ShoppingwalmartFurnitureart decor home decor

This Walmart Sofa Is A Unicorn For Reviewers With Expensive Taste

“If you want a clean design for cheap without compromising on quality, this is for you,” remarked a reviewer of the Gap Home sofa.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Gap Home sofa available at Walmart
Walmart
Gap Home sofa available at Walmart

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Do you binge-watch HGTV episodes or flip through the pages of home design magazines dreaming about redecorating the rooms in your home? We get it. Who doesn’t want their home to match the interiors of those who have the ability to splurge on furniture, rugs, and other decor knick-knacks? Unfortunately, few of us have the unlimited resources to spend endlessly on our abodes.

Sometimes just one upgrade can transform a space bringing it all together, and we’ve found that piece at Walmart. Much more affordable than most of your fancy furniture options, this upholstered wood base sofa from Gap Home looks like it belongs in a high-end, luxury furniture store. However, starting at only $635, the couch is at least half the cost of comparable options.

$635 at Walmart

Multiple customers described finding this couch after prolonged obsessive shopping. “I spent months, MONTHS, searching for the exact right couch for my apartment. This [one] checked all the boxes,” wrote MoiraR, whose full review is below.

Adding this modern yet timeless couch from Gap Home into your place can elevate your entire living room. The fabric, which is offered in grey, navy, or white, comes in an effortless linen-inspired style. The base of the couch is made with high-quality exposed wood that’s stained in different colors depending on your fabric choice. Beyond the extremely fashionable look of the couch, it’s filled with super soft foam you’ll want to cuddle up to every chance you get.

Arranging this couch as the centerpiece of your living room will have your home looking like one of the HGTV shows you previously watched for inspiration.

Promising reviews:

“My wife likes expensive furniture e.g. pottery barn, Serena and Lilly, et al. She gets annoyed when I buy cheaper furniture to fill space before she can and I end up having to return it. She liked this couch. Worth the buy.” — John

“Really good quality and comfortable. we did research for almost 4-5 months and visited various furniture stores that could fit in to living space of townhome. Finally got nice one for good price. Easy to assemble and we were happy with it.” — Sankar

“Definitely the most comfortable couch you can get for this price. And believe me ― I looked for a while before deciding on this one. But I am so glad I did. It’s lovely, and most importantly, it’s very comfortable. I’m pleased with my purchase!!” — Cassia

“I spent months, MONTHS, searching for the exact right couch for my apartment. This couch checked all the boxes: beige, modern design, under $800, long enough to seat 3 people, and comfortable yet supportive. I also like that the seat and back cushions are reversible in case of stains or damage from pets. After waiting eagerly for the Oat color to come back in stock, I placed the order on a Sunday and it arrived by Thursday morning. Assembly was easy to do with two people but you could definitely do it on your own with a little patience. Important note: The couch is tall. I didn’t want a couch that I would struggle to get out of like a cloud-style couch, so this was a perfect fit for me and my tall husband. The legs just screw into the base so if you want to make it shorter, you might be able to swap them out with a third-party option. This couch is an absolute steal at $635. If you want a clean design for cheap without compromising on quality, this is for you!” — MoiraR

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A set of hanging vacuum storage bags

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

This One ‘Harmless’ Work Habit May Actually Be Anxiety In Disguise

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Granolas At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here’s How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Style & Beauty

There’s A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Food & Drink

Americans’ Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

Teeny-Tiny Firepits And Tabletop Torches For Even The Smallest Of Patios

Shopping

No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Shopping

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Shopping

7 Very Highly Rated Trampolines That You Can Buy At Walmart

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Travel

Don't Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Work/Life

What Trump's Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Wellness

What We Get Wrong About Death, According To End-Of-Life Workers

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Travel

8 Things Therapists Do When They're Stressed While Traveling

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already