ShoppingBack To School work from homeschool supplies

Walmart Has Some Shockingly Chic Office Supplies And Stationery

If you need me, I'll be in the back-to-school aisle.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPen-Gear-Journal-First-You-Dream-400-Pages-80-GSM-Paper%2F409662295&subId1=6504bc89e4b07d9e8b560eff" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="notebook" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6504bc89e4b07d9e8b560eff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPen-Gear-Journal-First-You-Dream-400-Pages-80-GSM-Paper%2F409662295&subId1=6504bc89e4b07d9e8b560eff" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">notebook</a> and pencil <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPen-Gear-Multi-Color-Retro-Grid-Design-Rectangular-Pencil-Pouch-White-and-Blue-Polyester%2F1940980369&subId1=6504bc89e4b07d9e8b560eff" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="case" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6504bc89e4b07d9e8b560eff" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPen-Gear-Multi-Color-Retro-Grid-Design-Rectangular-Pencil-Pouch-White-and-Blue-Polyester%2F1940980369&subId1=6504bc89e4b07d9e8b560eff" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">case</a> from Walmart
Walmart
A notebook and pencil case from Walmart

I popped into Walmart a few weeks ago with the sole intention of re-upping my toddler’s Play-Doh supply, but my trip changed course dramatically when I passed the back-to-school aisle. The megaretailer has some surprisingly on-trend school supplies right now, and I immediately deemed it necessary to buy everything. For myself.

The lineup below is clearly targeted to school-age kids (in the store, these products were displayed alongside a plethora of rainbows, glitter, and various cartoon characters), but they’re also completely on par with what’s in stock at the artsy, millennial-centric boutiques I tend to frequent — and at much more reasonable prices.

If you’re looking to revamp your workspace or just grab some cute accessories, get ready to stock up.

1
Walmart
An eye-catching journal
This substantial notebook has a durable hardcover with a very of-the-moment Matisse-esque print (that’s pretty enough to make me forget about the semi-saccharine quote in the center), and 400 lined pages that don’t offer writing prompts or motivational sayings — which, IMHO, is exactly what notebook should be. The pages are perforated but not flimsy, and at 6 inches by 8 inches, it’s a great size to use both at home and on-the-go.
$5.56 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A spiral-bound journal
I’m a sucker for both notebooks and florals, so this floral number does not disappoint. It features 192 substantially weighted, lined, and perforated pages; a printed cover and an inside front pocket for storage. It also comes with a page of organizational and decorative stickers, in case you want to add a little zhuzh to your writing.
$7.72 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A pop-art pencil case
I’m also a sucker for a retro Memphis print, so I couldn’t say no to this eye-catching case. It’s great for pens and pencils (obviously), but also easily does double-duty as an organizational pouch for whatever’s currently free-floating in the bottom of your bag.
$6.63 at Walmart
4
Walmart
An avant-basic planner
I like to think of myself as someone who can use a yearly planner from start to finish, but my graveyard of half-empty calendars says otherwise. Thankfully, this understated and very functional planner is so affordable that I don’t have to worry about abandoning it midway through the year.
$2.48 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A minimalist notebook to buy in bulk
I’m prone to list-making, so I always have a few miscellaneous notebooks hanging around. This 12-pack of 4-by-6 notebooks is right up my alley. The journals have simple kraft paper covers, no-nonsense ruled pages, and priced right for buying in bulk. They also remind me of Muji notebooks, which is an added bonus. Each notebook has 80 lined pages.
$13.99 at Walmart (originally $19.99)

Related

shoppingBack To School work from homeschool suppliesstationery

Before You Go

Boston suede leather

The Viral Birkenstock Boston Clog Now Comes In Fun Colors

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE