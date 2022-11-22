Shopping
The Best Black Friday And Cyber Monday Sales At Walmart

From Apple AirPods Pro to a portable spa, these are the top sales to shop at Walmart right now.

In the hurry-scurry of holiday shopping, you may forget to check out all the actually-great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Walmart. This would be a grave shopping error, seeing as the big box store is offering unbeatable sales on kitchen appliances, technology, toes, clothing and more. Though you may associate Black Friday with higher-end department stores and long days at the mall, Walmart is coming in hot this year with discounts that will make you stop in your tracks.

Starting right now, Walmart is launching their Black Friday Deals for Days, with a mixture of hot daily flash picks and high-quality brand-name items for every room of your house and every member of your family.

Find sales on backyard items, car needs, furniture, video games and other practical and fun items you’ll be happy to snag for less. Remember that Walmart also offers a Prime-like subscription called Walmart+ that offers members free delivery on orders $35-plus and shopping rewards on eligible items.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Vitamix E310 Explorian (20% off)
From soups to smoothies, this 10-speed Vitamix Explorian blender can do it all. Crush ice, blend frozen fruit and make hot, ready-to-eat sauces and broths. The 48-ounce container is perfect for medium-size meals.
$289.95 at Walmart (originally $349.95)
2
Walmart
Bissell Crosswave multi-surface wet/dry vacuum (40% off)
Vacuum and wash your floor at the same time with this versatile cleaner. Geared toward pet owners, it has a pet hair filter, multi-surface pet brush roll and specialized pet cleaning solution to nix pet-related smells and stains.
$199 at Walmart (originally $329)
3
Walmart
HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook (40% off)
A beautiful, versatile hybrid between a laptop and a tablet, this HP Chromebook x360 convertible laptop has a 14-inch screen with a flexible hinge that lets you pull the keyboard completely to the back.
$179 at Walmart (originally $299)
4
Walmart
Lego Classic bricks and animals, 1,500 pieces (53% off)
Build 10 animals at the same time including a peacock, bull, penguin, dinosaur, unicorn, ostrich, snail, hippo, panda bear, bird and giraffe as well as various trees and accessories with this popular colorful Lego set.
$25 at Walmart (originally $54.99)
5
Walmart
Mainstays patio heater (23% off)
Enjoy the outdoors even in cooler weather with this chic outdoor patio heater. The wheels make it easy to move around and the closed tank conceals the 20-pound container of propane.
$97 at Walmart (originally $127)
6
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro (20% off)
Leave the world of wires behind with these Apple AirPods Pro. They have active noise cancellation and are sweat- and water-resistant so you can wear them all day long.
$159.99 at Walmart (originally $179.98)
7
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8 (11% off)
Meet your new gym buddy, the Apple Watch Series 8. It has a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker, pedometer, GPS and temperature and blood oxygen sensors, plus it can play all your favorite tunes, podcasts and audiobooks. It comes in four colors and two band lengths.
$379 at Walmart (originally $429)
8
Walmart
Sony 75-inch 4K HD Google TV (47% off)
Get close to the action and never worry about losing the remote again with this 75-inch Google TV. It works with Google Voice and has a cognitive Processor XR and a full array LED backed by XR contrast booster 10, making your viewing experience as real and enhanced as possible.
$1,598 at Walmart (originally $2,997.95)
9
Walmart
Moosoo waterproof electric shaver (24% off)
Keep your stubble at bay with this flexible electric shaver. It's completely waterproof so you can use it in the shower and it has a pop-up beard trimmer for getting your sideburns, mustache and other facial hair on point.
$59.98 at Walmart (originally $79.88)
10
Walmart
Portland Boot Company 6-inch lace-up boots (45% off)
Finally, a sleek but rugged moc-toe boot for a fraction of the price of similar styles. With a slip-resistant wedge outsole, these will give you a little height while keeping your feet comfortable and stable. They come in black and brown in men's sizes 6.5 to 13.
$39.99 at Walmart (originally $70)
11
Walmart
Michael Kors crossbody bag (63% off)
Meet your favorite travel purse. It's sleek and compact with a compartmentalized interior to keep everything you need sorted and ready to grab. The two big pockets let you stay organized on the go, and the adjustable strap means you can find your perfect fit.
$92 at Walmart (originally $298)
12
Walmart
Chefman TurboFry dual basket air fryer (40% off)
Variety is the spice of life. This dual-basket air fryer lets you cook two different things at once, and the "synch finish" feature means your food will be done at the same time, even if the two things are cooking differently.
$79 at Walmart (originally $139)
13
Walmart
GreenLife 18-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set (46% off)
Moving? Setting up a new kitchen? Going to someone's wedding? This 18-piece set will be the cornerstone of any kitchen. It comes with two frying pans, two covered saucepans, a covered casserole pan, a covered sauté pan, a stainless steel steamer, a baking sheet, a cutting board, five measuring spoons and four cooking utensils. It's nonstick, dishwasher-safe and comes in four colors.
$69.97 at Walmart (originally $129.99)
14
Walmart
Ecovacs N8+ robot vacuum cleaner and mop with auto-empty station (46% off)
Say goodbye to manual vacuuming and mopping forever with this robot floor cleaner. It makes a map of your home to better clean the space, and then auto-empties to make your life even easier.
$349 at Walmart (originally $649.99)
15
Walmart
TaoTronics oscillating tower heater (31% off)
Heat up smaller spaces in a moment with this oscillating tower heater. It has an overheat sensor to keep you safe, and timer settings to automatically turn it off when you want.
$59.98 at Walmart (originally $89.99)
16
Walmart
Blackstone 22" propane griddle gift bundle (54% off)
Enjoy the outdoors make a delicious dinner with this versatile, portable propane griddle. It comes with a hardcover and a carrying case to take it on the go.
$127 at Walmart (originally $279)
17
Walmart
Expert Grill 24-inch charcoal grill (13% off)
With enough space to cook 20 burgers at once, this charcoal grill will be your favorite thing in your backyard. It has a charcoal access door, an adjustable charcoal pan, a built-in lid thermometer and a folding table to help you stay organized as you cook.
$107 at Walmart (originally $124)
