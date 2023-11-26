ShoppinghomesalesTech

Walmart’s Best Cyber Monday Deals Have Already Started

Shake off your turkey coma with these eye-opening Cyber Monday deals.
Crocs fleeced-lined <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCrocs-Toddler-and-Kids-Baya-Lined-Clog-Sandals-Sizes-4-6%2F1910306210%3Fathbdg%3DL2002&subId1=65638316e4b0827ae614c698" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="clog" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65638316e4b0827ae614c698" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCrocs-Toddler-and-Kids-Baya-Lined-Clog-Sandals-Sizes-4-6%2F1910306210%3Fathbdg%3DL2002&subId1=65638316e4b0827ae614c698" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">clog</a>, Ninja <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-Foodi-72-oz-Power-Blender-Ultimate-System-1200-W-Silver-SS400%2F571325110&subId1=65638316e4b0827ae614c698" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blender" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65638316e4b0827ae614c698" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-Foodi-72-oz-Power-Blender-Ultimate-System-1200-W-Silver-SS400%2F571325110&subId1=65638316e4b0827ae614c698" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">blender</a> system and Blackstone <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBlackstone-Pro-Series-2-Burner-22-Propane-Pedestal-Griddle-with-Hood%2F840135258%3Fathbdg%3DL2002&subId1=65638316e4b0827ae614c698" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="griddle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65638316e4b0827ae614c698" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBlackstone-Pro-Series-2-Burner-22-Propane-Pedestal-Griddle-with-Hood%2F840135258%3Fathbdg%3DL2002&subId1=65638316e4b0827ae614c698" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">griddle</a>
Experienced Cyber Monday shoppers know that Walmart is the go-to destination for deals. Thanks to the budget retailer, you can get all your holiday shopping done in one go, buying everything from trendy tech products, toys and kitchenware — all knowing you’re getting the lowest prices imaginable.

The one obstacle is narrowing down what to buy. Having literally hundreds upon hundreds of items to choose from is overwhelming and a major shopping speed bump. To help, we rounded up all the deals that Walmart just dropped in anticipation of Cyber Monday. Walmart+ members can shop right now, while non-members will have to wait until 7 p.m. to cart up these major markdowns.

Keep reading and cross off your shopping checklist for less.

