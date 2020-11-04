HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Kativ via Getty Images For a year like no other, Walmart is rolling out Black Friday deals a little differently in 2020.

It’s been an admittedly weird year, so it’s no surprise that the end of it would be a little different, too. Usually, Black Friday would have to wait until the end of November. It’s not so in these times.

Officially, Black Friday is on Nov. 27. This year though is all about “Black November,” with retailers like Walmart dropping deals throughout the month ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In fact, Walmart isn’t just having one Black Friday sale — it’s having three.

That’s right, Walmart is dropping Black Friday deals on three different dates. Instead of being one day only, Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals For Days” will see new deals launching online on Nov. 4, Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

For the first time in 30 years, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving, too.

In a press release, the company said it would be having the events “to help provide a safer and more convenient shopping experience.” As you probably know, Black Friday IRL at Walmart can get pretty crowded.

So what kind of deals can you expect from Walmart on each of its three Black Friday events? The retailer offered a sneak peek of their upcoming promotional calendar so you can plan ahead: Wednesday, Nov. 4 : Deals on toys, electronics and home items

: Deals on toys, electronics and home items Wednesday, Nov. 11 : Deals on tech gadgets including TVs, computers and tablets

: Deals on tech gadgets including TVs, computers and tablets Wednesday, Nov. 25: Deals on both electronic and home products

What To Get At Walmart On Black Friday 2020

tupungato via Getty Images There's going to be tons of Black Friday deals at Walmart, but here's what you should look out for.

While Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 is definitely not like the ones held in years past, we’re still expecting to see some of the same deals we saw last year on brands like Keurig and Sony.

Now you’re probably wondering what’s actually worth buying at Walmart during these Black Friday sales. As our shopping editors know all too well, just because it’s on sale, doesn’t mean you should always get it.

So we turned to actual experts to find out what you should really purchase at Walmart and what’s best to pass on for now.

Michael Bonebright, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com, said you should check out deals on TVs, toys, iPhones and small kitchen appliances in particular. According to Bonebright, purchases on iPhones will probably come with gift cards and in past years, Walmart has really dropped the prices on toys come Black Friday.

As for what to avoid, Bonebright recommends skipping on winter wear like coats and hats, which “are already pretty cheap at Walmart” and to instead wait until January when there are even lower prices. He also said to pass on trying out Walmart+, an unlimited delivery service, on Black Friday since you can choose curbside and same-day pickup for free if you’re really in a hurry.

We’d also recommend getting your holiday shopping out of the way early, too, since shipping dates are sure to be delayed this time around. Our advice? Make sure you get gifts sooner rather than later.

Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Currently Live

The first series of Black Friday deals from Walmart just dropped. Your best bet might be on this Instant Pot Viva 6-quart Pressure Cooker, which is now half-off. You can program this pressure cooker to act as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt and cake maker. So it’s definitely worth saving on now.

Keep in mind that some deals have different start times so the discount is live later in the day.

HOME AND KITCHEN DEALS

Nature, food, landscape, travel via Getty Images Get the Instant Pot Viva 6-quart Pressure Cooker on sale for $50 (originally $100)

With most of us spending more time at home than anywhere else, it’s no surprise that deals on home and kitchen deals will be hot this holiday season. So far, we’ve spotted the Instant Pot Viva 6-quart Pressure Cooker on sale for $50, a Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum on sale for $98 and a Power Smokeless Grill on sale for $49.

TV DEALS

Lyndon Stratford via Getty Images So far, we’ve spotted this onn. 42″ Class 1080p FHD Roku TV on sale for $88. Expect more deals on TVs, gadget and tech further into the month.

Experts HuffPost Finds spoke with suggested you’ll get better TV deals on Black Friday this year. So far, we’ve spotted this onn. 42″ Class 1080p FHD Roku TV on sale for $88. Expect more deals on TVs, gadget and tech further into the month.

HEADPHONES DEALS

Ирина Мещерякова via Getty Images We spotted Apple AirPods with a wired charging case on sale for $100 at Walmart right now.

Listen up: We’ve spotted a few good deals on headphones at Walmart right now, including the JLab Studio Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $30 and the Apple AirPods with a wired charging case on sale for $100.

TOY DEALS

nd3000 via Getty Images we found deals on a lot of the top toys kids will have on their wish lists this year, including this L.O.L. Surprise Bigger Surprise toy set that's on sale for $40.