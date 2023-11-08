ShoppingsalesBlack Friday

Walmart Black Friday Deals Have Already Started

With super low prices on AirPods, Keurig and the Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, you can expect items to sell out fast.
A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26amp%3BselectedSellerId%3D0%26amp%3Bwl13%3D5891%26amp%3Badid%3D22222222277271925562_153721140139_12420145346%26amp%3Bwmlspartner%3Dwmtlabs%26amp%3Bwl0%3D%26amp%3Bwl1%3Dg%26amp%3Bwl2%3Dc%26amp%3Bwl3%3D674063472899%26amp%3Bwl4%3Dpla-2201246504548%26amp%3Bwl5%3D9007300%26amp%3Bwl6%3D%26amp%3Bwl7%3D%26amp%3Bwl8%3D%26amp%3Bwl9%3Dpla%26amp%3Bwl10%3D8175035%26amp%3Bwl11%3Dlocal%26amp%3Bwl12%3D271925562%26amp%3Bwl13%3D5891%26amp%3Bveh%3Dsem_LIA%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds%26amp%3B%26amp%3Badid%3D22222222237271925562_153721140139_12420145346%26amp%3Bwl0%3D%26amp%3Bwl1%3Dg%26amp%3Bwl2%3Dc%26amp%3Bwl3%3D674063472899%26amp%3Bwl4%3Dpla-2201246504548%26amp%3Bwl5%3D9007300%26amp%3Bwl6%3D%26amp%3Bwl7%3D%26amp%3Bwl8%3D%26amp%3Bwl9%3Dpla%26amp%3Bwl10%3D8175035%26amp%3Bwl11%3Dlocal%26amp%3Bwl12%3D271925562%26amp%3Bveh%3Dsem%26amp%3Bgclid%3DCjwKCAjwkY2qBhBDEiwAoQXK5Qn9KwgNGz2r1FTSCPnFd8WDHjwxrY8MEV_kGWiq5iP0Mc3gTi1DwhoCxBUQAvD_BwE&subId1=6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bissell Little Green" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26amp%3BselectedSellerId%3D0%26amp%3Bwl13%3D5891%26amp%3Badid%3D22222222277271925562_153721140139_12420145346%26amp%3Bwmlspartner%3Dwmtlabs%26amp%3Bwl0%3D%26amp%3Bwl1%3Dg%26amp%3Bwl2%3Dc%26amp%3Bwl3%3D674063472899%26amp%3Bwl4%3Dpla-2201246504548%26amp%3Bwl5%3D9007300%26amp%3Bwl6%3D%26amp%3Bwl7%3D%26amp%3Bwl8%3D%26amp%3Bwl9%3Dpla%26amp%3Bwl10%3D8175035%26amp%3Bwl11%3Dlocal%26amp%3Bwl12%3D271925562%26amp%3Bwl13%3D5891%26amp%3Bveh%3Dsem_LIA%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds%26amp%3B%26amp%3Badid%3D22222222237271925562_153721140139_12420145346%26amp%3Bwl0%3D%26amp%3Bwl1%3Dg%26amp%3Bwl2%3Dc%26amp%3Bwl3%3D674063472899%26amp%3Bwl4%3Dpla-2201246504548%26amp%3Bwl5%3D9007300%26amp%3Bwl6%3D%26amp%3Bwl7%3D%26amp%3Bwl8%3D%26amp%3Bwl9%3Dpla%26amp%3Bwl10%3D8175035%26amp%3Bwl11%3Dlocal%26amp%3Bwl12%3D271925562%26amp%3Bveh%3Dsem%26amp%3Bgclid%3DCjwKCAjwkY2qBhBDEiwAoQXK5Qn9KwgNGz2r1FTSCPnFd8WDHjwxrY8MEV_kGWiq5iP0Mc3gTi1DwhoCxBUQAvD_BwE&subId1=6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Bissell Little Green</a> carpet cleaner, <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441&subId1=6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441&subId1=6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Apple AirPods</a> and a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FKeurig-K-Express-Essentials-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Pod-Coffee-Maker-Black%2F111488395%3Fathbdg%3DL2003&subId1=6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Keurig Express coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FKeurig-K-Express-Essentials-Single-Serve-K-Cup-Pod-Coffee-Maker-Black%2F111488395%3Fathbdg%3DL2003&subId1=6543de83e4b00f9ca31eff07" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Keurig Express coffee maker</a>
This just in: You don’t have to wait for actual Black Friday to enjoy Walmart’s Thanksgiving-adjacent savings. In fact, today, a selection of Walmart’s Black Friday sales went live, giving you early access to beloved items like AirPods, robot vacuums and modern Keurig coffee makers.

