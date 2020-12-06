Listen Up: Beats, Bose And More Are On Sale At Walmart Right Now

This article was originally published on In The Know. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
We’re already a week into December, and time will slow for no one. That means you need to start whittling down that holiday list now, and grab these super-hot deals fast, before they sell out.
But don’t stress: We’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings— the best deals every day so you barely have to give it a thought. Wait till you see today’s sales—there’s something for everyone you love, vetted by shoppers weighing in with their thoughts. There’s something great for everyone you love, and maybe a few treats you need to get for yourself (in case Santa forgets). Check out today’s most popular deals below:
These Beats are the bomb. With two listening modes you can opt for complete noise cancelling or transparency (so you can stay woke to your surroundings). “Amazing headphones with great sound quality—punchy, not overwhelming bass, and premium quality,” says one five-star reviewer.”Easy to pair, and amazing noise canceling and transparency mode.”
Expect an impressive 22 hours of battery life. And if you need more power fast? You can get three hours’ more with just a 10-minute charge.
Another reviewer gets into the details: “...The ear cups slide for a comfortable fit, [there’s] simple bluetooth pairing, [and] Siri and voice assistance on compatible devices. Just unfold or fold to turn on and off.” On sale in red for $99 off, this is a great opportunity to (finally) get yourself a pair of Beats.
Shop it: Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip - Red, $198 (was $297), walmart.com
Who needs cable, when Vizio’s Smart TV gives you hundreds of free channels? Stream through all your favorite apps and enjoy Quantum color and LED backlight for the prettiest picture you’ve ever seen. It’s V-Gaming Engine makes it the best experience for gamers, optimizing detail and performance, giving you the edge. “Love Vizio's products! “ says one fan. “Great sound, great picture!” Another five-star shopper says: “Bought this for my Bedroom...and I'm amazed how the picture looks when using my Xbox one or Sling TV.” With raves like that—and $50 in your pocket—this just may be the TV sale you’ve been waiting for.
Shop it: VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV HDR M6x-Series M506x-H9 $298 (was $350), walmart.com
We all deserve a little serenity—especially after this whopper of a year—and La Crosse has created the perfect alarm clock to make mornings truly peaceful. This clock wakes you with colored light, gradually elevating in brightness. It’s like a sunrise inside your bedroom. It offers a range of gentle wake-up sounds too, including seagulls flying overhead.
Need help falling asleep too? Set the sleep timer so a babbling brook or ocean waves lull you off to dreamland. It even has a nap setting so you can catch a quick rest between Zoom meetings without having to reset your morning alarm.
This five star reviewer gives the skinny: “Very few clocks allow more than one sound to wake up to- this clock has five nature sounds! Yes you can turn off the light completely or set one alarm to sounds and one for light preferences. You can set the brightness of the light or [choose] gradual brightness....Great alarm clock.” With an overall recommendation of 100 percent by reviewers, we think this gift is a natural for anyone dealing with stress (er—know anyone like that?). At a mere $27, this should be on your nightstand too.
Shop it: La Crosse Technology C83117 Color Mood Light Desk Clock with 5 Soothing Nature Sounds and USB port, $27 (was $48), walmart.com
Get outside people—it’s easy when you’re dressed right. These hikers set you up for success, and they’re adorable to boot (get it?), with faux shearling trim and a just-chunky-enough profile. Plus, the price couldn’t be better. For less than $20 your feet will be cozy and comfy all winter.
One happy customer writes: “These are well constructed and very comfortable. They are very sturdy...The memory foam lining makes them even more comfortable... My daughter has claimed them as hers, lol.”
Says another: “...This is a good boot to wear on a rocky hike. It has a thick rubber bottom, so it's not slippery, and it has good ankle support.” One pair for you, one for your best friend, so you’ll be motivated to move all winter together.
Shop it: Time and Tru Women’s Hiker Boots, Wide Width Available, $19 (was $25), walmart.com
Now that the movie theater is...our living room, why not step up your components? You can seriously level up at-home viewing with a high-quality soundbar, like this Sony soundbar—on sale today for an impressive $50 off. The device makes a world of difference for dialogue clarity and overall richness. “This sound bar was purchased to make up for the lack of sound coming from out TV speakers,” says one happy fan. “I can literally hear things that I missed out on before. This soundbar has totally changed my TV and music experience. I would highly recommend this to others!”
Another raves, “This Sony soundbar is on another level.... If you play video games, this is a must have. It's like the soundbar just immerses me into the game and movies even more.... I am super happy with this purchase.” Once we’re back to having parties, this setup promises to make your music sound better than ever, with crisp tones and thumping bass. Something to look forward to. Meanwhile, sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Shop it: Sony HT-SD35 2.1 Soundbar with powerful subwoofer and Bluetooth technology, $179 (was $229), walmart.com
L.O.L. dolls are on fleek for kids, so if you have some little ones on your list (5 and up) show them how cool you are with this gift. It’s like a present that never ends—a little treasure chest with a doll and 15 surprises (stickers, accessories, clothes, and more). Like so many things kids love, the world of L.O.L.s is too complex and intricate for adults to fully understand, but it involves clues and confetti and more. One reviewer gushes, “My daughter loves these. She is now 7 years old and has played with LOL dolls for a while.... She’s always excited to find clues and open the gadget.” And another: “My little girl was ecstatic, she loves the LOLs.” This is a re-release of a super-popular item, so scoop it up while you can. It’s on sale for only nine bucks!
Shop it: L.O.L. Surprise! Confetti Present Surprise – Re-released Doll with 15 Surprises, $9 (was $13), walmart.com
