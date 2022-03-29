31 Products From Walmart To Help Upgrade Your Home Without A Ton Of Work

If the idea of revamping your home seems overwhelming, you may be pleased to know that the following list is chock full of simple home upgrades that have all of the impact, with none of the effort.
Refresh your space with colorful and functional light blocking curtains, hide unsightly cords and cables with discreet cable covers and brighten your kitchen space with battery powered under the cabinet lights.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A black Sputnik chandelier that looks both upscale and modern
2
A set of 12 contemporary stemless wine glasses for cocktails, wine and more
3
A curved nickel shower rod
4
A resin peel-and-stick backsplash to easily install real-looking tile in kitchens or bathrooms
5
A cast metal outlet cover with a wainscoting-inspired shape
6
A set of four geometric-print throw pillow covers with tassels
7
A six-piece set of blue French striped napkins to make any table setting upscale
8
A 12-piece matte dinnerware set that is dishwasher safe and has a shallow modern design
9
An industrial-style bookshelf with both open storage and drawers
10
A gold-frame full-length mirror perfect living spaces and bedrooms
11
A terrazzo soap dispenser to give your bathroom vanity an upgrade
12
A Parsons desk that can be a sleek and minimalist addition to your home office.
13
A soothing oil diffuser with an LED function to improve the atmosphere and air quality of your home
14
A peel-and-stick window film so you have some added privacy without compromising natural light
15
A vintage-inspired brass floor lamp to easily upgrade your living room lighting
16
A pair of smart light bulbs that are dimmable, have a voice-control feature and pair with an app
17
A four-piece glass canister set with wood lids ideal for bathroom storage
18
A reversible bath mat that is absorbent, plush and machine washable
19
An expandable sink-top drying rack to help conserve precious counter space
20
A seven-piece stainless steel Cuisinart cooking to meet all your cooking needs
21
An eight-pack of striped 100% cotton dish towels that are durable and machine washable
22
A TV wall mount to get your TV off your dresser and onto the wall
23
A cohesive eight-piece comforter set that includes sheets, a comforter and pillow shams
24
A cable concealer to hide unsightly cords and cables from view
25
A blackout curtain that can keep disruptive light out and regulate room temperature
26
A three-pack of battery-powered under-cabinet lights to add a little sophistication to your kitchen
27
A comfy yarn dyed floor pillow to offer impromptu seating and compliment existing decor
28
A set of washable organization containers to make your fridge look like The Home Edit
29
A wall mounted chrome robe hook that is simple and upscale
30
A mid-century-inspired faux leather counter stool
31
An industrial-chic caged pendant light, great for updating dining spaces