmart.com
4. A glass bakeware-and-storage set for 33 percent off
Parts of life feel out of control right now. But there’s one thing you can always do: organize the kitchen. That’s a guaranteed feeling of satisfaction and a little surge of dopamine to boot. Toss the Tupperware with mismatched lids and treat yourself to this neat 14-piece set Pyrex set while it’s down to a great price. Pyrex earns its real estate because it’s safe for use in the oven, freezer, and microwave. So you can bake your mac-and-cheese in the large rectangular dish, then later pop on the lid and tuck it in the fridge. This well-scaled well-reviewed set (4.5-star overall rating), is 33 percent off right now, down to just $18. A great gift for the right chef on your list—and a necessity for you.
Shop it: Pyrex Simply Store Glass Bakeware Set, $18 (was $27), walmart.com
5. This sleek and gorgeous 65-inch Smart TV for $400 off
Cyber Week is no stranger to amazing TV deals, but this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. Originally $999, this 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV by TCL is currently marked down to $599 at Walmart. That’s a big chunk of change knocked off. This model has crazy-sharp resolution (hello, 4K), smart Roku technology for accessing a bajillion movies and shows, and easy-to-use voice control for things like changing the channel and toggling between cable and Playstation. Hibernation just got a heck of a lot more interesting.
Shop it: TCL 65" 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart TV, $599 (was $999), walmart.com
6. The popcorn-maker to give your brother and other gadget hounds
For those folks on your list whose wants and needs stump you (or fall outside your budget), there’s a quarantine gadget just about anyone can get on board with: This air popper shoots perfect delicious air-popped popcorn into a bowl so it’s fresh and ready to munch. It’s fun to use, amusing to watch, and endlessly practical, as Netflix is about all we’re doing at night for the next few months. Great for teens, dorm dwellers, and adults of all ages. And at a third off, the price is right. Also in a nice retro turquoise.
Shop it: Nostalgia 16-Cup Air-Pop Popcorn Maker, $20 (was $30), walmart.com
This stay-at-home winter is the perfect time to take up an instrument. Be the muse in someone’s life by gifting them this ukulele. The uke is an easy instrument to learn and fits kids, teens, and adults. You can really transform someone’s 2020 with this present—which is more than half off right now, down to $30 from $62. And if you’re at all tempted to grab this for yourself, do so. You can learn to make beautiful music in minutes with a uke, and there’s no sound that’s happier than this plucky little instrument. A great deal.
Shop it: Acoustic Basswood Ukulele Starter Kit, $30 (was $62), walmart.com
Check out more TV deals below:
Sceptre 43-inch Class Full HD LED TV (X435BV-F), $148 (was $220), walmart.com
Sceptre 50-inch Class Ultra HD Android Smart 4K LED TV, $250 (was $500), walmart.com
Sceptre 43" Class 1080P FHD LED TV X435BV-F, $148 (was $220), walmart.com
Sceptre 50" Class TV (2160p) Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant, $250 (was $500), walmart.com
Sceptre 32" Class HD (720p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant, $108 (was $180), walmart.com
Samsung 65-inch Class 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV, $478 (was $550), walmart.com
Sceptre 65-inch Class 4K UHD LED TV (U650CV-U), $380 (was $430), walmart.com
SAMSUNG 40" Class FHD (1080P) Smart LED TV UN40N5200 (2019 Model), $218 (was $250), walmart.com
Sceptre 55" Class TV (2160p) Android Smart 4K LED TV with Google Assistant (A558CV-U), $300 (was $600), walmart.com
LG 55" Class 4K UHD 2160P Smart TV 55UN7300PUF 2020 Model, $427 (was $480), walmart.com
Sceptre 75" Class 4K UHD LED TV HDR U750CV-U, $648 (was $1,800), walmart.com
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant, $318 (was $398), walmart.com
Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
JBL T500BT On-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
iJoy Matte Finish Premium Rechargeable Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth, $18 (was $90), walmart.com
JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $30), walmart.com
Philips Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II, $269 (was $349), walmart.com
Sennheiser 508382 CX350BT In-Ear Canal Wireless Headphones, $70 (was $100), walmart.com
JLab Audio Go Air True Wireless Earbuds, $25 (was $30), walmart.com
Cshidworld Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, $30 (was $110), walmart.com
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds, Black (Charging Case Included), $79 (was $130), walmart.com
Meidong E7B Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $49 (was $70), walmart.com
JBL T500BT On-Ear, Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Check out more vacuum deals below:
iRobot Roomba e6 (6134) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $269 (was $329), walmart.com
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum, $1,099 (was $1,400), walmart.com
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100, $199 (was $394), walmart.com
Ecovacs DeeBot U2 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, $199 (was $250), walmart.com
ionVac UV Robot Vacuum, $129 (was $249), walmart.com
Bissell PowerForce Compact Bagless Vacuum, $40 (was $49), walmart.com
Bissell PowerLifter Ion Pet Hard Floor Stick Vacuum, $99 (was $115), walmart.com
Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, CU500, $98 (was $199), walmart.com
BISSELL 3-in-1 Turbo Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $30 (was $40), walmart.com
Hoover Pro Clean Pet Carpet Cleaner, $99 (was $179), walmart.com
Check out more video game deals below:
The Last of Us Part II, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Rockstar Games, Xbox One, $20 (was $60), walmart.com
Watch Dogs: Legion Xbox Series X, $40 (was $60), walmart.com
Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, Xbox One, $35 (was $60), walmart.com
Madden NFL 21, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Marvel's Avengers ,SQUARE ENIX,Xbox One, $30 (was $59), walmart.com
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Electronic Arts, Xbox One, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - PlayStation 4 Standard Edition, $25 (was $60), walmart.com
Marvel's Spider-Man, Game of the Year Edition, Sony, PlayStation 4, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 4, $19 (was $60), walmart.com
Just Dance 2021, $40 (was $50), walmart.com
FIFA 21, Electronic Arts, Playstation 4, $30 (was $60), walmart.com
The Outer Worlds, Private Division, PlayStation 4, $30 (was $43), walmart.com
Check out more work-from-home deals below:
HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop, $999 (was $1,299), walmart.com
Gateway 14.1-inch Full HD Ultra Slim Notebook, $479 (was $699), walmart.com
Acer Chromebook 715, $480, walmart.com
Gateway Creator Series 15.6" FHD Performance Notebook, $799 (was $999), walmart.com
Acer C720-2103 Celeron 2955U Dual-Core 1.4GHz 2GB 16GB SSD 11.6" LED Chromebook, $165 (was $265), walmart.com
Gateway 14.1" FHD Ultra Slim Notebook, $479 (was $699), walmart.com
Gateway 14.1-inch Full HD Ultra Slim Notebook, $369 (was $499), walmart.com
EVOO 15.6" FHD Ultra Thin Intel® Core i7 8GB Memor, $379 (was $499), walmart.com
HP 14" Laptop, Intel Core i3-1005G1, $329 (was $469), walmart.com
HP Stream 11.6", Celeron, $150 (was $299), walmart.com
Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Full HD 144Hz IPS Display, $799 (was $1,099), walmart.com
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14" Laptop, $599 (was $799), walmart.com
SAMSUNG 27" Class Curved LED (1920x1080) Monitor - LC27F591FDNXZA, $190 (was $269), walmart.com
Check out more style deals below:
