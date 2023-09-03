Shoppinghomeartworkdecorating

I’m Creating A Gallery Wall With These Picture Frames From Walmart

I finally found a way to frame my artwork without breaking the bank.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Affordable picture <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMainstays-8-5-x11-Black-Format-Front-Loading-Picture-Frames-Set-of-3%2F16794798&subId1=64eff421e4b096f15d7f0f38" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="frames" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64eff421e4b096f15d7f0f38" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMainstays-8-5-x11-Black-Format-Front-Loading-Picture-Frames-Set-of-3%2F16794798&subId1=64eff421e4b096f15d7f0f38" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">frames</a> from Walmart
Walmart
Affordable picture frames from Walmart

I am consistently baffled by the high cost of framing even the simplest piece of artwork. So when I decided my living room needed a gallery wall, I began an extensive hunt for affordable options. And I was shocked to find that Walmart’s home goods brand Mainstays really came through.

While their full frame lineup features a range of colors, finishes, and thicknesses for every decor style, they also offer several surprisingly attractive, minimal options that are both easy to load and hang, with subtly slim borders that let the full beauty of your chosen artwork shine through (rather than distracting from it).

Ahead, I’ve listed options in black and white and in a range of sizes that will look great on their own or grouped together. They’re all so shockingly affordable that you can basically turn your entire home into one big gallery.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Walmart
A set of three letter-sized frames
This 8.5-inch by 11-inch option is a great place to start. It has built-in mounts for hanging either vertically or horizontally, or you can use the attached easel for a table-top display. The front-loading format makes it easy to mount (and quickly change) artwork, and the simple black edge goes with just about anything. They’re also available individually or in sets of or six.
$6.94 at Walmart
2
Walmart
The same option in a variety of sizes
If you want to play with dimension, these frames come in sizes from 5-by-7 all the way up to 16-by-20.
5" x 7": $1.68 at Walmart16" x 20": $7.84 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A economical multi-pack with wide borders
If you're working with multiple pieces in similar sizes, this 8-pack is a great deal. Use them with the included 8.5-by-11 mat board, or ditch the board and frame a 12-by-16 image full bleed. These frames have sturdy aluminum edges and the same easy-to-load fronts as the two options above.
$27.77 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A crisp white option
If you’re not into basic black, try these white front-loading frames in either a 5-by-7 or an 8-by-10 size. They're made of sturdy plastic and can be wall mounted either vertically or horizontally.
5" x 7" (set of 12): $16.98 at Walmart8" x 10" (set of 6): $14.88 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A floating glass frame
If you want a floating glass frame that looks way more expensive than it is, Walmart has a plastic-frame 8-by-10 size (intended for 5-by-7 images) and a 10-by-13 size suited for 8-by-10 images.
5" x 7": $2.98 at Walmart8" x 10": $5.98 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A more substantial pick
And for a slightly pricier but more substantial option, this manufactured wood style comes in multiple sizes and several subtle colorways. It’s equipped with triangle hardware on the rear of the frame and comes with an easel for tabletop display. A glass front is included.
$3.24+ at Walmart

Before You Go

A five-pack of vintage-inspired kids' T-shirts (20% off)

What A Mom Of 2 Toddlers Is Buying On Sale For Labor Day

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE