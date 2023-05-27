ShoppingFashionwalmartsales

The Walmart Memorial Day Sales You'll Actually Want To Shop

The discount reatiler has some serious hidden (and not-so-hidden) gems on sale right now.

Ozark Trail <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOzark-Trail-26-Quart-High-Performance-Roto-Molded-Cooler-with-Microban-Gray%2F273217345%3Fathbdg%3DL1700&subId1=64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cooler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FOzark-Trail-26-Quart-High-Performance-Roto-Molded-Cooler-with-Microban-Gray%2F273217345%3Fathbdg%3DL1700&subId1=64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cooler</a>, Realtree camo <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCrocs-Unisex-Classic-Realtree-Clog%2F592691961%3Fathbdg%3DL1700&subId1=64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crocs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCrocs-Unisex-Classic-Realtree-Clog%2F592691961%3Fathbdg%3DL1700&subId1=64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Crocs</a>, Dyson cordless <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-V8-Origin-Cordless-Vacuum-Purple-New%2F728762765&subId1=64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-V8-Origin-Cordless-Vacuum-Purple-New%2F728762765&subId1=64710111e4b0047ed77b84ea" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vacuum</a>
Walmart
Ozark Trail cooler, Realtree camo Crocs, Dyson cordless vacuum

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, which means it’s also time to stock up on some much-needed summer gear. Luckily, Walmart knows how to throw deals all-year-round, and this weekend is no exception.

Below, we pulled some of our favorite picks on sale that you can shop right now. This holiday, expect deep discounts on brand names like Apple, Beats, Crocs, Dyson, and more.

Whether you’re in the market for a shiny new tech accessory or a slip-on shoe you’ll wear all summer long, there’s a hidden gem waiting to get scooped up as part of Walmart’s dollar-saving Memorial Day sale.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A first-generation Apple Watch
This fanatically-reviewed device offers all of the style and convenience of your favorite Apple product in the familiar shape of a timepiece that’s, well, timeless. The watch enables you to take calls and reply to texts, track your steps on Apple's fitness app, read the built-in compass and elevation measurements if you’ve stepped off the grid, and even make payments using Apple Pay.
$149 at Walmart (originally $279)
2
Walmart
A three-piece luggage set
A reviewer named Aline called this affordable luggage set “roomy and efficient,” and 14 other reviewers contributed enough similarly positive feedback to earn the suitcases 4.7 stars. These three hardshell pieces are made from sturdy ABS with a textured scratch-resistant finish and 360-spinner wheels, making for a combination that's both stylish and durable.
$129.99 at Walmart (originally $169.99)
3
Walmart
A pack of two plus-size tees with shoulder cutouts
If you’re in constant need of simple cotton t-shirts, consider a two-pack of these loose, ribbed tees with cut-outs at the shoulder.
$16 at Walmart (originally $23.96)
4
Walmart
A wildly popular tower fan
Even if you have a perfectly temperature-controlled home, sleeping with a fan can still be a pleasure, whether it's from the feeling of a breeze on your face or just the sound of a gentle hum beckoning you to dreamland. With a 4.8-star rating, this powerful oscillating tower fan is a reviewer-favorite choice that will allow you to customize your cooling with four different modes.
$69.99 at Walmart (originally $99.99)
5
Walmart
A 26-quart capacity rotomolded cooler
Top-notch insulation and an airtight seal will keep ice, food, and drinks in this customer-favorite cooler cold for prolonged stretches. The sturdy handles are padded with a comfort grip, and there's even a built-in bottle opener and two drink holders on the lid.
$49 at Walmart (now $89)
6
Walmart
An outdoor wedding-ready frock
This all-occasion tiered dress from Walmart’s private line Free Assembly is versatile enough to dress up or down. Both the light blue and pink plaids are on sale for $29, and sizing is offered up to 3XL.
$29 at Walmart (originally $36)
7
Walmart
A camouflage Croc for hunters or hipsters
Whether you’re a marksman or someone who just wants to dress like one, a Realtree-printed Croc is a popular choice. It's available for a rare markdown right now, both in men's and women's size.
$39.99 at Walmart (originally $54.99)
8
Walmart
A highly-rated wireless charging station
With a 4.6-star rating, these easy-to-use charging station is a clear customer favorite. It will wirelessly power up your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time.
$29.99 at Walmart (originally $55.99)
9
Walmart
An easy-to-assembly storage shed ideal for smaller backyards
This galvanized steel and aluminum shed measure five feet by three feet and is equipped with a locking door and a sloped roof, to protect all of your gear. We bet the high-contrast white and orange trim will look clean and stylish when installed in your outdoor space.
$199.99 at Walmart (originally $469.99)
10
Walmart
A juicy linen blazer
Blazers are the kind of outerwear you always want on hand, whether for work or to throw on as another layer. This Free Assembly blazers is available in three cheerful spring colors. Sizing is unfortunately limited, but this style is so effortlessly cool and highly rated we couldn’t resist including it. (Sizes XS, S, M and XL are still available, depending on what color you’re after.)
$38 at Walmart (originally $45)
11
Walmart
A powerful cordless vacuum
This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner offers advanced filtration that allows you to capture dirt, pet allergens and dust without breaking a sweat. It also transitions into a handheld device with a single click and features a "no-touch" bin for easy emptying. It also has a special brush head that's designed to thoroughly capture pet and human hair.
$249.99 at Walmart (originally $419)
12
Walmart
A pair of customer-favorite over-ear headphones
Over 1,100 reviewers have contributed enough positive feedback for these popular headphones to earn a 4.3-star rating. They're Bluetooth-enabled and boast up to 40 hours of battery life, and the cushioned ears cups will help block out all the noise around you.
$129 at Walmart (originally $179)
13
Walmart
A summer-ready plaid mini skort
All of the colorways of these cute skorts — from blue denim to classic khaki to sherbert-colored plaid — are now on sale for a jaw-droppingly affordable price.
$10 at Walmart (originally $16.60)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An stylish and inviting-looking dining chair for 25% off

