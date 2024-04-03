ShoppingBeautyskin care Makeup

Walmart's Spring Beauty Sale Is Not To Be Missed

Score staggering deals on cult-favorite beauty, skin and hair care.
The Tweezerman slant tweezers, a 30-pack of 24K gold under-eye masks, a refurbished Dyson supersonic hair dryer, the Paul Mitchell lavender and tea tree oil conditioner, the Peter Thomas Roth moisturizer and SPF 45 and much more are all on sale at Walmart for a limited time.
Beauty lovers know that their makeup, skin care and hair care habits can get pricey fast, especially when buying more than one or two items.

If you’ve been wanting to revamp your beauty routine or replenish your haul, you’re in luck: Right now, Walmart is having a spring beauty sale, offering some staggering deals on premium and fan-favorite hair, skin and makeup items.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals Walmart’s beauty event has to offer. Just don’t dilly-dally, because these picks are sure to be scooped up fast. Read on for our favorites or check out the entire Walmart spring beauty sale here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Living Proof dry shampoo (20% off list price)
Perfect Hair Day is formulated with a mix of starch and mineral blend powders that are known to quickly absorb excess oil and sweat, while an odor neutralizer gives hair a surprisingly fresh scent that makes it smell freshly washed. But it isn’t just absorbing oil; it leaves hair looking and feeling fresh and clean while also adding volume and movement.
$23.50 at Walmart (regularly $30)
2
Walmart
The Tweezerman slant tweezers (25% off list price)
This Allure Best of Beauty winner is the only pair of tweezers I'll use: They're strong, last for years and precise enough to catch even tiny hairs. Walmart reviewers agree, saying they're worth the money. For folks devoted to maintaining their brows, chin and lip hairs, this deal is a no-brainer.
$18 at Walmart (regularly $24)
3
Walmart
The Mario Badescu aloe and rosewater facial spray (20% off list price)
This Mario Badescu spray hydrates and rejuvenates dry skin with a refreshing blend of aloe and rose water. Just mist it onto your face (or even your neck and hair) for a quick pick-me-up on long days.
$11.20 at Walmart (originally $14)
4
Walmart
A Covergirl waterproof mascara and pencil eyeliner set (20% off list price)
This duo has got your covered: Its volumizing mascara will make your lashes look full and thick without giving you raccoon eyes if you sweat, cry or get caught in humidity. Then, you can line your eyes with the accompanying black pencil to make your eyes really pop.
$10.78 at Walmart (regularly $13.48)
5
Walmart
A set of 24K gold, collagen-packed under-eye masks (43% off list price)
Your under-eyes deserve a treat as much as you do. These masks work in 20 minutes to help plump skin, reduce the appearance of under-eye circles and nourish your skin. Each jar comes with 30 masks.
$9.59 at Walmart (originally $16.99)
6
Walmart
A refurbished Dyson supersonic hair dryer (40% off list price)
This cult favorite dries and diffuses hair while preventing heat damage and maintaining your hair's natural shine. Reviewers call it "absolutely amazing." Plus, its many features are downright impressive: It can deliver cold air in addition to heat, is designed to be cool to the touch and comes with multiple attachments including flyaway, gentle air and wide tooth comb styles. And because it diffuses as well as it dries, it'll work great on curls and straight strands alike.
$239.99 at Walmart (regularly $400)
7
Walmart
And the Revlon volumizer and hair dryer (45% off list price)
This fan-favorite piece delivers shiny, salon-worthy blowouts — and makes it easy. It provides a smooth glide that won't pull at your hair and its ceramic material is specifically designed to prevent heat damage.
$37.94 at Walmart (originally $69)
8
Walmart
A four-in-one electric razor set (46% off list price)
These easily portable shavers have interchangeable heds to effectively tackle hair on legs, torso and the pubic area, plus to trim beards, eyebrows and even nose and ear hairs. Plus, they can be used wet or dry.
$15.99 at Walmart (originally $30)
9
Walmart
And a luxury Braun beard razor (25% off list price)
You can score this luxury waterproof beard trimmer for $50 off its usual price. It's designed to adapt to your beard's unique density while providing a close shave that won't nick. Its head flexes a full 360 degrees and it purportedly delivers a wow-worthy 24,000 cutting actions per minute.
$149.94 at Walmart (regularly $200)
10
Walmart
The Sejoy cordless water flosser (67% off list price)
This dental flosser uses water to clean between all the nooks and crevices in your teeth while stimulating your gums. You can adjust between five modes depending on if you want an extra-gentle, strong or pulsing clean, and it comes with eight tips so everyone in your family can have one of their own.

