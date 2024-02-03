Walmart’s Under-$13 Version Of This Viral Handbag Is Rapidly Selling Out

“Was looking for a black low profile fanny pack that was big enough to hold my Samsung phone on my daily walk and this was it! Been using it for a few weeks now and it’s perfect. Perfect size, roomy pockets, well made and affordable! Great purchase!” — Patricia

“I don’t care that these are dupes of the Lulu brand. I just like them for their practical and cute aspect. I can fit my small wallet and iPhone 13, and key fob. The burgundy is a rich tone and of course black is a must. Perfect for running out the door.” — Odyssey

“Thought it would be bigger but turns out it’s the perfect size. It’s very comparable to another expensive name brand and looks very similar. The material is a sort of versatile material that seems sporty almost like a windbreaker material. It’s got lots of mesh pockets inside and can hold a lot. I really like the belt material it’s not cheap looking but rather ribbon looking. Fits really well across the body. I’m happy with my purchase because I couldn’t see spending $58 dollars for the name brand.” — Rach

“Great dupe for more expensive brands. Love the neutral cream color. It is small but great for if you’re just wanting to carry around few items. Thinking of ordering more colors.” — Tklein

“I love these Fanny packs! I got them in 3 colors LOL. The color is really deep, and the fabric is durable and VERY LIGHT! Four net like pockets inside. And one zip one towards your stomach when you wear it. And the outer pocket doesn’t have a zipper but perfectly fits iPhone 10.” — Diana

“Just what I was looking for! Not as big as the picture suggests. The orange is also more muted in person. The color goes with way more things in my closet than I imagined! Card holders on the inside are a nice touch.” — Hannah

“I used this instead of carrying my usual purse on a recent antiquing weekend. It was perfect.” — Effie

“i wore this over my ski coat and i loved being able to just unsnap it to take it off. love the zippered mesh compartment inside so that important things don’t fall out accidentally. great buy!” — Mindy