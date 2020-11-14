Walmart slashes Samsung Galaxy smartphone by a whopping $200 (but only for 2 days)

This article was originally published on Yahoo Lifestyle. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

2020 has been one wild ride. With everything going on, the rapidly approaching gift season may not even be on your radar yet. Fret not. We’ve kept a hawk’s eye on the calendar and are ready to help.

We’ve teamed up with Walmart to make this unprecedented holiday season easier, bringing you incredible deals on everything from toys to electronics to home essentials. Our 30 Days of Savings event gives you special first-look discounts every single day, so you can tackle your holiday list — and enjoy the season as it was meant to be enjoyed.

And let us tell you, the savings today are bonkers (we’re talking a Shark stick vac for $110 off, folks). You might just find yourself doubling up on purchases — one for someone on your list, and one for you. But you gotta step on it because these deals sell out. No really — one TV featured in 30 Days of Savings sold out in just two hours. And time is even more critical with today’s batch: this special pricing is here today, gone by Monday.

A wildly popular Samsung smartphone for under $200

Once upon a time, you might’ve had to risk some light trampling to get a Black Friday tech deal this good. But in 2020, the sale is just a tap away. Today and tomorrow, Walmart is offering a full $200 off the Samsung Galaxy A51, a prepaid smartphone with a super-rich, high-def screen and not one but four cameras.

The quad cam and cool screen helped one shopper become an enthusiastic Samsung convert: “LOVE this phone!!! I am now a Samsung person! They really knocked this one out of the park!”

Just to make sure you caught that: For the next two days, you can get the mega-popular smartphone for less than $200 (and without a contract or setup fee, to boot). But TBH, we’d be shocked if this deal even lasts the full two days. So Shop. Right. Now.

A time-saving Keurig coffee maker with 5,000+ glowing reviews

This wee one-cup coffee maker by Keurig has an itty-bitty footprint that will work on even the most cramped countertops. And it works in a flash, brewing a cup in less than 60 seconds (choose 6-ounce, 8-ounce or 10-ounce). For tea drinkers, it doles out steaming water for a cozy cup just as fast. Perfect for a solo space, a dorm room, or anyone simplifying their setup (and who isn’t these days?).

Five thousand five-star reviews can’t be wrong. “I originally bought this coffee machine for my daughter who’s away at college,” says one happy customer who has purchased two of these Kuerigs. “She absolutely loves it and so do I.”

At $35 (for now), this thing costs about the same as a week’s worth of Starbucks. (And btw, Starbucks coffee pods are compatible with this Keurig, as are pods by Dunkin’, Peet’s, Lavazza, Folger’s, Gevalia...). A total win for yourself or as a gift.

A flattering-cozy fall sweater by Sofia Vergara—for $18

In this era of work-sweatpants and weekend-sweatpants, it’s nice to have something that looks as good as it feels. This flattering tunic sweater from Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara is a dream to slip into. “Beautiful,” says one five-star reviewer. “Love the quality and the look on me.”

This particular color—which reminds us of warm, spiced wine—is one of many sophisticated options (including gray, gold, and basic black). “Perfect for the holiday season,” said another happy customer. The collar can be worn up as a cozy cowl or folded down for an off-the-shoulder style (a festive look for those virtual holiday events about to hit your inbox).

“I love the material—feels expensive,” says yet another shopper. Currently—and briefly—available for $18, down from $29, this is a steal. Grab a couple; keep the color that looks best on you and gift the others.

A beauty lover’s dream set from Laura Geller

This flash sale is the very picture of merry and bright. A Laura Geller beauty set including everything you need to look (and feel) like you haven’t been quarantining for eight months: a luxe body mist, with jojoba oil and a hint of vanilla; a shimmery (but not sticky) lip gloss; and the brand’s best-selling bronzer to dot on cheekbones, eyelids, and anywhere else a beam of light would naturally hit. Down from $35 to $28 today, this set has garnered nothing but five-star reviews. Here’s just one: “Products are fabulous—ordered one for myself, getting two more as little gifts...” We love this strategy, and wholeheartedly recommend it.

Great for a new homeowner or anyone pumped to spend the winter fixing, hanging, and generally improving their space, this kit, which gets high marks for quality and durability, includes a drill/driver, an impact driver, and a reciprocating saw. Says one five-star reviewer: “This power tool set is a perfect starter set for anyone completing DIY work around the house. The tools are sleek looking, easy to use, and powerful!”

Score this kit now before the limited-time $60-off offer expires (that would be Sunday at midnight), and stash it away for some lucky recipient on your list.

$195 off a Shark robo-vac

With so much time at home these days, you could probably add dust-bunny wrangling as a special skill on your resume. Leave the daily struggle to the brilliant Shark IQ Robot, which maps your home and thoroughly cleans each room according to a schedule you set via app. Hair, crumbs, fur, dander, whatever you’ve got—it’s a goner in the face of this high-octane suction. The self-cleaning brush pulls in hair without getting wrapped up and tangled. It’s a dream come true for anyone who is less than excited about vacuuming.

Reviewers rave about the results. One five-star review waxes poetic: “The best vacuum I’ve ever had. I set the timer and it starts the same time everyday. The first week it maps all the rooms it needs to clean then it just cleans. The best feature is is the grid pattern it follows.... I like this vacuum so much I am getting one for my daughter. My floors have never been cleaner.” At a cool $195 off, the price has never been better.