31 Products From Walmart To Help Upgrade Your Home Without A Ton Of Work

A mid-century-inspired faux leather counter stool

"If you need a barstool,. It wasn't hard to put together. The back/seat part are one piece, and the leg section is one piece. All you have to do is screw the leg section onto the seat section and you're good to go. Hint: put the cushioned seat upside down over the edge of a table to attach the legs. It's much easier that way.It comes with four screws, and a hex screwdriver tool." — Kacey