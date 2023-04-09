HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Do you binge-watch HGTV episodes or flip through the pages of home design magazines dreaming about redecorating the rooms in your home? We get it. Who doesn’t want their home to match the interiors of those who have the ability to splurge on furniture, rugs, and other decor knick-knacks? Unfortunately, few of us have the unlimited resources to spend endlessly on our abodes.
Sometimes just one upgrade can transform a space bringing it all together, and we’ve found that piece at Walmart. Much more affordable than most of your fancy furniture options, this upholstered wood base sofa from Gap Home looks like it belongs in a high-end, luxury furniture store. However, starting at only $635, the couch is at least half the cost of comparable options.
Multiple customers described finding this couch after prolonged obsessive shopping. “I spent months, MONTHS, searching for the exact right couch for my apartment. This [one] checked all the boxes,” wrote MoiraR, whose full review is below.
Adding this modern yet timeless couch from Gap Home into your place can elevate your entire living room. The fabric, which is offered in grey, navy, or white, comes in an effortless linen-inspired style. The base of the couch is made with high-quality exposed wood that’s stained in different colors depending on your fabric choice. Beyond the extremely fashionable look of the couch, it’s filled with super soft foam you’ll want to cuddle up to every chance you get.
Arranging this couch as the centerpiece of your living room will have your home looking like one of the HGTV shows you previously watched for inspiration.
Promising reviews:
“My wife likes expensive furniture e.g. pottery barn, Serena and Lilly, et al. She gets annoyed when I buy cheaper furniture to fill space before she can and I end up having to return it. She liked this couch. Worth the buy.” — John
“Really good quality and comfortable. we did research for almost 4-5 months and visited various furniture stores that could fit in to living space of townhome. Finally got nice one for good price. Easy to assemble and we were happy with it.” — Sankar
“Definitely the most comfortable couch you can get for this price. And believe me ― I looked for a while before deciding on this one. But I am so glad I did. It’s lovely, and most importantly, it’s very comfortable. I’m pleased with my purchase!!” — Cassia
“I spent months, MONTHS, searching for the exact right couch for my apartment. This couch checked all the boxes: beige, modern design, under $800, long enough to seat 3 people, and comfortable yet supportive. I also like that the seat and back cushions are reversible in case of stains or damage from pets. After waiting eagerly for the Oat color to come back in stock, I placed the order on a Sunday and it arrived by Thursday morning. Assembly was easy to do with two people but you could definitely do it on your own with a little patience. Important note: The couch is tall. I didn’t want a couch that I would struggle to get out of like a cloud-style couch, so this was a perfect fit for me and my tall husband. The legs just screw into the base so if you want to make it shorter, you might be able to swap them out with a third-party option. This couch is an absolute steal at $635. If you want a clean design for cheap without compromising on quality, this is for you!” — MoiraR