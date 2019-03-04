IPGGutenbergUKLtd via Getty Images

Sex has its ups and downs, but this pro tip is almost as good as an orgasm.

Among Walmart’s best sellers is the Magic Wand HV 260 Personal Massager. With nearly 300 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it’s not hard to see why this toy earns its place in your nightstand. Plus, at $45, it’s the most expensive of Walmart’s top sex toys ― most ring up around $20.

Instead of beating around the bush, below we’ve rounded up 10 of Walmart’s best-selling sex toys. Use it as an excuse to get a new vibrator you can travel with, or toys every couple should try at least once.

Take a look below: