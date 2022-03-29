Shopping

31 Products From Walmart To Help Upgrade Your Home Without A Ton Of Work

Find lighting solutions, updated seating, fresh bedding and a DIY backsplash for your kitchen.
Maria Sabella
Find simple home upgrades with big impact like this <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMoDRN-Industrial-Mesh-Hardwire-Light%2F332735594%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmVRRyX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmVRRyX8XWA0%26sharedid%3DSept2021Campaign%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="industrial-inspired pendant light," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMoDRN-Industrial-Mesh-Hardwire-Light%2F332735594%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmVRRyX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmVRRyX8XWA0%26sharedid%3DSept2021Campaign%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">industrial-inspired pendant light,</a> this<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FQueer-Eye-Corey-Counter-Stool-Camel-Faux-Leather%2F638162015%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmV21yX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmV21yX8XWA0%26sharedid%3DSept2021Campaign%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" faux leather bar stool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FQueer-Eye-Corey-Counter-Stool-Camel-Faux-Leather%2F638162015%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmV21yX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmV21yX8XWA0%26sharedid%3DSept2021Campaign%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> faux leather bar stool</a>, a set of <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGibson-Home-Everyday-Essential-White-Dinnerware-Set-12-Piece-Set%2F293230573%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmzWJyX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmzWJyX8XWA0%26sharedid%3D%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="modern shallow dishes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGibson-Home-Everyday-Essential-White-Dinnerware-Set-12-Piece-Set%2F293230573%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmzWJyX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQmzWJyX8XWA0%26sharedid%3D%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">modern shallow dishes</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCoordinating-Decorative-Throw-Pillow-Covers-Square-18-x-18-Blue-Set-4-Ikat-Print-Geometric-Patterns-Tassels-Living-Room-Bed-Sofa%2F434839442%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQhYyNyX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQhYyNyX8XWA0%26sharedid%3DSept2021Campaign%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="geometric print pillow case covers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCoordinating-Decorative-Throw-Pillow-Covers-Square-18-x-18-Blue-Set-4-Ikat-Print-Geometric-Patterns-Tassels-Living-Room-Bed-Sofa%2F434839442%3Firgwc%3D1%26sourceid%3Dimp_wA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQhYyNyX8XWA0%26veh%3Daff%26wmlspartner%3Dimp_468058%26clickid%3DwA5zukyO-xyIUXvWC1ScxTYRUkGQhYyNyX8XWA0%26sharedid%3DSept2021Campaign%26affiliates_ad_id%3D565706%26campaign_id%3D9383&subId1=walmarthome-TessaFlores-032522-623e1359e4b090818b36d038" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">geometric print pillow case covers</a>.
Walmart
Find simple home upgrades with big impact like this industrial-inspired pendant light, this faux leather bar stool, a set of modern shallow dishes and geometric print pillow case covers.

If the idea of revamping your home seems overwhelming, you may be pleased to know that the following list is chock full of simple home upgrades that have all of the impact, with none of the effort.

Refresh your space with colorful and functional light blocking curtains, hide unsightly cords and cables with discreet cable covers and brighten your kitchen space with battery powered under the cabinet lights.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A black Sputnik chandelier that looks both upscale and modern
Promising review: "I love how this looks in my house. I installed it myself and it was pretty easy. I used the extended metal piece with no black cord showing and I love how it turned out." —Jessica DeGroot

Get it for $55.88.
2
Walmart
A set of 12 contemporary stemless wine glasses for cocktails, wine and more
Promising review: "I am so pleased with these glasses. I bought them for party favors for our baby shower. They all came in one piece, no broken ones. They look and feel nice. Great purchase and excellent price. Didn't find anything close to price and quantity anywhere else." —Carnella

Get it for $14.99.
3
Walmart
A curved nickel shower rod
So your bathroom doesn't look majorly flooded every time you take a shower. This durable rod creates 5 more inches of room in your shower, so you will no longer accidentally jostle the curtain and get water everywhere. Plus, it's rust-proof, super easy to install, and will make your bathroom look like it's part of a snazzy hotel suite.

Promising review: "Fits perfect, looks very nice — good quality and gave us the extra room we wanted in our shower/tub combination." —ChiqueChick

Get it for $23.27 (originally $35.99).
4
Walmart
A resin peel-and-stick backsplash to easily install real-looking tile in kitchens or bathrooms
Promising review: "I would definitely purchase this again. It was fast and easy to work with. Everyone who comes over thinks it's real tile." —Sarah Joy

Get it for $13.97 for a set of four 10"x10" panels.
5
Walmart
A cast metal outlet cover with a wainscoting-inspired shape
Promising review: "Looks great! Nice item. Looks good on the wall. It is not the cheap plastic covering, this will last a long time." —Suzanne

Get it for $4.88.
6
Walmart
A set of four geometric-print throw pillow covers with tassels
Promising review: "Great value...super fabric like a very soft canvas...color as shown...love the hidden zippers, and they are washable...a super value...thanks, Walmart." —Joe

Get it for $25.78.
7
Walmart
A six-piece set of blue French striped napkins to make any table setting upscale
Promising review: "Big napkins in a simple, pretty design. Wash up very well — no ironing needed. Well priced and worth it." —ArtMom

Get it for $18.61.
8
Walmart
A 12-piece matte dinnerware set that is dishwasher safe and has a shallow modern design
These dishes are available in four colors.

Promising review: "Don't keep thinking about it — BUY THEM! I was hesitant to buy new dishware online, not having actually seen it in person nor held it in my hand, but these are awesome! I love the weight of the the plates and the bowls. I also really love the rounded edge on them." —Katie

Get it for $33.
9
Walmart
An industrial-style bookshelf with both open storage and drawers
Promising review: "These shelves are perfect! Love these shelves! We bought two to go on each side of the TV in our game room. Assembling was a breeze, instructions were clear and great quality!" —Christina

Get it for $169.99.
10
Walmart
A gold-frame full-length mirror perfect living spaces and bedrooms
This mountable alloy mirror is available in six sizes.

Promising review: "Full-length mirror is a good size for the bedroom to get ready every day. It is sturdy and fits well with my decor, very strong mirror and easy to move around if needed." —Satya

Price: $139.99+.
11
Walmart
A terrazzo soap dispenser to give your bathroom vanity an upgrade
Promising review: "I love love this lotion/soap pump. I used it as a soap pump in my bathroom; it looks very expensive, great price for me." —Kentrina

Get it for $13.97.
12
Walmart
A Parsons desk that can be a sleek and minimalist addition to your home office.
Promising review: "I ordered this desk yesterday and it was delivered in less than 24 hours. It was so easy to put together, all you have to do is attach the legs. It is perfect if you don't have a lot of room, super cute." —Cmill0125

Get it for $65+.
13
Walmart
A soothing oil diffuser with an LED function to improve the atmosphere and air quality of your home
Promising review: "Small, doesn't take up a lot of space, and very functional. Fills my rooms with a soft aroma. Just what every household needs." —Janice

Get it for $19.78.
14
Walmart
A peel-and-stick window film so you have some added privacy without compromising natural light
Promising review: "Placed this to my front door so people can't look up my steps and it's perfect." —Janez

Get it for $24.79.
15
Walmart
A vintage-inspired brass floor lamp to easily upgrade your living room lighting
Promising review: "This is a nice lamp and it is adjustable. It's great to go over a couch for extra light." —Anne

Get it for $69.99.
16
Walmart
A pair of smart light bulbs that are dimmable, have a voice-control feature and pair with an app
Promising review: "This smartbulb installs into a lamp like any other. It works easily from the app I downloaded. I don't have a Google Home, so I downloaded the 'C by GE' app and synced it up to the bulb and it worked great. Now I can turn the light on, off, or dim it from my phone. It's nice to be able to turn on the light before I even come in the door." —ccf815

Get it for $12.88 for a pack of two.
17
Walmart
A four-piece glass canister set with wood lids ideal for bathroom storage
Product review: "Exactly as pictured. Very great quality, and a nice way to spruce up the look of dry goods in your pantry. Definitely recommend!" —Jessica

Get it for $24.49.
18
Walmart
A reversible bath mat that is absorbent, plush and machine washable
This rubber backed bath mat is available in seven colors.

Promising review: "Will be getting the larger size to go in front of our shower. Love the fact that I can throw it in the washer without that rubber backing that comes all apart." —Ginabug91

Get it for $9.97.
19
Walmart
An expandable sink-top drying rack to help conserve precious counter space
Promising review: "I'm very happy that I bought this rack. It can extend wide enough to fit across my sink. It's easy to clean up. The quality is fantastic." —Grace

Get it for $19.99.
20
Walmart
A seven-piece stainless steel Cuisinart cooking to meet all your cooking needs
Set includes a1.5-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart saucepan with cover, 8-quart stockpot with cover, and a 10-inch Skillet. It's also available in four different sizes options.

Promising review: "Great pans for the price; have only been using for a few months but so far the heat up and cook evenly and clean well. Would recommend to family and friends!" —Brian M.

Get it for $119.95.
21
Walmart
An eight-pack of striped 100% cotton dish towels that are durable and machine washable
Promising review: "Very nice quality — eight dishcloths for an excellent price! I beat mine up badly in the wash (hello, bleach, looking at you!) so lots of cloths for little money is my top priority. Second most important to me is 100% cotton. These are. Third is thickness. You want a cloth that's thick enough to grasp and scrub with but thin enough to feel dirty spots through (à la princess and the pea). These are **perfect**!" —Susan

Get it for $15.99.
22
Walmart
A TV wall mount to get your TV off your dresser and onto the wall
Promising review: "This stand was used for a 65 inch TV that needed to fit into a large entertainment unit. It needed to be 24 inches away from the wall and fully adjustable. This unit fit perfectly! I didn't install it myself so I can not say if it was easy to put up or not, however, the whole TV and sound system was installed in about an hour." —rjart14