We Painstakingly Selected The Best Furniture From Target's Memorial Day Sale

Close

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Here’s What Experts Say About Using Ashwagandha As A Stress Treatment

Food & Drink

How To Make Coffee Shop Quality Iced Coffee, According To Actual Baristas

Parenting

6 Things Thin Parents Of Fat Kids Need To Understand

Money

The First Thing You Should Do When You Decide To Pay Off Your Debt

Home & Living

Here’s What Body Language Experts Think About Tom Sandoval’s Alleged ‘Crocodile Tears’

Style & Beauty

What Your Brazilian Bikini Waxer Knows About You, Just From One Appointment

Wellness

The 9 Biggest Signs Of Autism In Adulthood

Shopping

These Are The Comfiest Shoes That HuffPost Readers Wear While Traveling

Shopping

31 Products That Basically Worked Miracles For Reviewers

Shopping

32 TikTok Products That Are, Hands Down, Too Beautiful Not To Own

Shopping

Reviewers Say This $10 Target Bralette Is The 'Best Everyday Bra'

Shopping

Reviewers Who Call Themselves 'Curvy' Own These On-Sale Travel Pants In Multiples

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Father’s Day Gifts On Amazon That Dads Can Actually Use

Shopping

25 Products So Effective Amazon Reviewers Have Literally Called Them "Unbelievable"

Shopping

Alert! The Internet-Famous Revlon Brush Is Only $28 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

This Reviewer-Approved Luggage Is (Mostly) Under $100 On Amazon

Shopping

11 Kids’ Gifts Actually Everyone Will Like, According To Toy Store Owners

Wellness

Read This Before You Try TikTok's Latest Yeast Infection Cure

Shopping

The Very Best Father’s Day Gifts For Every Type Of Dad

Work/Life

10 Indispensable Pieces Of Life And Career Advice From Tina Turner

Style & Beauty

Tina Turner's Style Through The Years Was Iconic And Yes, Simply The Best

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June

Shopping

This Reviewer-Favorite Dyson Vacuum Is $100 Off On Amazon Right Now

Travel

17 Things Americans Say That Non-Americans Love

Shopping

We Painstakingly Selected The Best Furniture From Target's Memorial Day Sale

Shopping

24 Breathable Pants For Anyone Who Isn't A Shorts Person But Doesn't Want To Sweat

Shopping

Wi-Fi Extenders And Boosters That Will Increase The Span Of Your Internet Connection

Shopping

The Coolest One-Of-A-Kind Father's Day Gifts You Can Get On Etsy

Shopping

I Spent Hours Scrolling Tiktok To Find These 37 Elite Products

Wellness

Can You Have A Healthy Amount Of Narcissism? Experts Say Yes.

Style & Beauty

What Your Hairstylist Knows About You With Just One Look

Food & Drink

The Newest Dairy Product Is Real Milk, But It's Made Without The Cow

Shopping

I Asked A Derm How To Soothe My Irritated Allergy-Season Skin

Travel

31 Tweets About The Wildest Reasons For Flight Delays

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

How To Help Your Kids Learn To Speak Multiple Languages

Shopping

Herschel's Most-Loved Backpack Is 30% Off Right Now

Wellness

How To Write A Good Eulogy For A Funeral

Relationships

What To Do If You Don’t Like Your Friend’s New Partner