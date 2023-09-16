Walmart Has Some Shockingly Chic Office Supplies And Stationery

Walmart A notebook and pencil case from Walmart

I popped into Walmart a few weeks ago with the sole intention of re-upping my toddler’s Play-Doh supply, but my trip changed course dramatically when I passed the back-to-school aisle. The megaretailer has some surprisingly on-trend school supplies right now, and I immediately deemed it necessary to buy everything. For myself.

The lineup below is clearly targeted to school-age kids (in the store, these products were displayed alongside a plethora of rainbows, glitter, and various cartoon characters), but they’re also completely on par with what’s in stock at the artsy, millennial-centric boutiques I tend to frequent — and at much more reasonable prices.

Advertisement