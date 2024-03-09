“I bought the first air fryer from her before and wow with the improvement! This one is quiet, looks great and does not leave the “burnt” stain the first one did. Super happy!” — Blue

“I love the sleek look it’s not bulky and I’ve bought 3 other ones over the last couple years and this one hands down is the best. Highly recommend buying it if you are in need of one!” — Kim

“I have been looking for an all in one counter top oven, and when I saw this one, it had everything I was looking for. Beautiful is the perfect name for Drew Barrymore’s collection. It is compact and sleek. I love all the preset functions. It seems to do it all. The compact size is wonderful, but it can hold full-sized pans for cooking. it is just right for one or two people cooking without having to turn on the regular oven and heat the house. It is designed very well. It is a good price, less than more known brands but does what they do. I have very little counter space and it fits perfectly. The first day I got it I used the preset pizza function and the 12 inch pizza came out perfect! It comes with the basic pans, air fry basket, cookie sheet, rack and roasting pan. I highly recommend this oven! Thanks to Drew Barrymore for making a quailty product at a fair price.” — SpikeRaven

“I was looking to buy a toaster and an air fryer… This is amazing. Toasts, bakes, air fries. Three appliances in one beautiful, countertop appliance.” — katelyn