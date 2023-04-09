Promising reviews:



“My wife likes expensive furniture e.g. pottery barn, Serena and Lilly, et al. She gets annoyed when I buy cheaper furniture to fill space before she can and I end up having to return it. She liked this couch. Worth the buy.” — John

“Really good quality and comfortable. we did research for almost 4-5 months and visited various furniture stores that could fit in to living space of townhome. Finally got nice one for good price. Easy to assemble and we were happy with it.” — Sankar

“Definitely the most comfortable couch you can get for this price. And believe me ― I looked for a while before deciding on this one. But I am so glad I did. It’s lovely, and most importantly, it’s very comfortable. I’m pleased with my purchase!!” — Cassia

“I spent months, MONTHS, searching for the exact right couch for my apartment. This couch checked all the boxes: beige, modern design, under $800, long enough to seat 3 people, and comfortable yet supportive. I also like that the seat and back cushions are reversible in case of stains or damage from pets. After waiting eagerly for the Oat color to come back in stock, I placed the order on a Sunday and it arrived by Thursday morning. Assembly was easy to do with two people but you could definitely do it on your own with a little patience. Important note: The couch is tall. I didn’t want a couch that I would struggle to get out of like a cloud-style couch, so this was a perfect fit for me and my tall husband. The legs just screw into the base so if you want to make it shorter, you might be able to swap them out with a third-party option. This couch is an absolute steal at $635. If you want a clean design for cheap without compromising on quality, this is for you!” — MoiraR