Shopping

The Best Sweatpants I’ve Ever Worn Are $12 At Walmart

These straight-leg cotton sweatpants are ultra-soft, and they'll quickly become your favorite loungewear. And they have pockets!

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFruit-of-the-Loom-Men-s-EverSoft-Fleece-Elastic-Bottom-Sweatpants-Up-to-Size-4XL%2F507956958&subId1=comfysweatpants-KristenAdaway-040722-624e38cee4b0e44de9cacf07" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fruit of the Loom men&#x27;s EverSoft fleece elastic bottom sweatpants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624e38cee4b0e44de9cacf07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFruit-of-the-Loom-Men-s-EverSoft-Fleece-Elastic-Bottom-Sweatpants-Up-to-Size-4XL%2F507956958&subId1=comfysweatpants-KristenAdaway-040722-624e38cee4b0e44de9cacf07" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Fruit of the Loom men's EverSoft fleece elastic bottom sweatpants</a>
Walmart
Fruit of the Loom men's EverSoft fleece elastic bottom sweatpants

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

I’m a huge proponent of wearing loungewear for more than just chilling around the house. If it’s comfortable and I still look as though I put at least a little effort into my appearance, I’m probably going to wear it out. But when it comes to sweatpants or joggers, it’s difficult finding a pair that doesn’t stop at my ankles (I’m 5′ 8″). It’s because of this that I often shop in the men’s section for lounge pants, as they come with longer inseams and are generally roomier.

A few years ago during a trip home for the holidays, I was grabbing a few things at Walmart when I decided to add sweatpants to my cart. I wanted something to relax in at my parents’ house that was comfortable enough to wear after chowing down on my grandma’s home-cooked food that I desperately missed. They were the men’s Fruit of the Loom EverSoft fleece sweatpants, which have over 5,000 five-star reviews on Walmart.com. They were only $12 and available in a variety of colors like gray heather, black, indigo and red, so I eagerly grabbed a few pairs.

The <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFruit-of-the-Loom-Men-s-EverSoft-Fleece-Elastic-Bottom-Sweatpants-Up-to-Size-4XL%2F805310970&subId1=comfysweatpants-KristenAdaway-040722-624e38cee4b0e44de9cacf07" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fruit of the Loom EverSoft sweatpants" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624e38cee4b0e44de9cacf07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFruit-of-the-Loom-Men-s-EverSoft-Fleece-Elastic-Bottom-Sweatpants-Up-to-Size-4XL%2F805310970&subId1=comfysweatpants-KristenAdaway-040722-624e38cee4b0e44de9cacf07" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Fruit of the Loom EverSoft sweatpants</a> come in seven colors: black, gray heather, black heather, red, indigo, blue heather and blue cove.
Walmart
The Fruit of the Loom EverSoft sweatpants come in seven colors: black, gray heather, black heather, red, indigo, blue heather and blue cove.

Since men’s clothing fits a tad bigger than women’s, I sized down so I wouldn’t be swimming in them, but would still have more room compared to how women’s sweatpants fit on me. They turned out to be the best sweatpants I’ve ever worn.

These sweatpants are still around $12, and they come in S-4XL, with corresponding inseams (small is 29.5 inches and 4XL is 32.5 inches). They’re ultra-soft and made of ring-spun cotton that appears to be high quality, as I’ve washed and dried mine hundreds of times and they haven’t fallen apart or faded in color. If you work out a lot or just run a bit sweatier (like I do), then you’ll love the moisture wicking and odor protection that’s built into the fabric. The leg openings are elastic and the waist has an elastic cord so you can adjust it to what’s comfortable for you. And since women’s clothing rarely comes with pockets, I also appreciate that these pants have two deep pockets, one on each side.

They’re so comfortable that they quickly became my go-to pants for days when I’m on my period and when I’m suffering from bloating issues (hello, IBS). And if you work from home, you can never have too many sweatpants to wear during your numerous Zoom calls.

Get the Fruit of the Loom EverSoft fleece sweatpants for $11.99.

Skechers Performance Go Walk Max-5460

Best men's walking shoes, according to Amazon reviews

shoppingFashionStylewalmartathleisure

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

What Your COVID Immunity May Be Like With A 4th Shot

Food & Drink

Flight Attendants Share What They Eat To Avoid Digestive Problems In The Air

Work/Life

Are Performance Improvement Plans Just Code For ‘You Should Quit’?

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Vegan Cheeses For Plant-Based Grilled Cheese

Parenting

Being A Parent Is Hard. Social Media Makes It Seem Downright Miserable.

Wellness

Worried About New COVID Variants? Here’s What To Expect.

Parenting

24 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Parenting Your 1st Kid vs. Your 2nd Kid

Relationships

People Marrying Their 'Second Choice' Is More Common Than You Think

Travel

15 Lovely Honeymoon Destinations In The U.S.

Shopping

Get Your Life Together With These Must-Have Bathroom Organizing Essentials

Shopping

10 Items That'll Turn Your Backyard Into A Wonderland For Kids

Shopping

The Must-Have Cooking Tool For Easter Ham That Everyone Forgets To Buy

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals The 8 Best Retinol Creams

Parenting

6 Phrases That Will Transform Your Relationship With Your Child

Food & Drink

Feeding A Picky Toddler? This One Piece Of Advice Will Make Life So Much Easier.

Style & Beauty

We Tried 9 TikTok Makeup And Beauty Hacks To See If They Work

Shopping

43 Parenting Products Under $20 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Meaningful Rings, Necklaces And Custom Jewelry To Give For Mother's Day This Year

Shopping

20 Of The Best Target Fashion Finds for $20 Or Less

Shopping

These $2 Acne Patches Clear Up My Skin In Less Than 24 Hours

Shopping

Vibrant Suits Women And Nonbinary People Can Rock All Wedding Season

Shopping

The Newest Apple AirPods Are On Sale Right Now On Amazon

Parenting

30 Hilarious Tweets From Parents About School Pick-Up

Work/Life

25 Of The Funniest TikToks About The Struggle Of Having A Job

Shopping

11 Home Organization Must-Haves That'll Make You Feel Like Marie Kondo

Food & Drink

Barbecue Expert Says People Pay Her Good Money For The Answer To This Question

Shopping

The Best Books On Elizabeth Holmes, Anna Delvey And Other True-Crime Women Scammers

Shopping

7 Brands Of Period Underwear That Actually Work, According To Reviewers

Shopping

These $13 Shades Are *The* Sunglasses You’ll See Everywhere This Summer

Home & Living

This Controversial Sports Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Got COVID? Here Are All The Treatments Available Right Now.

Shopping

Dear Personal Shopper: Help Me Find The Coolest White Sneakers

Food & Drink

This Simple Fridge Hack Will Cut Down Your Grocery Bill And Food Waste

Shopping

43 TikTok-Famous Products So Useful, They're For Sure Worth The Hype

Shopping

33 Low-Effort Products To Help You Look And Feel More Put-Together

Shopping

19 Comfortable Shoes You'll Want To Pack On Your Next Trip

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

You Don't Always Have To Share A 'Hot Take' On Social Media

Travel

15 Underrated National Parks You Should Visit

Food & Drink

Nutrition Experts Share 7 Healthy Breakfasts That Cost Less Than $1