Walmart Affordable picture frames from Walmart

I am consistently baffled by the high cost of framing even the simplest piece of artwork. So when I decided my living room needed a gallery wall, I began an extensive hunt for affordable options. And I was shocked to find that Walmart’s home goods brand Mainstays really came through.

While their full frame lineup features a range of colors, finishes, and thicknesses for every decor style, they also offer several surprisingly attractive, minimal options that are both easy to load and hang, with subtly slim borders that let the full beauty of your chosen artwork shine through (rather than distracting from it).

Ahead, I’ve listed options in black and white and in a range of sizes that will look great on their own or grouped together. They’re all so shockingly affordable that you can basically turn your entire home into one big gallery.