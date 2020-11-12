Walmart Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Bonanza

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.
2020 has been a year like no other. With all the goings-on, it’s easy to forget that it’s almost the holidays. But don’t worry—we’re keeping an eye on the calendar, and we’re ready to help you get the celebrations started! Don’t you think we all deserve to party right about now?
We’ve teamed up with Walmart to help you navigate this unprecedented holiday season, with incredible deals on everything from toys to electronics to home essentials. This 30 Days of Savings event brings you special first-look offers every day, so you can tackle your holiday list—and enjoy the season as it was meant to be enjoyed.
The deals are so ridiculous, you just might find yourself buying things you didn’t know you needed. Case in point: You may already have a vacuum that does the job, but wouldn’t it be fun to upgrade? And to not push around a heavy piece of machinery just to get your floors clean? Take heart: Walmart has a wildly popular Shark robot vac for $195 off. We repeat, $195 off. That means, instead of buying the same cashmere sweater for Aunt Trudie this year, you can blow her mind with a va-va-voom vac for about the same price. Seriously, we’ll be surprised if this deal lasts—it’s that good.
Every single day we’ll be presenting awesome sales that you just can’t miss. Scroll for a bunch of off-the-charts deals we’re sure you’re going to love.
1. A robot vacuum from a top brand for a whopping $195 off
With so much time at home these days, you could probably add dust-bunny wrangling as a special skill on your resume. Leave the daily struggle to the brilliant Shark IQ Robot, which maps your home and thoroughly cleans each room according to a schedule you set via app. Hair, crumbs, fur, dander, whatever you’ve got—it’s a goner in the face of this high-octane suction. The self-cleaning brush pulls in hair without getting wrapped up and tangled. It’s a dream come true for anyone who is less than excited about vacuuming.
Reviewers rave about the results. One five-star review waxes poetic: “The best vacuum I’ve ever had. I set the timer and it starts the same time everyday. The first week it maps all the rooms it needs to clean then it just cleans. The best feature is is the grid pattern it follows.... I like this vacuum so much I am getting one for my daughter. My floors have never been cleaner.” At a cool $195 off, the price has never been better.
Shop it: Shark IQ Robot RV1000 Wi-Fi Vacuum, $199 (was $394), walmart.com
2. A smart tablet for $59
With movie theaters on pause, and constraints on socializing, screen options at home have become more critical. Need something small for Zoom calls, recipes and a companion in the laundry room? We’d like you to meet our little friend. This scaled-down Lenovo tablet with Google Assistant has a scaled-down price that made us look twice: It’s just $59, down from $99.
Whether you want to watch “The Queen’s Gambit” (and dim the lights without getting up), play a game or catch up with the family, the Lenovo Smart Tab with Google Assistant has you covered. The 8-inch device has earned boatloads of five-star reviews for its crystal clarity, lightning-fast connectivity and long battery life. One such rave: “This M8 Tablet by Lenovo is amazing, fast for work, beautiful for entertainment and docking is very convenient...I have half a dozen tablets....this Lenovo M8 is my favorite by far.” A great gift for anyone on your list and, at this price, a no-brainer for yourself.
Shop it: Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant, $59 (was $99), walmart.com
3. A TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $148—SOLD OUT
This TCL 4K 55-incher was priced so low ($148!) that it already sold out. The TCL Roku Smart TV allows you to stream shows and movies directly, without the agony of multiple remotes and various inputs. It’s a one-stop shop.
This model gets rave reviews for its ease of use, picture quality, audio clarity and simple setup (“literally took all of five minutes,” according to one five-star reviewer). Another fan says “the 4K UHD capability is truly immersive” and a third straight-up gushes: “Overall, we LOVE the TV...The picture is clear and sharp. I would 100 percent recommend this TV.” So to review: 55 inches, everything you need in one place and a price tag of $148. Any questions?
Shop it: 55-inch TCL 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV, $148 (SOLD OUT), walmart.com
4. A portable speaker for your AM shower performance
Great sound at a great price. With a durable waterproof exterior, this wireless Bluetooth speaker can handle spills and splashes—perfect for blasting “Blinding Lights” while washing dishes or streaming soothing tunes tub-side on a cold winter’s night. In terms of audio quality, this 6.5-inch speaker far outperforms its $50 sale price—and the built-in rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of playtime. Grab it while it’s deeply discounted. Your future beach trips will thank you. Or, you know, someone on your holiday list.
Shop it: JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker, $50, walmart.com