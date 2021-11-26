Shopping

All The Best Black Friday Deals At Walmart

Deals on headphones, laptops, furniture and more.
Missy Arellano, Buzzfeed Shopping

Are you ready for some great Black Friday deals at Walmart? From vacuums to toys to electronics, they have deals for days for all your holiday (and non-holiday) needs. So mosey on down to their Black Friday Event so you can start saving big time.

1
43% off a Shark cordless vacuum you won't regret buying thanks to its powerful suction and cordless convenience! If you are over 30 years old you are excited about this deal, too.
Walmart
Promising review: "Love it!! I've had it for a few months and the quality is amazing!! I have three kids and two dogs. Both shed quite a bit and I have huge area rugs. I'm always amazed at what it picks up!! I vacuum every evening after supper." —Mandy

Price:$159 (originally $279; available in two colors)
2
50% off a Lego set for the little builder in your life. This set is great for your little animal lover, it comes with over 1500 pieces and the chance to create 10 different animal scenes. It is perfect for children. 4-years-old and up.
Walmart
Promising review: "My daughter is having a blast with these. Tons of peices, presorted, and great instructions. She's working on an animal sanctuary, comprised of penguins, a parrot and unicorns so far." —Melissa

Price:$29 (originally $58)
3
58% off a robot vacuum because you know you've made it if a robot is doing your vacuuming?! This little vac does it all, it empties itself, has a mop function, and you can program areas you don't want it all from your phone. It's quite the gadget.
Walmart
Promising review: "Easy setup. The technology is amazing. Highly recommend this product. Great on all surfaces. The big bulky vacuum stays buried in the closet. What a relief. If you have a cat or dog this is a must." —Robert

Price:$249 (originally $599)
4
50% off a play kitchen so your kiddo can get some training and finally cook a meal for once. This kitchen also includes a 30-piece food set so your child will have everything they need.
Walmart
Promising review: "I was extremely pleased with this play kitchen! The directions were very clear and every item was numbered. I would urge anyone searching for a kitchen for small children to most certainly look into this one!" —Shelly

Price:$99 (originally $199.99)
5
35% off a Samsung Chromebook perfect for your kiddo entering college. It has over 12 hours of battery life so they can depend on it to get them through back-to-back classes, and has 4 GB of memory so they can save all of their never-ending assignments without the fear of losing them.
Walmart
Promising review: "Perfect for my grandkids. A lot more than I expected. I love this small Chrome book. I should've gotten two" —Priscilla

Price:$129.99 (originally $199.99)
6
51% off the Cricut bundle so you can get super crafty this holiday season. This is every crafter's dream at a dream price. You can make vinyl cutouts for T-shirts, mugs, cards, ornaments, the possibilities are endless!
Walmart
Set includes Cricut Maker, a knife blade, drive housing, a 12x12 cutting mat grip, and a 20ct of premium essential vinyl.

Promising review: "This machine does it all! I have used it to cut vinyl, card stock, freezer paper, etc. I have made so many things: Christmas ornaments, t shirts, custom name door mats, etc. I can't stop crafting!" —Sarasuadi

Price:$239 (originally $493.96)
7
45% off a classic game of Jenga because every family loves a little friendly competition on top of the holiday drama, right? Jenga is a great game for really anyone above the age of six, and makes *you* feel like a kid again sometimes, too.
Walmart
Promising review: "So glad we got this, remember playing it growing up!!! Now our kids can too...not only is it family fun but it's also a GREAT learning tool as it teaches them balance and concentration!!! Your kids will LOVE it too!!! A GREAT way to get the kids together." —Torn

Price:$7 (originally $12.88)
8
61% off a WiFi projector so you can have fun movie parties!
Walmart
Promising review: "I needed an inexpensive projector for the grandkids and also for family outdoor movies. My previous projector is about 20 years old and tedious to set up along with becoming more difficult to find the proper bulbs (we are rough on these things). I added a video from YouTube to show what the picture looks like on the door of my shop (16 x 8 feet) and even with the motion lights and street lamps on it was plenty bright at 60% setting." —Caro

lPrice:$156.99 (originally $399.99)
9
40% off a FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch to help keep you on your toes. With all that time behind screens it's nice to have a device that keeps you accountable to get up and move!
Walmart
Promising review: "Just switched from Fitbit Inspire HR to Versa 2 and I LOVE it! Easy to setup, works great, packaged and sealed correctly." —Rita

Price:$118.99 (originally $199.95; available in two colors)
10
31% off a camping set so you can finally go on all the adventures you have planned for 2022! This 22-piece set comes with everything that will make your next outdoor trip one for the books.
Walmart
This set includes a four-person tent, eight tent stakes, two chairs, one gear loft, two sleeping bags, two sleeping mats, two dry bags, one lantern, and one carry-all bag.

Promising review: "This product exceeded my expectations! Its inexpensive and there are a few areas you can tell; the pillows are tiny (virtually useless) and the foam pads are very thin. However, the chairs worked great. Very sturdy. The best part is the tent. My boyfriend and I are pretty big into hiking and camping and we needed something that worked well in all weather conditions. I wasn't sure what to expect since the price was so inexpensive but it worked fantastic! It poured several nights out of our trip and not a drop got into the tent. Bugs did NOT find there way into the tent (given you are good about closing the entrance quickly). This tent set was awesome for the price. I really suggest it." —Lauren

Price:$115 (originally $169)
11
20% off a sleek, modern TV stand that would pair nicely with just about anything. This piece is an essential addition to any living room. It will help easily organize and declutter your entertainment space!
Walmart
Promising review: "I am obsessed with this TV stand. It looks very modern and sleek. It was easy to assemble. Looks amazing and fits a lot of stuff in it. It arrived quickly. It's great quality." — powpowchicken13

Price:$229.99 (originally $289.99, available in four colors)
12
34% off a BuzzFeed Tasty cupcake gadget set to help you get ready for your debut on The Great British Baking Off!
Walmart
This kit includes a 1.5 qt. mixing bowl, silicone whisk, silicone spatula, silicone spoonula, six silicone baking cups, and frosting syringe with four decorating tips.

Price:$16.44 (originally $24.99)
13
36% off a security camera three-pack to help you feel safe and protected in your home this holiday season. Keep tabs on your property from your phone — these cameras are also great for the tech-savvy person in your life.
Walmart
Promising review: "These camera are the best investment easy to install and picture is so clear" —beatrice

Price:$345.91 (originally $543.99)
14
38% off a Contixo 7 Inch Kids Tablet to keep the kiddos happy and distracted for those upcoming long holiday road trips.
Walmart
Promising review: "We bought this for our 3 and almost 2 year old kids. They love it. They love the educational apps that come with it! Affordable tablet for our kids! Keeps them entertained all while very affordable for both of them to have! No more mom and dads phone being taken away! Lol" —Damaris

Price:$67.99 (originally $109.99; available in three colors)
15
20% off a 3-in-1 car seat that will last you a lifetime (well your kid's car seat lifetime).
Walmart
Promising review: "Compared to the Graco 4ever and Graco Milestone this True3fit is much slimmer! Its also half the weight of them. Im able to carry it with one hand versus both like the others. I think there is just enough padding for this seat as my child does not like the extra padding the 4ever came with. I like that the cup holders are removeable. The strap holders on the side make it easier to get baby in and out of the seat. True3fit is very easy to maneuver and operate. Due to my vehicle having 3 row seating, I needed to find a slimmer car seat for the middle that would allow me to lay my side seat down for 3rd row access. This carseat seems small but dont let that fool you as my 6.5yr old sat and fit in this perfectly! Im really glad I found this seat. It fits with my family and our needs" —perfectangels2

