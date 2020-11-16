The Cult-Favorite Revlon Hairdryer, a 50-Inch TV And More Are On Sale At Walmart

This article was originally published on ITK. HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

We can all agree, 2020 has been a doozy. But it’s not over yet, and this holiday season can turn this wacky year on its head if we put in a little effort. You’re busy, so the effort is on our side.

To make the end of a chaotic year a little smoother, we’ve teamed up with Walmart to bring you 30 Days of Savings—a first look at great deals every day—so you can get a head start ticking items off that shopping list, and maybe even scoop up a (deeply discounted) treasure for yourself.

You’ll get a steady stream of irresistible deals on everything from TVs and toys to beauty products and earbuds. Today’s goodies below.

1. A spectacular VIZIO 50-inch TV for $298

This VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV has so many bells and whistles, you may not be able to hear Santa’s sleigh. Great color, crisp audio, and its Smart Cast feature makes for quick access to all your streaming apps. It also connects to your smart-home devices, so you can control it with a voice command.

One happy user has it all figured out: “This TV is bright and colorful, easy to connect to apps and streams content like Mandalorian on Disney+. I'm using it as a display to work from home with HDMI. The Airplay feature lets me send information to the TV from my iPad or phone. Easy, easy, easy. Thanks Vizio!” For $52 off—less than $300—this feature-packed high-quality TV is a bargain.

Shop it: VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV, $298 (was $350), walmart.com

2. Onn Bluetooth Earphones for a shocking $14

Need a gift you can give a bunch of friends, a gaggle of cousins, your brother who never gets you anything? Buy multiples of these beauties from Onn, Walmart’s new electronics house brand. For just $14, these Bluetooth earbuds provide wireless enjoyment of podcasts or tunes. They hold a charge for up to four hours, and can get two more charges from their carrying case. Says a fan: “...they sound great and are very user friendly. I would absolutely recommend them!”

3. The Revlon Hair Dryer that’s so popular, it basically has a fan club

This blow-dry brush from Revlon is ridiculously discounted—it’s just $29 (and down to $49 in holiday red and purple), down from $60. A huge fan favorite, the tool is a must for volumizing and leaving hair gorgeous. With lots of unique features—an oval brush for smoothing hair, tangle-free bristles, two heat settings, and a cool-air option—it has a 97 percent approval rating from reviewers, plus plenty of buzz.

One of more than 2,000 happy reviewers writes, “I am BLOWN AWAY. Normally drying my hair takes at least 30 minutes and straightening my hair takes a good 35 minutes. THIS DID EVERYTHING IN 25 MINUTES. My hair is bouncy and shiny and smooth. 10/10 recommend. I'm obsessed.”

Shop it: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $29 to $49 (was $60), walmart.com

4. An adorable bottle of Marc Jacobs perfume for 60 percent off

With crisp top notes of strawberry, violet leaves, and pink grapefruit, and a heart of florals (gardenia, jasmine), this scent made Ellen DeGeneres’ list of favorites. The bottle alone will make someone on your list smile. And when your recipient pops the top and gets a waft of this fresh fragrance from Marc Jacobs? She’ll light up (and by she, know we also mean you, because you should have this for yourself too).

One thrilled reviewer says, “This is my favorite type of fragrance. I don't like heavy or musky fragrances...When I spray this on I feel so good that it actually makes me happy!” At $42 down from $106, this lovely scent serves up a double dose of joy. Grab it before it sells out.

Shop it:Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Spray, Perfume for Women, 3.4 oz, $42 (was $106), walmart.com

5. A ‘real’ Canon Digital Camera for $53 off

Trying to spend less time staring at your phone, but still want to capture magic moments? Here’s the answer: a good old-fashioned (okay, digital, actually) camera. If you’ve ever had a yen to take “real” photos, this user-friendly model—from one of the most trusted names in the business—is for you. Go classic with artsy shots, or have fun with filters like fish eye, toy camera, and miniature effect.

This Canon has fast focus, low-light performance, portrait mode, and it can work remotely through an app. “I am so in love with this camera!” says one customer. “It’s great for beginners...I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it is to navigate.”

Still attached to your phone? The camera has built-in Wifi to transfer images right to your smart devices. Strap and cordless charger included.

Shop it: Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera, $296 (was $349), walmart.com

6. An Easy-Bake Oven that even adults can’t resist, for $33

Got little ones in your life who love to play restaurant or watch the Food Network with the grownups? This modern take on a classic toy from the wayback machine would be a thrill. It makes real cookies, cakes, pizza and more from Easy Bake mixes (sold separately) and brings the joy of cooking down to scale for wannabe bakers.

With some adult supervision, kids have a blast while learning about the science of baking. We’re looking at a long winter ahead with lots of indoor time. This is a great 2020 gift because it’s creative, social, hands-on—and yields dessert.

Shop it:Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition, $33 (was $40), walmart.com

Read More from Yahoo Life: