16 Things Under $50 You’ll Want To Buy From Walmart's Cyber Week Sale

A Revlon hot air brush that dries and styles your hair at the same time (29% off list price)

"I LOVE this Revlon volumizer hair dryer/hair brush styler. I will admit, when I first started to use this hairdryer, I thought to myself 'This is being returned to the store' because it felt awkward to hold. After a few minutes of using it, I began to get comfortable with the styler.I have naturally coarse, curly ringlet red hair. My hair DOES NOT ever look smooth and shiny. I was sold on this purchase after five minutes of using the styler.I would suggest using some type of heat-protectant styling product whenever you use a hot appliance on your hair. I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for smooth, shiny hair." — ALASKA99