Get it for $169.99.
23
Walmart
A cohesive eight-piece comforter set that includes sheets, a comforter and pillow shams
Promising review: "This Bed in a Bag is very nice. My daughter wanted the white set. The whole set is soft and comfy, not stiff or scratchy. I just washed the set yesterday and it came out perfect. Washed the comforter as directed, delicate cycle and dry on low. Would definitely buy again." —Carl

Get it for $57.84+.
24
Walmart
A cable concealer to hide unsightly cords and cables from view
Promising review: "The covers worked great, really put the finishing touch on my entertainment room." —Jon

Get it for $34.95.
25
Walmart
A blackout curtain that can keep disruptive light out and regulate room temperature
Available in two sizes and four colors.

Promising review: "Excellent value for blackout curtains. They do exactly what they're supposed to do — block out light and keep my bedroom dark, even in daytime. The color is nice and they look good." —Johnny

Get it for $12.14+.
26
Walmart
A three-pack of battery-powered under-cabinet lights to add a little sophistication to your kitchen
Promising review: "Needed more under the counter lighting. These do help. I put one under each upper cupboard, where I needed them most. I used the removable strips to hang them with, so will be easy to replace batteries when needed. Still using the Duracell batteries I put in back in Feb. :)" —CAHargrove

Get it for $19.98.
27
Walmart
A comfy yarn dyed floor pillow to offer impromptu seating and compliment existing decor
Promising review: "Love these floor pillows. Bought for a playroom — hope they hold up with the kids! Very comfy! Love the handles so material does not rip when they pick them up and down!" —CJ

Get it for $39.
28
Walmart
A set of washable organization containers to make your fridge look like The Home Edit
The set includes two narrow bins, two wide bins, an egg organizer, and a can dispenser, plus a whiteboard and markers.Promising review: "Great quality and fits in my fridge perfectly, making it so clutter free!!!!" —Esther

Get it for $30.
29
Walmart
A wall mounted chrome robe hook that is simple and upscale
Promising review: "Solid and simple, beautiful finish. Excellent value!" —Amy

Get it for $23.74+.
30
Walmart
A mid-century-inspired faux leather counter stool
Promising review: "If you need a barstool, this is a great one. It wasn't hard to put together. The back/seat part are one piece, and the leg section is one piece. All you have to do is screw the leg section onto the seat section and you're good to go. Hint: put the cushioned seat upside down over the edge of a table to attach the legs. It's much easier that way. The seat is comfortable and looks nice. I love the color. It's the perfect height for a bar. It comes with four screws, and a hex screwdriver tool." —Kacey

Get it for $75.11.
31
Walmart
An industrial-chic caged pendant light, great for updating dining spaces
Promising review: "This light is large and so pretty! Gives a very cozy feeling to the room." —Katie

Get it for $64.
A gold desk organizer

11 Home Organization Must-Haves From Walmart

shoppingwalmartHome DecorkitchenFurniture

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Alopecia Shouldn’t Be A Punchline, But It Should Get More Attention

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides ‘Bridgerton’

Work/Life

What To Put On Your Résumé If You Took Time Off To Have Kids

Food & Drink

People Share Their Lunch Habits Before The Pandemic vs. Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Denver

Style & Beauty

How To Dress Like You’re In ‘Bridgerton,’ But In Real Life

Home & Living

This 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

26 Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Shopping

Have Trouble Falling Asleep? These 12 Expert-Backed Items May Help.

Shopping

20 Practical And Cute Baby Shower Gifts That Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

29 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Love Catching A Glimpse Of Your Reflection In Shop Windows

Shopping

24 Helpful Hair Products That'll Give You Exactly What You Paid For

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In April

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Protection Can Be Found In A Type Of Sunscreen You May Not Have Heard Of

Food & Drink

9 Dishes You Should Never Try To Make In Your Instant Pot

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Shopping

8 Casual Walking Shoes That Are Actually Eco-Friendly

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Shopping

Get The Same Socks Ketanji Brown Jackson's Husband Has Worn Every Day This Week

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Shopping

You Really Need A New Trash Can. Here Are 10 That Won't Be Eyesores In Your Kitchen.

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Shopping

11 Clothing Items That Will Grow With Your Baby

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.

Wellness

The Rare, Underdiscussed Issue Some People Experience After COVID

Parenting

31 Too-Real Tweets About Parents Having 'The Talk' With Their Kids

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Flat Feet, According To A Podiatrist

Food & Drink

With Meat Prices Rising, Here Are 6 Cheaper Proteins To Buy Right Now

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Swedish Thriller Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Dermatologists Share The Secrets To Getting Rid Of Dark Undereye Circles

Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Shopping

12 Tiny Umbrellas And Foldable Ponchos For When You're Caught In The Rain

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Parenting

A New Reason To Take Childhood Sleep Problems Seriously

Shopping

24 Must-Have Items To Make Driving A Car Less Of A Nightmare This Winter