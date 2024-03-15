Walmart Has A 13-Inch MacBook Air For Less Than $700 Right Now

Walmart Walmart has a 13.3-inch MacBook Air for $699 right now.

A new laptop is a significant investment — and if you’ve got your eye on a model from a premium brand like Apple, the price can jump well into the thousands. But if you’re already using devices like an iPhone, iPad, AirPods or an Apple Watch, it can be incredibly convenient to have a laptop that will integrate seamlessly into all of your existing tech.

So when we spotted a brand-new 13.3-inch MacBook Air at Walmart for $699, our jaws dropped.

Available in three colors, the laptop offers a convenient 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Apple’s reliable M1 chip (which the brand describes a “major breakthrough”) has 16 billion transistors and 8 CPU cores that promises faster performance than its predecessors, and 8 gigabytes of memory to keep your machine operating at a speedy clip. It also comes with Apple’s standard one-year warranty, 90 days of complimentary tech support and the option to purchase AppleCare for extended coverage.

Based on the Walmart website, hundreds of customers have already taken advantage of this deal, and it’s likely that inventory is limited. Don’t miss out.