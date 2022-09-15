Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

HALO Bassinet

HALO Bassinest glide sleeper

Stay in bed when the baby needs to be fed at night with the HALO Bassinet, which features a wide base and gliding motion that enables new moms to bring the bassinet extra-close to the bed. It's great for night feedings or moms with limited mobility. The reviewer below loved it so much that they wish they'd bought it sooner.





Promising review: “I really do wish that these were available when I had my other three children I probably could have gotten more sleep. I love the fact that you can place it next to your bed and when your baby wakes up you just grab a hold of the handle and slide it over to you without even having to place one foot on the floor.” — Kat94