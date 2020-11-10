These Wireless Headphones Are Half-Off Right Now

This article was originally published on In The Know. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
Let’s face it— 2020 has been bonkers. All the more reason to look forward to the holiday season, remember the ones we love and wrap things up on a high note. Walmart makes it easy to shop from the comfort of home and send gifts to loved ones far and wide. We’ve teamed up with the retailer to bring you 30 Days of Savings — a first look at great deals every day — so you can get a head start ticking items off that shopping list, and maybe even scoop up a (deeply discounted) treasure for yourself.
1. JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $30 (Orig. $59.88)
Wireless headphones are on virtually everyone’s wish list this year, and whether you or your loved ones are using them for gaming, for work calls, or just as a way to blast tunes so loud you forget it’s 2020, these JLab headphones — at half off — are our favorite pick of the day. They’re just $30 right now.
“These are absolutely amazing headphones,” one shopper said. “These headphones are so comfortable to wear,” says another. “The noise cancellation works well and a charge lasts a really long time.” With 34 hours of Bluetooth playtime per charge, cloud foam ear cups and a supple headband, we’re not surprised these JLabs are so beloved. Says another fan: “So glad i found these!! This is an awesome gift for anyone who loves music.” Hear, hear!
2. iHome Mirror, $49.88 (Orig. $79.99)
You’ll win the holidays with this gift for your best friend, sister or mom. The iHomeMirror makes it easy to take care of business while putting on your face. It’s the ultimate AM smart-home device.
Make a call, ask Siri where to get sushi after work and crank those wake-up tunes. Says one happy iHome Mirror, “Super easy to use, nice size, awesome lighting, and the speaker is great! I absolutely love it!”
The LED light and circular 10 X spot mirror make it fun and easy to apply makeup — even for a Zoom closeup. Another shopper says: “…Lighting is great, charges my iPhone and plays my music. Rocking out in the mornings before work is awesome!”
3. Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum Spray, $33 (Orig. $98)
Wow someone (or treat yourself) with this classic scent from famed French perfumer Michel Almairac. Walmart’s sale on this sophisticated Burberry scent is out of this world — down from $98 to $33 — so you’ll look like you spent a bundle.
“Fresh and fruity,” as one customer describes it, is on the nose, for the perfect everyday perfume. More specifically, it has high notes of apricot and peach, with mid and base notes of jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla. Universally loved.
4. Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Dangling Earrings, $19.99 (Orig. $136)
These beauties look like a million bucks, but won’t harm your credit card. Down from $136 to just $20, these 18-karat white gold plated earrings with Swarovski crystals are the perfect treat for the glamour girl on your list.
“I’m in love with my earrings,” one customer said, “…[they’re] absolutely gorgeous and stunning. The picture doesn’t do them justice. Excellent quality! They are comfortable to wear and look great casually with a pair of jeans and a tank top or worn with a dress. They come in a cute little box great for gifting. I definitely recommend them!”
Designed to reflect not only the light, but your flair for vintage glam, it will be hard not to keep them for yourself.
5. Pit Boss Austin XL 1000 Sq. In. Pellet Grill, $447 (Orig. $497)
Sometimes it’s difficult to shop for the men in our lives. And while it may be a little cliche, we don’t see how this Pit Boss Wood Pellet Grill would ever miss its mark as the perfect gift. It’s the mac-daddy of grills with its extra large 1,000-square-inch porcelain-coated surface. It can bake, grill, smoke, roast and do the dishes (just kidding, on that last one).
Says a fan: “My favorite feature is the sear plate! … I make EVERYTHING on this thing! and I mean everything! Bacon, brisket, pork — even made smoked cinnamon rolls the other day! HIGHLY recommend!” Cinnamon rolls? Yes please! With outdoor dining becoming the norm, outdoor cooking is going to be big this fall and winter. This versatile Pit Boss — down $20 — is a no-brainer.
