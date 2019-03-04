HuffPost Finds

Walmart's Best Sex Toys Are Literally The Best Bang For Your Buck

Walmart's top adult toys, from bullet vibes and rings to wands and massagers.

Sex has its ups and downs, but this pro tip is almost as good as an orgasm.

Walmart — that’s right, Walmart — carries a surprisingly robust selection of inexpensive and highly rated sex toys. Whether you’re in the market for some new sex accessories to add to the bedroom, or remote-controlled toys for you and your partner, there’s something for every person to get it on and get off.

Among Walmart’s best sellers is the Magic Wand HV 260 Personal Massager. With nearly 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it’s not hard to see why this toy earns its place in your nightstand. Plus, at $45, it’s the most expensive of Walmart’s top sex toys ― most ring up around $20.

Instead of beating around the bush, below we’ve rounded up 10 of Walmart’s best-selling sex toys. Use it as an excuse to get a new vibrator you can travel with, or toys every couple should try at least once.

Take a look below:

1
Magic Wand HV 260 Personal Massager
Walmart
Reviews: 292Rating: 4.5 starsGet it at Walmart, $45
2
Trojan Vibrations Tandem Couples Vibrating Ring
Walmart
Review: 103Rating: 4.1 starsGet it at Walmart, $8
3
plusOne Vibrating Bullet
Walmart
Reviews: 102Rating: 4.5 starsGet it at Walmart, $10
4
Trojan Vibrations Divine Multi-Speed Vibrating Massager
Walmart
Reviews: 77Rating: 4.5 starsGet it at Walmart, $19
5
plusOne Personal Massager
Walmart
Reviews: 76Rating: 4.8 starsGet it at Walmart, $30
6
Trojan Vibrations Vibrating Bullet Massager
Walmart
Reviews: 75Rating: 4.4 starsGet it at Walmart, $22
7
plusOne Dual Vibrating Massager
Walmart
Reviews: 63Rating: 4.7 starsGet it at Walmart, $23
8
plusOne Vibrating Ring
Walmart
Reviews: 61Rating: 4.4 starsGet it at Walmart, $16
9
Blazing Bullet Pocket Rocket Rechargeable Waterproof Personal Massager
Walmart
Reviews: 31Rating: 4.7 starsGet it at Walmart, $18
10
Double Delight Personal Wand Massager Round/Bullet Style Vibrating Tip
Walmart
Reviews: 15Rating: 4.2 starsGet it at Walmart, $35