Time and Tru Women's Packable Puffer Jacket with Hood, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
GBH Womens Heavyweight Fashion Parka With Fur Hood, $65 (was $215), walmart.com
Women Button Down Solid Color Cardigan, $20 (was $40), walmart.com
Layer 8 Women's Active 7/8 Camo Printed Leggings, $9 (was $15), walmart.com
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater, $18 (was $27), walmart.com
Avia Women's Active Polar Fleece Pullover Sweater with Funnel Neck, $16 (was $21), walmart.com
Como Blu Women's Athleisure Sweatpants, $8 (was $16), walmart.com
Comfort Colors Women's Athleisure Short Sleeve Tee, $5 (was $11), walmart.com
Athletic Works Women's Athleisure 5-Stripe Crewneck Sweatshirt, $5 (was $19), walmart.com
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4-Quart Air Fryer, Roast, & Bake, $169 (was $199), walmart.com
Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer Countertop Oven, $125 (was $255), walmart.com
Crock-Pot 7 Quart Manual Slow Cooker, Black, $20 (was $27), walmart.com
PowerXL Microwave Air Fryer Plus, $197 (was $219), walmart.com
MegaChef 1.8 Liter Glass and Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle, $20 (was $25), walmart.com
Keurig K-compact Brewer Black Coffee Maker, $49 (was $59), walmart.com
Instant Pot DUO60 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $79 (was $100), walmart.com
Nostalgia EQM200 6-Wedge Electric Quesadilla Maker with Extra Stuffing Latch, $18 (was $25), walmart.com
Cheflaud 5-speed Hand Mixer with Beaters, $33 (was $100), walmart.com
Instant Pod Coffee & Espresso Maker, $99 (was $119), walmart.com
Check out more furniture deals below:
Magnolia Metal X 70" 2-Door White Oak TV Stand by Desert Fields, $247 (was $300), walmart.com
Coby 3-Drawer Dresser with Shelf, Black Oak, by Hillsdale Living Essentials, $89 (was $119), walmart.com
RESPAWN 110 Racing Style Gaming Chair, $160 (was $189), walmart.com
Lifestyle Solutions Hudson Single Chair Microfiber Manual Recliner, Cedar Brown, $129 (was $199), walmart.com
Mainstays Media Console Fireplace for 42” Flat Panel TVs, Black Finish, $169 (was $190), walmart.com
Whalen 3-Shelf Television Stand with Floater Mount for TVs up to 55", $90 (was $149), walmart.com
Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Sliding Door Accent Cabinet, Reclaimed Barnwood, $150 (was $225), walmart.com
Woven Paths Modern Farmhouse Sliding Door Accent Cabinet, Reclaimed Barnwood, $150 (was $225), walmart.com
Coby 3-Drawer Dresser with Shelf, $89 (was $119), walmart.com
Intex King Deluxe Pillow Rest Inflatable Air Mattress Bed, $60 (was $105), walmart.com
Check out more toy deals below:
Williams Legato III 88-Key Digital Piano, Black, $200 (was $270), walmart.com
KidKraft Wooden Majestic Mansion Dollhouse with 34 Accessories Included, $120 (was $219), walmart.com
L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G. Remix Super Surprise – 70+ Surprises, 4 Fashion Dolls & 4 Dolls, $98 (was $119), walmart.com
Beyblade Burst Evolution Ultimate Tournament Tops and Beystadium Game, $50 (was $80), walmart.com
KidKraft Wooden Grand Gourmet Corner Play Kitchen with 4 Piece Accessory Play Set, $104 (was $240), walmart.com
VTech Magic Star Learning Table, English and Spanish Learning Toy, $30 (was $40), walmart.com
Disney Frozen 2 Magic In Motion Queen Elsa Feature Doll, $35 (was $60), walmart.com
KidKraft Wooden Majestic Mansion Dollhouse with 34 Accessories Included, $120 (was $219), walmart.com
Cry Babies Tina Doll (Walmart Exclusive), $18 (was $25), walmart.com
Disney Frozen 2 Portable Arendelle Castle Playset, $38 (was $50), walmart.com
Disney Frozen 2 Long Hair Anna Doll with Automatic Hair Braiding Tool, $15 (was $25), walmart.com
Disney® Princess Royal Celebration Dollhouse By KidKraft with 10 Accessories Included, $134 (was $191), walmart.com
Cyber 5 Bear Bundle - 14" Plush Care Bears, $50 (was $64), walmart.com
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.