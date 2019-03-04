Sex has its ups and downs, but this pro tip is almost as good as an orgasm.
Walmart — that’s right, Walmart — carries a surprisingly robust selection of inexpensive and highly rated sex toys. Whether you’re in the market for some new sex accessories to add to the bedroom, or remote-controlled toys for you and your partner, there’s something for every person to get it on and get off.
Among Walmart’s best sellers is the Magic Wand HV 260 Personal Massager. With nearly 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it’s not hard to see why this toy earns its place in your nightstand. Plus, at $45, it’s the most expensive of Walmart’s top sex toys ― most ring up around $20.
Instead of beating around the bush, below we’ve rounded up 10 of Walmart’s best-selling sex toys. Use it as an excuse to get a new vibrator you can travel with, or toys every couple should try at least once.
Take a look below:
