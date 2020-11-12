Walmart Just Launched Its Early Black Friday Bonanza

This article was originally published on Yahoo Life. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

2020 has been a year like no other. With all the goings-on, it’s easy to forget that it’s almost the holidays. But don’t worry—we’re keeping an eye on the calendar, and we’re ready to help you get the celebrations started! Don’t you think we all deserve to party right about now?

We’ve teamed up with Walmart to help you navigate this unprecedented holiday season, with incredible deals on everything from toys to electronics to home essentials. This 30 Days of Savings event brings you special first-look offers every day, so you can tackle your holiday list—and enjoy the season as it was meant to be enjoyed.

The deals are so ridiculous, you just might find yourself buying things you didn’t know you needed. Case in point: You may already have a vacuum that does the job, but wouldn’t it be fun to upgrade? And to not push around a heavy piece of machinery just to get your floors clean? Take heart: Walmart has a wildly popular Shark robot vac for $195 off. We repeat, $195 off. That means, instead of buying the same cashmere sweater for Aunt Trudie this year, you can blow her mind with a va-va-voom vac for about the same price. Seriously, we’ll be surprised if this deal lasts—it’s that good.

Every single day we’ll be presenting awesome sales that you just can’t miss. Scroll for a bunch of off-the-charts deals we’re sure you’re going to love.

1. A robot vacuum from a top brand for a whopping $195 off

With so much time at home these days, you could probably add dust-bunny wrangling as a special skill on your resume. Leave the daily struggle to the brilliant Shark IQ Robot, which maps your home and thoroughly cleans each room according to a schedule you set via app. Hair, crumbs, fur, dander, whatever you’ve got—it’s a goner in the face of this high-octane suction. The self-cleaning brush pulls in hair without getting wrapped up and tangled. It’s a dream come true for anyone who is less than excited about vacuuming.

Reviewers rave about the results. One five-star review waxes poetic: “The best vacuum I’ve ever had. I set the timer and it starts the same time everyday. The first week it maps all the rooms it needs to clean then it just cleans. The best feature is is the grid pattern it follows.... I like this vacuum so much I am getting one for my daughter. My floors have never been cleaner.” At a cool $195 off, the price has never been better.

Shop it: Shark IQ Robot RV1000 Wi-Fi Vacuum, $199 (was $394), walmart.com

2. A smart tablet for $59

With movie theaters on pause, and constraints on socializing, screen options at home have become more critical. Need something small for Zoom calls, recipes and a companion in the laundry room? We’d like you to meet our little friend. This scaled-down Lenovo tablet with Google Assistant has a scaled-down price that made us look twice: It’s just $59, down from $99.

Whether you want to watch “The Queen’s Gambit” (and dim the lights without getting up), play a game or catch up with the family, the Lenovo Smart Tab with Google Assistant has you covered. The 8-inch device has earned boatloads of five-star reviews for its crystal clarity, lightning-fast connectivity and long battery life. One such rave: “This M8 Tablet by Lenovo is amazing, fast for work, beautiful for entertainment and docking is very convenient...I have half a dozen tablets....this Lenovo M8 is my favorite by far.” A great gift for anyone on your list and, at this price, a no-brainer for yourself.

Shop it: Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant, $59 (was $99), walmart.com

3. A TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $148—SOLD OUT

This TCL 4K 55-incher was priced so low ($148!) that it already sold out. The TCL Roku Smart TV allows you to stream shows and movies directly, without the agony of multiple remotes and various inputs. It’s a one-stop shop.

This model gets rave reviews for its ease of use, picture quality, audio clarity and simple setup (“literally took all of five minutes,” according to one five-star reviewer). Another fan says “the 4K UHD capability is truly immersive” and a third straight-up gushes: “Overall, we LOVE the TV...The picture is clear and sharp. I would 100 percent recommend this TV.” So to review: 55 inches, everything you need in one place and a price tag of $148. Any questions?

