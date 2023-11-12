These Affordable Cozy Slippers Resemble A Celebrity Favorite

Walmart Bearpaw Tabitha slippers

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner have all been seen wearing the infamous Ugg Tasman slippers out and about — they’re a cult favorite, there’s no doubt about it. But the triple-digit price tag can make mere mortals shy away from following in these celebs’ footsteps, so to speak.

Insider shopping tip: Walmart has a serviceable version of this aspirational shoe for literally half the price. Bearpaw’s Tabitha slippers share a host of similar properties with Ugg’s premium slipper (including a suede construction, wool lining and treaded rubber sole) and are available in three outfit-complementing colors.

Made with suede and lined with wool, these slippers can be worn around the house or even out running errands or walking the dog; the rubber sole ensures that you can safely hit the pavement. The suede fabric is coated with a stain repellant, which pulls double duty protecting against water too.

You can wear them with socks or sink your feet into the wool lining — whatever makes you feel the coziest. Whether you pair ’em with leggings or sweatpants, these slippers are bound to be your favorite go-tos all winter long. Get your pair before the secret gets out and these slippers are gone for good.