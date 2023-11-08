This just in: You don’t have to wait for actual Black Friday to enjoy Walmart’s Thanksgiving-adjacent savings. In fact, today, a selection of Walmart’s Black Friday sales went live, giving you early access to beloved items like AirPods, robot vacuums and modern Keurig coffee makers.
Walmart+ members can start loading their carts now, and if you’re not a Walmart+ member, you can start taking advantage of the deals at 3 p.m. (You can learn more about membership here.)
If the retailer’s viral “Mean Girls” Black Friday commercial is any indication, Walmart intends to make a splash this holiday season. With prices like these, many items will sell out fast, so be sure to grab anything that catches your eye. This is a great time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping while saving yourself money, time and stress down the line.
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.