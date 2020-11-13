6 Early Black Friday Deals That'll Make The Holidays At Home Easier

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

These are extraordinary times. From figuring out the boundaries between work and downtime at home to planning a virtual Thanksgiving, 2020 has brought us unprecedented challenges.

Below, we've got six early Black Friday deals at Walmart we think you'll appreciate, including a cordless vacuum that makes quick work of pet hair and a deep-tissue massager for at-home spa moments.

1. A lightweight vacuum with serious suction

Walmart This unassuming tool takes up barely any floor space, and definitely earns its keep

Walmart has lopped a third off the price of this cordless stick vacuum. Powerful and able to shimmy into tight corners, this Tineco is popular with pet owners, who call it “awesome,” “great,” and “perfect” in reviews. LED ‘headlights’ make it easy to see where dirt, dust and cat-hair tumbleweeds are hiding.

The machine easily transforms into a handheld for cleaning stairs, your car or that skinny space next to the fridge. With no cord, you’re free to move fast, but you don’t have to — this beauty holds a charge for about 30 minutes.

2. An interactive toy that doesn’t involve a screen

Walmart All the one-year-olds are talking about this animatronic puppy (kidding, but they would if they could).

Bailey’s the name, and letters and numbers are the game. This LeapFrog Speak and Learn Puppy is soft and plush, and just the right size to “converse” with a toddler. The puppy moves its head and wags its ears while it sings (the alphabet and other songs). Bailey can ask questions (“Want to chat?”) and even repeat back what kids say.

While kids are developing language skills and more, they’re also just plain having a blast with this cozy, huggable, completely house-trained pet. This charmer, which runs on AA batteries, is currently on sale for $20, from its usual price of $30. It’s the perfect time to adopt a furry friend.

3. A smart tablet at a shockingly low price

Walmart Can’t you just see this little tablet on your kitchen counter?

Screens are our lifeline this year — and where your phone and laptop are not quite right, the tablet fills in. This one is a smart cookie with Google Assistant, and it’s currently available for the absurd price of $59 (from $99).

The 8-inch Lenovo Smart Tab lets you stream, play, chat and connect any way you like. Work calls? FaceTime with your sister? “Dawson’s Creek” benders on the couch? This tablet is ready. It’s speed, image, audio and long-lasting battery get high marks from shoppers. Everyone seems to love the charging dock. It’s a veritable steal.

4. An advent calendar with makeup instead of chocolate

Walmart A grownup way to countdown to Christmas.

What’s more fun than an inventive delivery system? Nothing, that’s what. This grown-up advent calendar offers 24 days of beauty treats from the vegan brand e.l.f. It would put a smile on pretty much anyone’s face all through December. Walmart has put this set on sale for $59 from $75.

Everything included is among e.l.f.’s top sellers, too. You’ve got your eye shadow palette, your charcoal face mask, your Holy Hydration cream. There’s highlighter, brow groomers, a lash curler and no fewer than seven lip colors (we’re talking sticks, lacquers, balms...). The only thing missing is a partridge in a pear tree.

5. A muscle-relaxing massage gun that’s half off

Walmart Your masseuse has arrived.

How are your shoulders feeling? How about that neck? We can probably all agree that it’s been a tense year. While we can’t really go for a massage — or give gift certificates for one (who knows when that part of life will be back?) — but we can give this small-but-mighty massage gun. It goes deep or gentle, with four different massage heads and six different speeds, so you can customize for your preference and for the needs of different achey spots.

But are massage guns actually worth it? Experts seem to think so. And reviewers of this one say it delivers the sort of precision, deep-tissue relief you’d get from a real human massage, melting away tightness and pain. At less than half price (and under the circumstances we’ve all been coping with) we think stock will move fast.

6. A seriously luxe airbed

Walmart So comfy, you just might like this better than your actual mattress.

Your house may not be packed with visitors this holiday season, but you can always look forward to spoiling guests in the future with this comfy queen-size airbed. Top-rated, with a velvety pillow-top and built-in pump, it looks like it should have a three-digit price, but right now it’s available for just $34 (down from $62).

The Intex Airbed has hundreds of positive reviews (most with five stars) that point to its comfort (many reviewers liken it to sleeping on a real bed), long-lasting air hold and affordability. It has its own carrying case, so it’s not a pain to pack away and store, either.