It's also super easy to use. Just fill the back reservoir with water and you can begin flossing.
$25.99 at Walmart (originally $79.99)
11
Walmart
A six-pack of makeup sponges (65% off list price)
If your makeup sponges could use a refresh, these are a great option. They're designed to make your makeup go on smoother while blending to perfection: You can use its tipped top for impeccable blending under your eyes and and nose, and its bulbous bottom for your forehead, cheeks and neck. They're also latex-free.
$6.99 at Walmart (originally $19.99)
12
Walmart
And a chic 15-piece brush set (45% off list price)
If you prefer classic makeup brushes, this nylon bristle set comes with everything you need for your entire face — including brushes for your foundation, concealer, powder, lashes, brows and more — while sporting gorgeous handles and casing that are designed to resemble marble.
$11.99 at Walmart (originally $21.99)
13
Walmart
Or a Kabuki brush for liquid foundation and brush (41% off list price)
If you haven't gotten on the Kabuki brush train, you should really consider it: The brush's super-dense bristles blend liquid formulas like foundation and blush like a dream while feeling just as heavenly on skin. Reviewers love how soft this brush is while being firm enough for excellent coverage.
$6.99 at Walmart (originally $11.99)
14
Walmart
A trio of vitamin C, retinol and hyaluronic acid serums (40% off list price)
This set is a true multitasker that'll revamp your skin care routine in one swoop. Its vitamin C bottle is designed to help protect skin from sun damage while brightening and evening skin discoloration and scarring; its retinol bottle helps rejuvenate dull skin and boost plumpness; and its hyaluronic acid counterpart combats dryness by hydrating and nourishing skin.
$14.79 at Walmart (originally $24.99)
15
Walmart
And an Olaplex No. 5 bond maintenance shampoo and conditioner set (41% off list price)
This value-sized set is formulated to strengthen the bonds of hair, helping restore shine, reduce frizz and nourish fragile strands. Plus, both the shampoo and the conditioner work in just three minutes.

The set is also on sale in a smaller size.
$112.28 at Walmart (originally $192)
16
Walmart
A rich face cream from Cocokind (26% off list price)
Reviewers are calling this peptide cream a "purple queen" for its uncanny ability to nourish and plump skin. It uses plant peptides and gentle squalane to hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines without clogging pores.
$19.95 at Walmart (originally $27)
17
Walmart
A six-piece lavender-themed spa set (50% off list price)
If you could use a treat (and don't we all), look no further than this lavender spa set. It'll pamper your face and body with bubble bath, bath soap, hand and body lotions, face cream and shower gel, all scented with soothing, rejuvenating lavender.
$19.79 at Walmart (originally $39.99)
18
Walmart
The Peter Thomas Roth cream moisturizer and SPF 45 (24% off list price)
Knock hydration and sun protection out at the same time in this lightweight luxury formula. It's made with hyaluronic acid to seamlessly plump skin while guarding skin from UVA and UVB rays.
$24.89 at Walmart (regularly $33)
19
Walmart
Or a bestselling Tizo primer and SPF 40 (33% off list price)
This two-in-one primer and sunscreen delivers a silky, matte finish that'll help lock makeup in place while protecting your skin from damage from the sun.
$24.52 at Walmart (regularly $37)