Shop it: 55-inch TCL 4K UHD HDR LED Roku Smart TV, $148 (SOLD OUT), walmart.com

4. A portable speaker for your AM shower performance

Great sound at a great price. With a durable waterproof exterior, this wireless Bluetooth speaker can handle spills and splashes—perfect for blasting “Blinding Lights” while washing dishes or streaming soothing tunes tub-side on a cold winter’s night. In terms of audio quality, this 6.5-inch speaker far outperforms its $50 sale price—and the built-in rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of playtime. Grab it while it’s deeply discounted. Your future beach trips will thank you. Or, you know, someone on your holiday list.

Shop it: JBL Flip Essential Bluetooth Speaker, $50, walmart.com

5. A big-screen laptop for $379

The Pavilion 15.6 Horizon Blue Laptop by HP is one of the best mid-range laptops out there, thanks to its vibrant colors, speedy processing and micro-edge screen that makes it look even bigger than it is. Buyers note the speed, with phrases like “way faster than my most recent laptop. Says one five-star reviewer: “Great for online learning, business, web surfing and much more! I would highly recommend!” And by the way, HP laptops have been custom-tuned by the audio geniuses over at Bang & Olufsen for bright, sparkling sound. At $160 off, this laptop rings in at a startling $379. MacBook who? Shop it: HP Pavilion 15.6 Horizon Blue Laptop, $379 (was $539), walmart.com 6. A deep-tissue massage without crossing the threshold of a spa

Tense much? Since bodywork is off the table right now, why not prop yourself—or someone on your list—with this pro-level (half price!) multiple-speed home massager. It could end up being somebody’s favorite gift of 2020—heck, maybe even her favorite anything of 2020. Reviewers say it delivers the sort of precision, deep-tissue relief you’d expect from a 60-minute session at the hands of a trained professional. With four interchangeable heads, you can customize the experience for each achy-breaky spot. Says one five-star reviewer: “I definitely recommend this product if you go to the gym a lot, or experience a lot of lower and upper back pain. It’s also great on your legs. Definitely would buy again.” And at this price, you may want to snap up two; this is the kind of gift you can tuck away and pull out when you realize you forgot someone important. Shop it: FitRx Muscle Massage Gun, $38 (was $79), walmart.com 7. An airbed that rivals the comfort of your real bed, for $34

Buying an air mattress now is an act of faith; it says soon enough we’ll all be hosting out-of-town friends and family, reminiscing and looking at this time in the rearview mirror. Regardless, when an excellent practical item is down to a price like this, it’s worth grabbing and stashing. This top-rated queen-size air mattress with a velvety pillow-top and built-in pump is currently marked down to $34, from $62. The top-rated airbed has racked up hundreds of flawless five-star reviews. One such rave: “We love this airbed, three minutes from the box to fully inflated. It is very comfy and the pillow top is awesome. It is about 24 inches off the floor. The pump is built in so it inflates and deflates. That is so cool—no more rolling on the mattress to get the air out when putting it away; awesome pillow top. A must have for guests and grandkids.” And maybe a nice gift for grown kids, who are always borrowing your air mattress when friends come to visit them. Shop it: Intex 15″ Deluxe Queen Airbed, $34 (was $62), walmart.com 8. A laptop/tablet combo for under $200

There’s perhaps never been a better time to invest in a tablet/laptop-in-one for all your streaming, swiping, tapping and typing needs. With a 14-inch

touchscreen that rotates 360 degrees and a battery life of 12.5 hours, this HP Chromebook is big and powerful enough to get you through a packed day before transitioning nicely to binge-watching on the couch. “I love this Chromebook,” says one of many happy shoppers. “Love that this is a touchscreen. Never had one before...Picture is very clear. It has a solid performance and a great keyboard. It has a very long battery life. I didn’t have to charge it for days.” And with $120 knocked off the price — now $179 instead of the usual $299 — this is a steal. Shop it: HP 14″ 2-in-1 Touch Teal Chromebook, $179 (was $299), walmart.com 9. A pet-owner-approved vacuum that’s 50 bucks off

