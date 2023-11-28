ShoppingFashionBeautyhome

16 Things Under $50 You’ll Want To Buy From Walmart's Cyber Week Sale

Things that are worth the money and won't break the bank.
Haley Lyndes
A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJBL-Go-3-Speaker-Portable-Wireless-Bluetooth-4-2-Watt-Waterproof-Teal%2F863748060&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="portable JBL Bluetooth speaker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FJBL-Go-3-Speaker-Portable-Wireless-Bluetooth-4-2-Watt-Waterproof-Teal%2F863748060&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">portable JBL Bluetooth speaker</a>, a pair of <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCate-Chloe-Bethany-18k-White-Gold-Plated-Silver-Hoop-Earrings-Women-s-Crystal-Earrings-Jewelry-Gift%2F848091226&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="18k white gold-plated hoop earrings with Swarovski crystals" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCate-Chloe-Bethany-18k-White-Gold-Plated-Silver-Hoop-Earrings-Women-s-Crystal-Earrings-Jewelry-Gift%2F848091226&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">18k white gold-plated hoop earrings with Swarovski crystals</a>, a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRevlon-One-Step-Ceramic-Hair-Dryer-Volumizer-Hot-Air-Brush-Black%2F54931349&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon hot air brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FRevlon-One-Step-Ceramic-Hair-Dryer-Volumizer-Hot-Air-Brush-Black%2F54931349&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Revlon hot air brush</a>, an <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCat-Tunnel-Indoor-Cats-Interactive-teaser-Rabbit-Toys-Pet-Toys-Play-Tunnels-Kittens-Rabbits-Puppies-Crinkle-Collapsible-Pop-Up-Multiple-Color-47%2F579377262&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="indoor cat tunnel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCat-Tunnel-Indoor-Cats-Interactive-teaser-Rabbit-Toys-Pet-Toys-Play-Tunnels-Kittens-Rabbits-Puppies-Crinkle-Collapsible-Pop-Up-Multiple-Color-47%2F579377262&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">indoor cat tunnel</a> and a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGourmia-All-in-One-14-QT-Air-Fryer-Oven-Rotisserie-Dehydrator-with-12-Cooking-Functions%2F281963945&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gourmia air fryer from Walmart." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGourmia-All-in-One-14-QT-Air-Fryer-Oven-Rotisserie-Dehydrator-with-12-Cooking-Functions%2F281963945&subId1=6564e79ae4b05f498ba16db3" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">Gourmia air fryer from Walmart.</a>
Walmart
A portable JBL Bluetooth speaker, a pair of 18k white gold-plated hoop earrings with Swarovski crystals, a Revlon hot air brush, an indoor cat tunnel and a Gourmia air fryer from Walmart.

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A deep pocket sheet set (66% off list price)
Thanks to its pockets and elastic corner straps, you'll never have to worry about your bedding shifting around during the night. This is a great "treat yourself" gift!

The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It's available in sizes twin–California king and various colors.

Promising review: "These are the absolute best!! Got the gray and it is a darker gray. The sheets feel like really nice material, super soft, and thin! Probably will be really good for keeping the body chill during the night. 10/10 recommend." — Somber
$19.99 at WALMART (REGULARLY $60.99)
2
Walmart
A pair of comfy Croc clogs (55% off list price)
Once you try them on, you might never take them off. They're available in women's sizes 6–12, men's sizes 4–13 and seven colors.
$24.99 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $54.99)
3
Walmart
A space heater that will keep you nice and warm (64% off list price)
Turn it on when you want to feel like you're on a tropical vacation instead of in a frozen tundra.

Promising review: "I was very happy when I plugged in my heater and surprised it instantly put out hot air, and was worried about some noise but it really is quiet. Ordering one, maybe two more, if my parents would like one." — Connie
$31.99 at WALMART (REGULARLY $89.99)
4
Walmart
A pair of 18k white gold-plated hoop earrings studded with Swarovski crystals (87% off list price)
They're available in three finishes.

Promising review: "They are radiant and a good size. Goes with many of my outfits. Love the price and shape. Great find!" — KCM
$15.99 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $125)
5
Walmart
A Jimmy Choo perfume with notes of ginger, rose and jasmine (65% off list price)
Promising review: "I got this as a gift for my mother and I fell in love with it. It's a mature scent. It's nice and elegant. I would highly recommend it to anyone." — Ruby
$38.98 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $112)
6
Walmart
A Minnie Mouse activity easel (22% off list price)
It includes a dry-erase board, alphabet magnets and two bins for storage.

Promising review: "It was very easy to put together. The instructions were clear. Would order more things from them. My daughter loves it." — Murph
$35 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $44.98)
7
Walmart
An RC toy robot (63% off list price)
The robot talks, sings and dances like a human, so your kiddo will never get bored.

