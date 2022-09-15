Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

September is National Baby Safety Month, and to help spread the word, Walmart is offering additional discounts on hundreds of their baby products. If you have a little one in your life (or will soon), you won’t want to miss this convenient sale.
You’ve already got a lot on your plate as a parent, so to save you time, we’ve gone through and hand-picked some of the best deals. Ahead, find savings on customer-approved essentials like bassinets, car seats, and play gyms from Halo, Baby Einstein, Graco, Evenflo, and more.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
HALO Bassinest glide sleeper
Safety 1st 8-in-1 travel system
Infantino 4-in-1 activity gym
Baby Relax Rylan swivel gliding recliner
Evenflo convertible car seat
Baby Einstein multi-use booster seat
Hubble 5-inch smart baby monitor
Regalo extra-wide arched baby gate
Baby Einstein activity center