Price:$189 (originally $239)
16
60% off a stainless steel water bottle that comes with four small cups. Perfect for camping, hiking, or anything that requires a little on-the-go hydration in the easiest way possible.
Walmart
Promising review: "This item is much larger than expected, which is a big plus. This holds 4 Liters, and the cups are a great addition. We plan to use it for trips to the park or anywhere outdoors. Definitely worth the sale price.!" —GTampa

Price:$30 (originally $80; available in two colors)
17
58% off a mini indoor garden for your urban homie who wishes they had a garden.
Walmart
Price:$69.99 (originally $169.99)
18
50% off a rowing machine so you can tackle your workouts from home without the usual super-high cost.
Walmart
Promising review: "I love the rower! Easy to assemble and move to desired locations. It's nice and smooth to the use and not too loud. The iFit coaching app is great! It really pushes you to do better every time." —Janet

Price:$497 (originally $999)
19
70% off a 39-piece BBQ accessory set to satisfy the chef in your life. This set has everything in it for your master chef and is a totally *hot* deal!
Walmart
Promising review: "I got these like 10 days ago and just got to use them over the weekend, they have everything you can think of for a barbecue, even the oil dispenser and salt and pepper shakers … were easy to clean up, and their bag is easy to roll up and store. Happy with my purchase." —CarSho

Price:$38.99 (originally $129.99)
20
42% off a double hammock combo if you just want to sit back and relax in your own outdoor oasis.
Walmart
Promising review: "This feels like a really high-quality, durable hammock and stand. The hooks on the stand are adjustable so as the fibers on the hammock itself naturally stretch out you can move it so you're not scraping the ground when sitting in it. Nice touch to add the carrying case." —Ben

Price:$85.97 (originally $149.97; available in three patterns)
21
20% off a set of laser tag blasters and vests that will provide hours of family fun. This set is perfect for four individuals and the blasters have a 130 range, these are seriously a *blast!*
Walmart
Promising review: "the kids havent stopped with these. running through the house zapping each other. lots of noise, hollering and generally going wild. thought the batteries would be dead by now. but no luck. actually, we've all taken part in this and it's been a blast. highly recommended for multiple kids. cant wait for spring." —henrietta

Price:$79.97 (originally $99.99; available in two colors)
22
33% off a small outdoor firepit to pair perfectly with the above hammock in your outdoor space.
Walmart
Promising review: "We have a porch and a deck and wanted a fire pit on each one. For our deck we needed a smaller one because our deck isnt all that big and this is just the absolute perfect size and a great price. It was simple to put together. It can be done in about 10 minutes. The wrench that is needed is included although I would recommend a pair of pliers or a wrench to help tighten it up. We have used it a lot this Fall for roasting marshmallows and just a little heat source while we spend the evening outside and it has held up very well. After rinsing it to store for the winter it still looks brand new." —Holls1985

Price:$93.19 (originally $139.78)
23
28% of a drone that is the perfect gift for the pre-teen in your life. They are always the hardest to shop for but, if it flies and lights up it's sure to be a hit (BTW I have a 12-year-old stepson).
Walmart
Promising review: "This is definitely one of the nicest toy drones I've flown. Having several children, it's become a ritual that one of them will end up with a drone sometime for a gift. I've had some practice flying all of them! ;) This one was for my 14 yr old grandson. It didn't take long to get it up in the air. It maneuvered fairly easy, camera is good, voice control is a nice feature, lasted a decent amount of time, best of all it came with an extra battery. Will highly recommend this for anyone of all ages." —Michelle

Price:$79.99 (originally $119.99)
24
47% off a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds so you can get down with your funky self and jam out to some groovy tunes.
Walmart
Promising review: "I bought this on pre black friday deal,they buds sounded normal but when i activated "dolby atmos" on my S21 Ultra what a difference in sound quality. they bass is deep and clear,I bought one before from Samsungs website a few months back at original msrp and didn't realize that using dolby atmos would make these buds sound greater than without it jusy saying....Thank You Walmart for the fast shipping." —B4U

Price:$79 (originally $149.99)
Black Friday Sales 2021