Promising review: "So my 5-year-old is big into robots and cars. I got him this for his 6th birthday present and he LOVED IT! Will have to get his brother one too as they keep fighting over it." — Anonymous
$25.99 at WALMART (REGULARLY $69.99)
8
Walmart
An easy-to-move diaper caddy to keep essentials close (30% off list price)
This is great to fill with toys, diapers and bibs and keep in a room where you play most often. It's also an awesome way to transport all of the essentials if you're dropping them off with a babysitter, grandparent or nanny.

Promising review: "Fits everything I need to use as diaper caddy for downstairs (diapers, wipes, bags, powder, cream etc.). Plenty of little storage pockets and bigger compartments. Love the grey color and material. Looks more expensive than it is. Great value for money and can be easily used for other purposes later on." — Walmart Reviewer
$13.95 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $19.99)
9
Walmart
A lightweight, fleece Reebok jacket (33% off list price)
It features a hoodie and two deep pockets, and is available in men's sizes S–3X and four colors.

Promising review: "Love this jacket. Bought one for each of my boys. Wish I had bought one for myself." — Chris
$21.98 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $32.88)
10
Walmart
An indoor cat tunnel so your kitties can keep themselves entertained (65% off list price)
When they're done and you're ready for cuddles, you can collapse the tunnel for easy and compact storage.

Promising review: "Excellent activity for my 😸 kitties; they have so much fun with the colorful tunnel. They get so much joy playing with this toy. Made of fun, colorful material, easy to pack away (you won't want to), and makes cats happy too! I'm going to collect them, that's how impressed I am!" — Lynn
$10.49 at WALMART (REGULARLY $29.99)
11
Walmart
A sleek broom and dustpan set (41% off list price)
It aligns flush with the floor so you don't miss any dirt. It even allows you to clip a cloth onto the bottom for easy cleaning of your floors and windows.

Promising review: "Easy to put together after it arrived, it sweeps good, and the standing dustpan makes it easy to help teach my 5-year-old how to sweep up his messes, easier than struggling to use a traditional dustpan." — Kendra
$18.92 at WALMART (REGULARLY $31.99)
12
Walmart
An easy-to-use, no-touch thermometer for getting a temperature read quickly (35% off list price)
I have struggled through trying to drag a thermometer across a forehead and getting an error message and even trying to get a wiggly toddler to get an oral reading. Give me this thermometer over literally any other method.

Promising review: "Bought this because I have trouble working the digital ones. I am very happy with how easy it is to use and seems to be very accurate." — Olympia
$12.99 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $19.99)
13
Walmart
A warm-as-can-be winter coat (68% off list price)
This way, you'll be ready no matter what the elements bring — rain, sleet, snow or (hopefully) sunshine. It's available in sizes S–XL and four colors.
$26.99 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $85)
14
Walmart
A Revlon hot air brush that dries and styles your hair at the same time (29% off list price)
Promising review: "I LOVE this Revlon volumizer hair dryer/hair brush styler. I will admit, when I first started to use this hairdryer, I thought to myself 'This is being returned to the store' because it felt awkward to hold. After a few minutes of using it, I began to get comfortable with the styler. I also noticed my hair became extremely smooth and shiny. I have naturally coarse, curly ringlet red hair. My hair DOES NOT ever look smooth and shiny. I was sold on this purchase after five minutes of using the styler. I received four compliments on my hair from total strangers on the first day that I styled my hair with this product. I would suggest using some type of heat-protectant styling product whenever you use a hot appliance on your hair. I would highly recommend this product to anyone looking for smooth, shiny hair." — ALASKA99
$42.58 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $59.99)
15
Walmart
An air mattress with a built-in pump (45% off list price)
It'll help house the plethora of guests that grace your home come the holidays. It has an anti-slip bottom layer too, so you can expect them to have a comfortable stay. It's available in Twin, Queen and King sizes.

Promising review: "I bought this for my friend and she loves it. Very easy to inflate and just the right size." — Monet
$43.99+ AT WALMART (REGULARLY $79.99+)
16
Walmart
A Gourmia air fryer (49% off list price)
It'll roast chicken, make french fries and cook wings all with the touch of a button. There are 12 preset one-touch cooking functions, making it easy.

Promising review: "I have been using this for over a month now. I love it. It fits nicely on my counter space. It doesn't get too hot for my upper cabinet. It looks great and works great. I only have good things to say about it. Rotisserie also works well. I put a roast on it in rotation mode. It came out well. You can fit a lot into it. Cleanup has been easy compared to other air fryers I have used. I consider it a great buy!" — iwillive7jc
$50 AT WALMART (REGULARLY $99)

Before You Go

A 38-piece set of Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage containers (up to 68% off list price)

These 50% (And More) Cyber Monday Deals Won’t Stick Around For Long

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE