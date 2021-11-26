All The Best Black Friday Deals At Walmart

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Are you ready for some great Black Friday deals at Walmart? From vacuums to toys to electronics, they have deals for days for all your holiday (and non-holiday) needs. So mosey on down to their Black Friday Event so you can start saving big time.
1
43% off a Shark cordless vacuum you won't regret buying thanks to its powerful suction and cordless convenience! If you are over 30 years old you are excited about this deal, too.
2
50% off a Lego set for the little builder in your life. This set is great for your little animal lover, it comes with over 1500 pieces and the chance to create 10 different animal scenes. It is perfect for children. 4-years-old and up.
3
58% off a robot vacuum because you know you've made it if a robot is doing your vacuuming?! This little vac does it all, it empties itself, has a mop function, and you can program areas you don't want it all from your phone. It's quite the gadget.
4
50% off a play kitchen so your kiddo can get some training and finally cook a meal for once. This kitchen also includes a 30-piece food set so your child will have everything they need.
5
35% off a Samsung Chromebook perfect for your kiddo entering college. It has over 12 hours of battery life so they can depend on it to get them through back-to-back classes, and has 4 GB of memory so they can save all of their never-ending assignments without the fear of losing them.
6
51% off the Cricut bundle so you can get super crafty this holiday season. This is every crafter's dream at a dream price. You can make vinyl cutouts for T-shirts, mugs, cards, ornaments, the possibilities are endless!
7
45% off a classic game of Jenga because every family loves a little friendly competition on top of the holiday drama, right? Jenga is a great game for really anyone above the age of six, and makes *you* feel like a kid again sometimes, too.
8
61% off a WiFi projector so you can have fun movie parties!
9
40% off a FitBit Versa 2 Smartwatch to help keep you on your toes. With all that time behind screens it's nice to have a device that keeps you accountable to get up and move!
10
31% off a camping set so you can finally go on all the adventures you have planned for 2022! This 22-piece set comes with everything that will make your next outdoor trip one for the books.
11
20% off a sleek, modern TV stand that would pair nicely with just about anything. This piece is an essential addition to any living room. It will help easily organize and declutter your entertainment space!
12
34% off a BuzzFeed Tasty cupcake gadget set to help you get ready for your debut on The Great British Baking Off!
13
36% off a security camera three-pack to help you feel safe and protected in your home this holiday season. Keep tabs on your property from your phone — these cameras are also great for the tech-savvy person in your life.
14
38% off a Contixo 7 Inch Kids Tablet to keep the kiddos happy and distracted for those upcoming long holiday road trips.
15
20% off a 3-in-1 car seat that will last you a lifetime (well your kid's car seat lifetime).
16
60% off a stainless steel water bottle that comes with four small cups. Perfect for camping, hiking, or anything that requires a little on-the-go hydration in the easiest way possible.
17
58% off a mini indoor garden for your urban homie who wishes they had a garden.
18
50% off a rowing machine so you can tackle your workouts from home without the usual super-high cost.
19
70% off a 39-piece BBQ accessory set to satisfy the chef in your life. This set has everything in it for your master chef and is a totally *hot* deal!
20
42% off a double hammock combo if you just want to sit back and relax in your own outdoor oasis.
21
20% off a set of laser tag blasters and vests that will provide hours of family fun. This set is perfect for four individuals and the blasters have a 130 range, these are seriously a *blast!*
22
33% off a small outdoor firepit to pair perfectly with the above hammock in your outdoor space.
23
28% of a drone that is the perfect gift for the pre-teen in your life. They are always the hardest to shop for but, if it flies and lights up it's sure to be a hit (BTW I have a 12-year-old stepson).
24
47% off a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds so you can get down with your funky self and jam out to some groovy tunes.
Black Friday Sales 2021