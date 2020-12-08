This Top-Rated Whitening Pen Is Over 50% Off

This article was originally published on ITK. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

It’s the grand finale of our 30 Days of Deals event with Walmart—and do we have some deals for you. Below are fantastic products that don’t just make wonderful gifts for everyone on your list, but are also almost definitely things you need (and deserve) at home. With the new year coming, we’ve dug up amazing bargains to help with your resolutions.

Health and wellness is more important than ever—and these sales prime you to launch 2021 with tons of enthusiasm for good habits. So treat yo’ self, as well as your friends and family, with some of these terrific deals. Cheers to hope, health, and endless possibilities.

Don’t you hate that unsightly stain that sticks to your teeth after a glass of red wine? Go Smile has created an on-the-go whitening pen that is so portable, you can keep it in your pocket or clutch. Just turn the dial and apply in seconds, allowing the whitening serum to work its magic. You’ll have noticeably whiter teeth in a matter of days. Not only that, the minty taste will leave you with a just-brushed feeling with no sink required. So you’ll be goodnight-kiss worthy no matter what you ordered at dinner. One five star reviewer writes, “This whitening pen is perfect for busy moms like me! I just keep it in my purse and brush it on my teeth at red lights or while waiting in the carpool line at school. I noticed a difference after using this twice!” For more than 50 percent off, at just $19, this makes the perfect stocking stuffer. But you should get a few for yourself...one for the car, one for your purse, one for your gym bag...one for your travel case...

Shop it: Go Smile Professional On The Go Advanced Teeth Whitening Pen, $19 (was $42), walmart.com

The Roomba 600 series robot vacuum is a great way to clean your home without even the touch of a button. Just set it and forget it. Schedule it viaapp or ask Google or Alexa to get it going. You’ll have the cleanest floors and rugs ever—because you can go ahead and set your Roomba to clean them every day.

And with Roomba, you’ll have more time to Zumba (or Sweat with the Oldies! see above). It takes care of dust, pollen, pet hair, and debris so you can ignore that stuff and get outside for a walk (set it to do its thing while you’re gone). Says one pet owner, “It gets into every corner! I absolutely love it! I have two dogs and one cat and it picks up so much hair!”

Having the ongoing chore of large-scale vacuuming off your plate makes you feel like a weight has been lifted—and couldn’t we all use that sense of lightness in 2021? Now’s the moment, folks. This beauty is down from $330 to just $219. Grab it before this deal is gone.

Shop it: iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, $219 (was $330), walmart.com

Missing trips to the dentist? The Waterpik Water Flosser is the only Water Flosser to earn the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance. Make sure you take care of your dental health (so you can fully enjoy that candy cane). One five-star giver raves: “First let me say, I HATE FLOSSING! But it's necessary for healthy gums and teeth. The Waterpik Cordless Plus Water Flosser is so easy and quick to use. I love it! I actually used it several times yesterday because it really feels good, plus your teeth feel extra clean. It does a great job cleaning between the crevices. I plan to order some different water flosser tips for this unit. I highly recommend the product.”

The rechargeable battery provides multiple uses on a single charge, and the variety of tips make it an all-in-one tool for your entire household. The set includes two Classic Jet Tips - for general use, one Orthodontic Tip - for cleaning braces and orthodontics, and one Plaque Seeker Tip - for implants, crowns, bridges, and other dental work. Want more? Other accessories are available for purchase.

“One of the best things I bought from Walmart,” says one satisfied customer. “This water flosser is a boon for my teeth. We use this daily after meals and this cleans your mouth nicely. I had been using a toothpick, which actually damages your teeth. I now use this and the water spray is just amazing to clean your mouth every day. We love this.” For only $58, it beats that trip to the dentist.

Shop it: Waterpik Cordless Plus Portable Water Flosser Oral Irrigator, White, $58 (was $70), walmart.com

In this brand-new book, internationally renowned doctor Frank Lipman gives easy advice for aging well and building a strong immune system (for example: Do a cold rinse at the end of a hot shower, and that actually makes your cells stronger!). Straight-forward and encouraging, with beautiful photos, and a friendly tone, this is the wellness book we need right now. It’s gifty and gorgeous—and on sale today for just $18, from $25—it’s packed with easy tips for feeling great, looking great, and building immunity every single day. Awesome, upbeat motivation for a brighter, healthier 2021 and beyond.

Shop it: The New Rules of Aging Well: A Simple Program for Immune Resilience, Strength, and Vitality (Hardcover), $18 (was $25), walmart.com

The perfect antidote to the Anxiety Parade we call 2020, the Tranquility weighted blanket is like a warm hug while you sleep. It uses Deep Touch Pressure Therapy (DTP) through the application of gentle, even pressure to calm the body and soothe the soul. If you haven’t tried a great weighted blanket, you need to get this. And it you have, you know that this is the perfect gift for pretty much anyone on your list—and it’s down from $50 to just $38.

This five-star reviewer gives us the lowdown: “...I am one of those people who likes the feel of weight when I am sleeping. This blanket takes care of that without having 15 other ones on top!...it really does feel like a big hug, and that in itself is relaxing.”

Another fan says, “Provides great pressure to relax my shoulders... It's [12 pounds] of pure comfort and security!”

Doctors say high-quality sleep is one of the most essential elements of good health (see the book above). What a gift to give yourself and those you love. Buy multiples, saving $12 on each.

