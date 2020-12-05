My video game experience is awesome: This stunning 55-inch TV is just $240 — shop before it sells out

This article was originally published on Yahoo Sports. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
Fend off the winter doldrums—and get in on the holiday cheer—with bargains at Walmart than can level up your entertainment options at home; elevate your outdoor life; and, of yeah, help you tick some names off your holiday list. Walmart. We teamed up with the retailer to make this season—the capper to the weirdest year ever—a little bit easier. Our 30 Days of Savings event brings you first-look offers, so you can tackle holiday tasks, save a bundle, and still have time to hit the links, or at least imagine doing so in warmer days (Walmart’s got Titleists on sale). Check out today’s terrific buys below. For quick shipping, get clicking—before these items sell out!
A spectacular Sceptre 55-inch TV for $240
This Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV has so many bells and whistles, you may not be able to hear Santa’s sleigh. For gaming—or watching the game—it will make winter 2021 a little brighter. Boasting an impressive amount of screen for your money, this model is perfect for the den or man cave. Thanks to MEMC 120, action flows smoothly frame to frame, whether you’re watching the Super Bowl or playing Call of Duty. Great color, crisp audio—and its USB and HDMI ports make it easy to bring your own media to the party.
Says one five-star reviewer, “The picture is great and my video game experience is awesome!” Another reports: “The quality is absolutely amazing. The beveled edges are so slim, it's like it has no edges. The performance is top-notch.” These TV deals are selling out fast, so get it while you can.
Shop it: Sceptre 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $240 (was $300), walmart.com
Fresh air and competition are good for body and soul. Get your game on, right from the driveway. This adjustable, sturdy hoop can be set up anywhere. “Perfect perfect perfect,” says one happy customer. “Parks shut down = desperate times....I'm a happy camper....Thanks for saving my quarantine Walmart!”
Another reviewer writes, “Very easy to assemble.... My 10 year old helped with the assembly. Filled with water, it's heavy enough to not be blown over by windy storms. Very happy with our purchase!” For $50 off, you won’t want to miss this baller deal.
Shop it: Lifetime 44" Impact Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop, $98 (was $148), walmart.com
A classic for your father, your friend, yourself, at $8 off the regular price, a dozen fresh Titleists is the adult equivalent of new pencils and notebooks at the start of school—full of promise and potential. With a soft feel and a 17-percent-thinner cover, the Pro V1 has fans.
“Titleist Pro V1 are some of the best golf balls I have ever used,” says one fan.
“Best ball in golf,” says another. “Definitely the ball everybody else compares theirs to.”
And one more: “These don't really need reviewing; the brand name speaks for itself.” ’Nuff said.
Shop it: Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, 12 Pack, $40 (was $48), walmart.com
The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is an amazing tool that turns water from streams, lakes, rivers, and ponds into safe drinking water. It filters out 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria and parasites and removes micro-plastics in water, too. It’s BPA-free—and it lasts, effectively, forever, with the ability to filter 1,000 gallons of water. A potentially life-saving backup for outdoor adventurers, the LifeStraw intrigues just about everyone—so it’s a great gift.
One reviewer put it to the test: “Stands up to dirty dish water. As soon as I got this thing in the mail, I went straight to the nastiest, most contaminated thing I could find. There just happened to be a sink full of soaking dishes that worked just fine. Couldn’t taste a thing.”
Shop it: Lifestraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Survival and Everyday, $13 (was $17), walmart.com
Set yourself up to earn that pie this holiday season—and to double down on working out when you turn over a New (Year’s) leaf—with this remarkably affordable, compact treadmill. It has a digital readout to track distance and calories burned—and wheels, so it’s easy to move into place for prime TV viewing while exercising. Plus, it folds up, so you can tuck it away when you need the space. Reviewers indicate that it’s on the smaller side—best for smaller adults—but are very happy with the functionality. “Just the right size and I love the simplicity of it, including the setup!” said one five-star reviewer. “I set it in my bedroom beside my bed (because I like to wake up and hit the ground running- literally).” Another notes, “My old treadmill only went 4mph. This one goes to 7. It keeps track of speed, distance, calories, and has a pulse monitor.” One more: “Love this little machine. Not super fancy but has everything needed and very compact. I’m 5 foot 3 inches with a short stride so [it’s] perfect for me!”
Shop it: Best Choice Products 800W Portable Folding Electric Motorized Treadmill Machine w/ Rolling Wheels - Black, $280 (was $400), walmart.com
We all need something to look forward to these days. Gliding across the water...sun glinting...warm breeze blowing: Can you picture it? Get the gear now, while it’s on sale. This 8-foot kayak is down from $315 to $200 right now. Treat yourself or someone else (or heck, get a pair so you and your partner can go out on the water together.
“We LOVE our Lifetime Kayaks...so much fun,” says one thrilled shopper. “We use ours at least 3 to 4 days a week during the spring, summer, and fall.” This model has a comfortable backrest that keeps you comfortable on long adventures. It’s compact and can stand upright, so it’s easy to store. Another customer gushes, “This is giving us many happy hours of kayaking.... It’s very sturdy and stands up to a lot of punishment as well. We can easily hoist it onto the SUV roof rack and travel to the lakes, bay, and rivers. Just love it.” Sold.
Shop it: Lifetime Daylite 8 ft Sit-on-top Kayak (Paddle Included), $200 (was $315), walmart.com
For the game room, the man cave, the garage—or for your friend who has any of the above—this men’s club–style dart board is not your frat-bro’s bar game. It’s classic and sleek, with steel-tip darts and tiny LED lights to keep the action zone illuminated. And it’s half off—so you’ll get a lot more credit than you deserve if you give it as a gift. One five-star shopper dubbed this item a “quarantine stress reliever” and called it their “favorite purchase of 2020.” We hear you, man.
Shop it: Barrington 40" Dartboard Cabinet Set, LED Lights, Steel Tip Darts, Brown/Black, $75 (was $150), walmart.com
