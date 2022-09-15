Shopping

Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

Get additional savings on top of Walmart's already low prices during this special event.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Baby goods on sale at Walmart.
Walmart
Baby goods on sale at Walmart.

September is National Baby Safety Month, and to help spread the word, Walmart is offering additional discounts on hundreds of their baby products. If you have a little one in your life (or will soon), you won’t want to miss this convenient sale.

You’ve already got a lot on your plate as a parent, so to save you time, we’ve gone through and hand-picked some of the best deals. Ahead, find savings on customer-approved essentials like bassinets, car seats, and play gyms from Halo, Baby Einstein, Graco, Evenflo, and more.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
HALO Bassinet
HALO Bassinest glide sleeper
Stay in bed when the baby needs to be fed at night with the HALO Bassinet, which features a wide base and gliding motion that enables new moms to bring the bassinet extra-close to the bed. It's great for night feedings or moms with limited mobility. The reviewer below loved it so much that they wish they'd bought it sooner.


Promising review: “I really do wish that these were available when I had my other three children I probably could have gotten more sleep. I love the fact that you can place it next to your bed and when your baby wakes up you just grab a hold of the handle and slide it over to you without even having to place one foot on the floor.” — Kat94
$148.99 at Walmart (originally $170)
2
Safety 1st
Safety 1st 8-in-1 travel system
Different strollers do different things, but this 8-in-1 stroller from Safety 1st can do them all. It works as an infant car seat, a baby carriage, a toddler stroller, and more.


Promising review: “This is absolutely perfect. I love that it comes with the stroller and car seat already together. The option of using it in a function of 8 ways is perfect. Easy to take apart and put together when in use or not in use.” — yaz1986
$229 at Walmart (originally $259)
3
Infantino
Infantino 4-in-1 activity gym
The giant sloth on this activity gym is just one of many darling features. It also comes with a ball pit that can be removed for children that are not yet sitting up.


Promising review: “I LOVE this play mat! My son does too! There are so many different things to entertain him with from this. Tummy time is [an] ease for him now and it seems as if he doesn't even realize he's on his belly because he is so stimulated by happiness!”
$45.96 at Walmart (originally $59.48)
4
Baby relax
Baby Relax Rylan swivel gliding recliner
We’ve found the perfect rocking chair for your nursery. Not only does this gliding chair come in several colors, but it also works as a recliner. With 4.3 out of 5 stars, it seems to be a crowd-pleaser among parents.


Promising review: “I searched all over the Internet and in stores for a chair that both glided and reclined for my nursery without breaking the bank. I was so happy when I stumbled on this and all the reviews were great so I ordered it. It is beautiful, extremely easy to put together, great fabric, and comfortable.”
$314.18 at Walmart (originally $359.97)
5
Evenflo
Evenflo convertible car seat
This convertible car seat will not only adjust with your child as they grow, but it also comes with SensorSafe technology, which gives you real-time phone alerts.
$219.98 at Walmart (originally $249.98)
6
baby einstein
Baby Einstein multi-use booster seat
This multipurpose Baby Einstein booster seat is a great spot for your kid to have meals or to play with the suction cup rattle toys.


Promising review: “I love the versatility of this little seat. I am able to use it on the floor or in the dining room on a chair...My baby loves the suction cup toys that come with it and she enjoys playing with them both on and off the chair.” — Ami35
$42 at Walmart (originally $49.10)
7
Hubble Connections
Hubble 5-inch smart baby monitor
Not only will you be able to watch your baby on the touch screen monitor provided along with the Hubble camera, but you can also download Hubble's app to watch your baby from your phone.

Promising review: “The screen and camera are MUCH clearer than the others we've had, even in the same price margin! We can hear when he even makes the slightest peep so we know to go check on him.” — Rae1256
$139 at Walmart (originally $179)
8
Regalo
Regalo extra-wide arched baby gate
Once your bundle of joy starts crawling, they’ll get into everything. This extra wide doorframe gate is a perfect option to keep them contained so they can’t get into too much trouble.


Promising review: “This gate has been an excellent source of keeping my little guy out of the kitchen. I will be ordering a new one for my hallway. I love how sturdy it is and when he shakes it, it doesn't move.” — Gate
$52.99 at Walmart (originally $60)
9
Baby Einstein activity center
Bouncing around and playing, your child will learn all about the world using this Baby Einstein jumper. It comes with a globe and exotic animals.


Promising review: “Oh my goodness yes! A great little bouncer. Sent it to my Grandson (6 months old) and he loves it. So many things to capture his attention. It adjusts for height. You can add things and remove things. Definitely recommend.” — jennifer
$84 at Walmart (originally $99.99)