1
Walmart
A fleece-lined Baya clog from Crocs ($25 off list price)
If your kids are growing out of their Crocs faster than you can acquire them, take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal on a fleece-lined winter-ready pair.
$24.99 at Walmart (regularly $49.99)
2
Walmart
A powerful soundbar ($300 off list price)
This 360-watt soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer for realistic, high-impact sound. It also promises to be user friendly and will pair seamless with any mobile device via AirPlay, Bluetooth or Spotify Connect.
$299 at Walmart (regularly $599.99)
3
Walmart
A smart Shark robot vacuum ($301 off list price)
This bagless robot vacuum is equipped with a self-emptying base that will hold up to two months’ worth of debris. It will respond to voice control via Alexa or your Google assistant and can clean for up to 120 minutes before needing to power up again. It also has night vision!
$298 at Walmart (regularly $599)
4
Walmart
A propane-powered griddle ($63 off list price)
With two separate heat zones, this 24,000-BTU griddle offers a versatile 24-inch cooking surface that comes with a hood for even more optimal heat retention. There’s a convenient storage platform for a 20-pound propane tank — sold separately — to fuel the cooktop, and two casters ensure easy portability.
$184 at Walmart (regularly $287)
5
Walmart
A folding vanity mirror with built-in Bluetooth speaker ($51 off list price)
This 15-inch high mirror features a variety of lighting modes and a speaker for listening to music or taking calls while you get ready.
$48.98 at Walmart (regularly $99.99)
6
Walmart
A 100-pound weight weight set ($110 off list price)
This extraordinarily customizable weightlifting set can be converted from a barbell into two dumbbells, and comes with a total of 20 plates for easily tailoring your workout. The entire set comes with a storage plates.
$139.99 at Walmart (regularly $249.99)
7
Walmart
A interactive magic set for preschoolers ($141 off list price)
This extensive magic set comes with a suite of “ingredients” (feathers, crystals and the like) that you can to the bubbling cauldron, which is even safe to use with a splash of water, for added vérité. There’s even a spellbook that contains six “recipes” for creating effective potions. The kit is equipped with enough lights and sounds to keep kids thoroughly entertained.
$49 at Walmart (regularly $79)
8
Walmart
A small-space air purifier ($62 off list price)
This stylish air purifier — designed to clean the air in spaces up to 400 square feet — offers timed settings and an aromatherapy diffuser for the option of adding essential oils. The three-stage filter (that includes a HEPA filter) promises to filter out 99.7% of allergens.
$89.99 at Walmart (regularly $119)
9
Walmart
Ninja Foodi 72-ounce power blender system ($118 off list price)
This versatile food processor comes with a slew of flexible attachments for blending up a variety of dishes. In addition to the main hybrid blender–food processor attachment, the set comes with two blending cups that are tailored for creating either smoothies or juices — each with their own customized lids. Six easy-to-use presets (and six distinct blade attachments) offer the ability to pulverize anything to your liking with the touch of a button.
$98 at Walmart (regularly $198)
10
Walmart
A 65” Samsung smart TV ($199 off list price)
If you’ve waited all year for Cyber Monday to buy a new TV, your patience has paid off — big time. Walmart is offering a full 68% off this 65” Samsung smart TV, which has a customer rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Equipped with 3D sound, the TV also has AI technology that analyzes a room’s lighting and adjusts the picture accordingly.
$798 at Walmart (regularly $990)
11
Walmart
A 4.8-star Shark vacuum ($150 off list price)
Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy items that you know you need but don’t want to pay full price for. If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, consider the Shark Vertex DuoClean. It’s equipped with a full-contact brushroll to pick up even more dirt that its predecessor model and a HEPA filter that keeps debris and dander sealed inside the vacuum. The nozzle is also equipped with LED lights to illuminate the dirt that you might miss under standard household lighting.
$199 at Walmart (regularly $399)
12
Walmart
A Hamilton Beach “FlexBrew” coffee maker ($49 off list price)
Know a college student or new parent who would greatly appreciate a new coffee maker? Or maybe you want a new one yourself so you’re prepared for an early Christmas morning. More than 1,000 Walmart shoppers have given this Hamilton Beach coffee maker a perfect five-star rating. It’s the perfect appliance for anyone who wants to “flex” between a full carafe of brewed drip coffee or a single-serving cup made from your favorite K-cup or pod.
$50 at Walmart (regularly $99)
13
Walmart
A fully-equipped wooden play kitchen ($56.99 off list price)
With an icemaker that lights up and makes noise and an oven, fridge and microwave that opens and closes, little ones will be mesmerized by this lifelike play kitchen. Made of wood, it’s built to handle plenty of wear and tear.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $189)
14
Walmart
A Polaroid Bluetooth pocket photo and sticker printer ($50.99 off list price)
If there’s a teen or 20-something on your list that you have no idea what to get, consider the problem solved. This Polaroid printer prints photos from your phone out right away and even has the ability to turn them into stickers. The best part? It’s small enough to bring anywhere.
$79 at Walmart (regularly $129)
15
Walmart
A LEGO Disney Encanto set ($34.95 off list price)
This 587-piece LEGO Disney Encanto set is on sale for a steal. Kids ages six and up can build Mirabel’s Colombian home that’s packed with small, thoughtful details straight from the movie, like the accordion and gramophone.
$25 at Walmart (regularly $59.95)
16
Walmart
A fast-boil glass kettle for just $15 ($9.99 off list price)
Cozying up on the couch with your favorite blanket and a cup of tea is part of what makes winter so magical — and having a reliable kettle makes it happen. This 1,500-watt option from Chefman promises to deliver piping hot water in under three minutes.
$15 at Walmart (regularly $24.99)
17
Walmart
A 20-piece cookware set for under $100 ($100 off list price)
Know someone using hand-me-down cookware? This 20-piece set makes an impressive gift. The ceramic non-stick cookware is made for easy cleanup and has a timeless design that will remain stylish for many years. It even comes with five wooden cooking utensils.
$99 at Walmart (regularly $199)
18
Walmart
A Keurig iced coffee maker ($40 off list price)
Everyone knows that one person who still drinks iced coffee even if it’s 20 degrees outside. With this Keurig coffee maker, they can enjoy their cold brew at home — or have the option to drink it hot, if they ever want to.
$89 at Walmart (regularly $129)
19
Walmart
A 7-foot Frigidaire chest freezer ($69 off list price)
If you have kids, you know that the freezer can get filled up pretty fast. Having the extra room will definitely be helpful (especially if you’ll be hosting this month) and this Frigidaire chest freezer is 20% off, so now’s the time to buy it. Putting away your food haul will be way less stressful.
$159 at Walmart (regularly $194)

