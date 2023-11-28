16 Things Under $50 You’ll Want To Buy From Walmart's Cyber Week Sale

Popular items from this list:
- A deep pocket sheet set with elastic corner straps at 66% off list price so your bedding won’t shift around during the night
- A pair of comfy Croc clogs for 55% off list price that you might never take off
- A pair of sophisticated 18k white gold-plated hoop earrings at 87% off list price studded with Swarovski crystals
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A deep pocket sheet set (66% off list price)
2
A pair of comfy Croc clogs (55% off list price)
3
A space heater that will keep you nice and warm (64% off list price)
Advertisement
4
A pair of 18k white gold-plated hoop earrings studded with Swarovski crystals (87% off list price)
5
A Jimmy Choo perfume with notes of ginger, rose and jasmine (65% off list price)
6
A Minnie Mouse activity easel (22% off list price)
Advertisement
7
An RC toy robot (63% off list price)
8
An easy-to-move diaper caddy to keep essentials close (30% off list price)
9
A lightweight, fleece Reebok jacket (33% off list price)
Advertisement
10
An indoor cat tunnel so your kitties can keep themselves entertained (65% off list price)
11
A sleek broom and dustpan set (41% off list price)
12
An easy-to-use, no-touch thermometer for getting a temperature read quickly (35% off list price)
Advertisement
13
A warm-as-can-be winter coat (68% off list price)
14
A Revlon hot air brush that dries and styles your hair at the same time (29% off list price)
15
An air mattress with a built-in pump (45% off list price)
Advertisement
16
A Gourmia air fryer (49% off list price)