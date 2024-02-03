Walmart’s Under-$13 Version Of This Viral Handbag Is Rapidly Selling Out

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I feel like one day I woke up and fanny packs were literally everywhere. And along with such ubiquity comes a seemingly endless and evolving parade of shapes, sizes, colors, materials, zipper placements, hidden pockets — you’d be hard pressed to find an accessories brand that hasn’t already given us their signature take(s) on the style.
Still, even with so many options to choose from, popular opinion points us to a few clear winners. One such standout is Lululemon’s aptly named Everywhere Belt Bag. The brand offers several iterations in varying colors, materials, sizes, and strap lengths, but the core design is essentially the same (and shockingly simple): A pleasingly rounded shape, one small back pocket, interior pockets, and an adjustable strap. Thanks in part to this functional simplicity, and in (large) part to TikTok videos singing its praises, the unassuming little carryall has gained truly mass appeal, so much so that the brand often has a hard time keeping them in stock.
Given its popularity, it’s no surprise the Belt Bag has inspired a slew of copycats. Label recognition may be a draw for some, but I personally happen to love a good lookalike — and one of the best I’ve come across also happens to be one of the most affordable, too: The Athletic Works fanny pack from Walmart.
Like its luxury-loungewear cousin, the Athletic Works bag has a large zippered main compartment and a small zippered pocket in the back. It also has an additional front slit pocket for anything that requires really quick access.
At over seven inches wide and five inches tall, its size is comparable to the 1-liter Belt Bag. It’s made of a synthetic material and is designed in five colors, but with three of them already out of stock, it’s clear that this style is headed for sellout status.
Overall, tt’s earned at 4.8-star rating from 38 reviewers. You can read what some of them have to say below, or just scroll all the way down to get one of these affordable accessories for yourself.
“Was looking for a black low profile fanny pack that was big enough to hold my Samsung phone on my daily walk and this was it! Been using it for a few weeks now and it’s perfect. Perfect size, roomy pockets, well made and affordable! Great purchase!” — Patricia
“I don’t care that these are dupes of the Lulu brand. I just like them for their practical and cute aspect. I can fit my small wallet and iPhone 13, and key fob. The burgundy is a rich tone and of course black is a must. Perfect for running out the door.” — Odyssey
“Thought it would be bigger but turns out it’s the perfect size. It’s very comparable to another expensive name brand and looks very similar. The material is a sort of versatile material that seems sporty almost like a windbreaker material. It’s got lots of mesh pockets inside and can hold a lot. I really like the belt material it’s not cheap looking but rather ribbon looking. Fits really well across the body. I’m happy with my purchase because I couldn’t see spending $58 dollars for the name brand.” — Rach
“Great dupe for more expensive brands. Love the neutral cream color. It is small but great for if you’re just wanting to carry around few items. Thinking of ordering more colors.” — Tklein
“I love these Fanny packs! I got them in 3 colors LOL. The color is really deep, and the fabric is durable and VERY LIGHT! Four net like pockets inside. And one zip one towards your stomach when you wear it. And the outer pocket doesn’t have a zipper but perfectly fits iPhone 10.” — Diana
“Just what I was looking for! Not as big as the picture suggests. The orange is also more muted in person. The color goes with way more things in my closet than I imagined! Card holders on the inside are a nice touch.” — Hannah
“I used this instead of carrying my usual purse on a recent antiquing weekend. It was perfect.” — Effie
“i wore this over my ski coat and i loved being able to just unsnap it to take it off. love the zippered mesh compartment inside so that important things don’t fall out accidentally. great buy!” — Mindy