The Best Sweatpants I’ve Ever Worn Are $12 At Walmart

I’m a huge proponent of wearing loungewear for more than just chilling around the house. If it’s comfortable and I still look as though I put at least a little effort into my appearance, I’m probably going to wear it out. But when it comes to sweatpants or joggers, it’s difficult finding a pair that doesn’t stop at my ankles (I’m 5′ 8″). It’s because of this that I often shop in the men’s section for lounge pants, as they come with longer inseams and are generally roomier.

A few years ago during a trip home for the holidays, I was grabbing a few things at Walmart when I decided to add sweatpants to my cart. I wanted something to relax in at my parents’ house that was comfortable enough to wear after chowing down on my grandma’s home-cooked food that I desperately missed. They were the men’s Fruit of the Loom EverSoft fleece sweatpants, which have over 5,000 five-star reviews on Walmart.com. They were only $12 and available in a variety of colors like gray heather, black, indigo and red, so I eagerly grabbed a few pairs.

Walmart The Fruit of the Loom EverSoft sweatpants come in seven colors: black, gray heather, black heather, red, indigo, blue heather and blue cove.

Since men’s clothing fits a tad bigger than women’s, I sized down so I wouldn’t be swimming in them, but would still have more room compared to how women’s sweatpants fit on me. They turned out to be the best sweatpants I’ve ever worn.

These sweatpants are still around $12, and they come in S-4XL, with corresponding inseams (small is 29.5 inches and 4XL is 32.5 inches). They’re ultra-soft and made of ring-spun cotton that appears to be high quality, as I’ve washed and dried mine hundreds of times and they haven’t fallen apart or faded in color. If you work out a lot or just run a bit sweatier (like I do), then you’ll love the moisture wicking and odor protection that’s built into the fabric. The leg openings are elastic and the waist has an elastic cord so you can adjust it to what’s comfortable for you. And since women’s clothing rarely comes with pockets, I also appreciate that these pants have two deep pockets, one on each side.

They’re so comfortable that they quickly became my go-to pants for days when I’m on my period and when I’m suffering from bloating issues (hello, IBS). And if you work from home, you can never have too many sweatpants to wear during your numerous Zoom calls.