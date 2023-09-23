These Walmart Shearling Slippers Only Look Expensive

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Come cold weather, the ultra-cozy UGG slipper reigns supreme as the footwear of choice. Because everyone wants to feel warm and comfy in the colder temperatures, we know the beloved boots and slippers that originated in Australia will begin selling out in no time — despite their premium price tag.
If you’ve been dreaming about sliding your feet into plush and fuzzy UGG slippers while lounging around your house this autumn but can’t justify the cost, we’ve found the perfect alternative at Walmart.
Dearfoam’s shearling Cairns slides look as if they were designed at UGG headquarters, but are available for a fraction of the cost. Made with 100% Australian sheepskin lining, these Dearfoam slip-ons promise to be just as luxurious as the real thing.
They’re also designed to offer luxury levels of comfort, thanks to a supportive sole that’s intended for indoor and outdoor wear along with a moisture-wicking interior meant to ward off foot sweat.
These popular shoes have amassed a promising 4.5-star rating at Walmart. See what reviewers are saying about this cushy shoe below, or just scroll all the way down to nab a pair for yourself.
“These are the perfect slipper for cooler mornings down South! Plush & cozy, yet open-toed & breathable! Durable sole for walking the gardens or a quick coffee run! I’m in love!” — GeminiDaydream
“I love these slippers. They are really warm & cuddly and just slip right on. I wasn’t sure how warm they would be for slide slippers but they are great in this winter freeze. I liked them so much I ordered 2 more pairs.” — Rosey72
“Fantastic, comfortable slippers. I love mine. When I wear them with bare feet, it feels like they’re massaging my feet! They fit really well. Just a touch wide, as I have narrow feet. I would buy these again.” — Audrey