Walmart+ members can start loading their carts now, and if you’re not a Walmart+ member, you can start taking advantage of the deals at 3 p.m. (You can learn more about membership here.)

If the retailer’s viral “Mean Girls” Black Friday commercial is any indication, Walmart intends to make a splash this holiday season. With prices like these, many items will sell out fast, so be sure to grab anything that catches your eye. This is a great time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping while saving yourself money, time and stress down the line.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Apple AirPods second generation (43% off list price)
Let's cut to the chase: $69 is a pretty unbeatable price for AirPods. These second-generation AirPods automatically turn on and connect with all your smart devices. They're Siri-enabled with a built-in microphone, seamlessly switch between your laptop and phone, and have an over 24-hour battery life with the charging case and five hours of direct play time.
$69 at Walmart (typically $99)
2
Walmart
Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner (37% off list price)
This portable upholstery and carpet cleaner can spray, scrub and suction away dirt and grime (and dirty water) from all sorts of surfaces. Use it on rugs and couches as well as your stairs or in the car to get muddy paw prints and fluids out of upholstery and and carpets with ease.
$78 at Walmart (originally $123.59)
3
Walmart
Keurig K-Express single serve pod coffee maker (40% off list price)
Make yourself a single cup of hot coffee in the morning with this streamlined coffee maker. It uses K-cup pods so you never need to deal with wet beans or filters, and has a 36-ounce water tank, so you can make a few cups before refilling it.
$35 at Walmart (regularly $59)
4
Walmart
Costway tilt-head stand mixer (20% off list price)
Complete your kitchen with this six-speed tilted head mixer. It comes with three mixing attachments, including a dough hook to help you make anything you want from scratch. And it has an automatic shut-off feature if it gets overheated.
$95.99 at Walmart (originally $119.99)
5
Walmart
MaxKare 13-piece golf clubs set (30% off list price)
Hit the greens with this 13-piece golf club set that includes a standing bag and three head covers. It contains nine different clubs, all made with a lightweight fiberglass shaft to help you perfect your swing. This deal is only available online.
$166.99 at Walmart (originally $238.99)
6
Walmart
Segmart's 10-foot kids trampoline with a basketball hoop (53% off list price)
Be the coolest house on the block with this 10-foot fenced-in trampoline for kids that comes with a ladder and basketball hoop. It can hold up to 440 pounds thanks to a strong steel frame with four U-shaped legs.
$165.99 at Walmart (typically $199.99)
7
Walmart
Sunbee three piece hard luggage sets (68% off list price)
Get ready for your next getaway with this set of three hardshell suitcases. It comes with a 20-inch carry-on, a larger 24-inch option and a 28-inch option for checking while flying. They have four 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels for an effortless glide and a telescoping handle for versatile transport.
$94.99 at Walmart (typically $129.99)
8
Walmart
Eufy self-emptying robot vacuum (44% off list price)
For hardwood floors and carpets, this robot floor cleaner can collect and deposit dust and dirt for up to 60 days before you need to unload it. It can map your space to ensure it doesn't bang into walls or furniture and has a specific mode for cleaning pet hair.
$198 at Walmart (originally $349)
9
Walmart
Costway small refrigerator and freezer (50% off list price)
At 34 inches high and 19 inches wide, this mini fridge is the perfect appliance for your basement or home office. It has a full freezer, a crisper shelf and sections for canned drinks to keep everything fresh and organized.
$189.99 at Walmart (typically $229.99)
10
Walmart
Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner (50% off list price)
Upgrade the way you clean with this versatile stick vacuum cleaner. It’s equipped with a sensor that can find dirt you can't see and automatically ramps up its cleaning when addressing heavier messes. It's got a soft roller and silicone fins to help suck up dirt and debris.
$198 at Walmart (typically $285)
11
Walmart
A portable 10-foot adjustable basketball hoop (68% off list price)
Turn your driveway into a baller's dream with this adjustable basketball hoop that can be up to 10 feet tall. It has wheels on the back so it's easy to move and only weighs 21 pounds, so it won't be completely cumbersome.
$129.99 at Walmart (typically $179.99)