Shop it: Tranquility Temperature Balancing Weighted Blanket with Washable Cover, 12 lbs, $38 (was $50), walmart.com

For the price of one or two pro pedicures, you can take care of your neglected feet as often as you like at home (safe, contact-free—and you control what’s on the TV). This set, replete with luxe treatments containing coconut and macadamia oils—also happens to make the perfect gift for nearly any friend/sister/mom on your list. It’s nicely packaged in a pretty zip pouch, which also makes it portable.

It includes three roller heads, two Pedimasks, one rechargeable foot file (with a charging station), and a partridge in a pear tree (make that foot masks and a carry bag). One reviewer feels legitimately pampered: “I'm doing my own pedicures, since Covid, and this was my best purchase! Easy to use and the foot massage and soak were pure joy!” Another writes: “This is a must have. I was skeptical about this little tool but I am truly a believer now! In just one minute it buffs your feet.” So enjoy baby soft heels and callous free toes this winter—no sandals required.

Shop it: Amope Pedi Perfect Foot Spa Experience Kit, $35 (was $50), walmart.com

With millions sold of Sweatin' to the Oldies in DVD and video versions, Richard Simmons continues to reign as the King of Fitness. He’s certainly the most fun character in the field, bringing so much delight to working out, it becomes play.

In Version 5 of Sweatin' to the Oldies, which features great dance songs from the 1960s, Richard uses his winning formula—energizing music, easy dance moves, and a studio full of real folks—to get us going. It’s a workout you’ll look forward to and stick with—and it’s on sale for 30 percent off, down to just $10. Buy one for your workout buddy, and you can do the class in your respective homes then join each other on Zoom for a post-workout cuppa tea.

This thrilled reviewer says it all: “You know what to expect from icon Richard Simmons—fun!-fun!-fun!— while melting the pounds away....I absolutely love this video. Believe me, you will sweat!!”

Shop it: Richard Simmons: Sweatin’ to the Oldies: Volume 5 (DVD), $10 (was $15), walmart.com

Got a slippery workout mat at home? We hear you. Time to cut that thing up and use it as padding in the ornament-storage box. Slippery mats are worse than useless—they’re dangerous. Treat yourself to an upgrade on sale: this Adidas mat, down to just $29 from $56. This is an exceptional price for a high-quality mat from a trusted brand.

The Non Slip Fitness Yoga Mat is thick enough (8mm) to comfortably cushion your spine, hips, knees, and elbows on hard floors. And the slip-resistant surface keeps you strong in downward dog, and stable in tree pose. Pilates, sit ups, and stretching are all more comfortable on this mat, made of lightweight, environmentally friendly PVC-free material. So set your intention for a peaceful, healthy year ahead, and rest assured you can be comfortable and safe. A great gift—nearly everyone is working out at home right now. One happy user says, “Amazing quality! And comfy too. I highly recommend this yoga mat!...”

Shop it: Adidas Universal Exercise Slip Resistant Fitness Yoga Mat, $29 (was $56), walmart.com

There’s magic in this jar. This natural 98-percent-recommended $7 product is touted as the world's most powerful facial. It’s a type of absorbent clay (calcium bentotite) that typically forms after volcanic ash ages. Use it for deep cleansing, acne, baths, foot soaks, and more (you can even pack it onto insect bites for relief). One rave-reviewer says, “Lovely! Absolutely lovely! My daughters have all purchased after trying mine and I'm on my second container in less than a year.... skin is so beautiful after each use and it really pulls out the nasty pollution embedded in my pores.”

No fragrances. No animal testing. No animal products. No additives. No wonder it does wonders for the skin. Another fan offers advice, “Love it!!! I do recommend mixing it with apple cider vinegar instead of water...the vinegar makes it more like a foamy mask...Makes the skin so smooth and clean feeling.” For only $7, how can you go wrong? A thoughtful, soothing gift for the earth-mother on your list.

Shop it: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing, 1 pound, $7 (was $10), walmart.com

Set yourself up to earn that pie this holiday season—and to double down on working out when you turn over a New (Year’s) leaf—with this remarkably affordable, compact treadmill. Also available in pink (seriously!), it has a digital readout to track distance and calories burned—and wheels, so it’s easy to move into place for prime TV viewing while exercising. Plus, it folds up, so you can tuck it away when you need the space. Reviewers indicate that it’s on the smaller side—best for smaller adults—but are very happy with the functionality. “Just the right size and I love the simplicity of it, including the setup!” said one five-star reviewer. “I set it in my bedroom beside my bed (because I like to wake up and hit the ground running—literally).” Another notes, “My old treadmill only went 4mph. This one goes to 7. It keeps track of speed, distance, calories, and has a pulse monitor.” One more: “Love this little machine. Not super fancy but has everything needed and very compact. I’m 5 foot 3 inches with a short stride so it’s perfect for me!”

Shop it: Best Choice Products 800W Portable Folding Electric Motorized Treadmill Machine w/ Rolling Wheels - Black, $280 (was $400), walmart.com

We’re all a little achy from this long year—and hopefully soon we’ll be achy (in a good way) from redoubling our exercise efforts. In any case, a handheld home massager is an essential in these tricky times. This one relieves tight muscles and releases tension with four different heads for different kneads (get it?).

This pleased reviewer covers the details: “Wahl Deep Rolling Shiatsu Handheld Massager really works great...Easy to use, with a long 9-foot cord so you can use it just about anywhere in your house. I would definitely recommend this deep massager for pain relief.”

Another gushes: “Love love love it!...Feels wonderful. It is great for deep tissue. I am so glad I found it.”

Shop it: Wahl Deep Rolling Shiatsu Handheld Massager, Full Body Massage, $35 (was $40), walmart.com

