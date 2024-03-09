HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Shopping for kitchen appliances like toasters can often feel like asking yourself to make a trade-off: Do you want a gorgeous, long-lasting product with all the bells and whistles, or something utilitarian that won’t break the bank?
With fancy toaster options on the market like the TikTok-viral Balmuda oven, which retails for almost $300, you may be feeling the FOMO of not owning a toaster oven that both looks gorgeous and can assist you with multiple cooking needs. That’s where Beautiful by Drew Barrymore comes in to bring you the best of both worlds, with a sleek toaster oven that’s both multifunctional and way more affordable.
Available at Walmart now for just $99, the Beautiful infrared air fry toaster oven comes in four stunning colors: black, blue, light green, and white. The black and white especially look pretty similar to the Balmuda toaster, though the similarities end there — the latter is actually a steam toaster that uses water vapor to heat its contents.)
It’s big enough to fit up to nine slices of toast, and has 10 (yes, 10) different settings, so you can use its 1800-watt cooking system to toast, air fry, broil, bake, and more with the press of a button. The toaster’s digital touch-activated display makes it user-friendly for even novice cooks.
It also comes stocked with an air fryer basket, bake, pan, and wire rack, plus a removable crumb tray, which will ease some of the stress of cleaning it after you use it.
Reviewers love the look of the toaster on their kitchen counter and that it doesn’t take up a lot of space, especially since it combines multiple appliances into one. Some reviewers note that the toaster doesn’t fit a larger casserole pan and that it’s not very tall, but others are pleased with its performance and find it can cook pizzas and other items easily.
The appliance is part of Barrymore’s Beautiful kitchen collection, the rest of which you can also shop on Walmart. Some reviewers love that the toaster oven matches other items they’d bought, like the Beautiful coffee maker, which sells for the same price of $99.
With a 4.2-star rating across 220 reviews, this toaster has earned high marks from reviewers. Check out some more testimonials below that will tell you exactly why this is a kitchen must-have.
“I bought the first air fryer from her before and wow with the improvement! This one is quiet, looks great and does not leave the “burnt” stain the first one did. Super happy!” — Blue
“I love the sleek look it’s not bulky and I’ve bought 3 other ones over the last couple years and this one hands down is the best. Highly recommend buying it if you are in need of one!” — Kim
“I have been looking for an all in one counter top oven, and when I saw this one, it had everything I was looking for. Beautiful is the perfect name for Drew Barrymore’s collection. It is compact and sleek. I love all the preset functions. It seems to do it all. The compact size is wonderful, but it can hold full-sized pans for cooking. it is just right for one or two people cooking without having to turn on the regular oven and heat the house. It is designed very well. It is a good price, less than more known brands but does what they do. I have very little counter space and it fits perfectly. The first day I got it I used the preset pizza function and the 12 inch pizza came out perfect! It comes with the basic pans, air fry basket, cookie sheet, rack and roasting pan. I highly recommend this oven! Thanks to Drew Barrymore for making a quailty product at a fair price.” — SpikeRaven
“I was looking to buy a toaster and an air fryer… This is amazing. Toasts, bakes, air fries. Three appliances in one beautiful, countertop appliance.” — katelyn