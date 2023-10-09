ShoppinghomeTechsales

17 Walmart Early Holiday Deals That Are Just As Good As Prime Day

Shop discounted Apple products, holiday gifts, tech, home goods and more during Walmart’s answer to Prime Day.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

These finds are all on sale for a limited time at Walmart.
Walmart
In my opinion, smart shopping means not limiting yourself to one sale or site, but combing through different ones to make sure you’re getting the best price available and finding the absolute best products to serve your needs.

These Walmart deals — part of its online-only Holiday Kickoff event from Monday-Thursday — rival the discounts on Amazon, and some goods are priced even lower than you’ll find during the Prime Big Deals Day sales on Tuesday and Wednesday. Read on for some of the best deals Walmart has to offer (remember, the event is online-only); you’ll find there’s something for everyone, including a premium compact grill, numerous smart devices, emergency gear, cozy cold weather layers and more.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A stylish yet cozy swivel chair
This chic cream swivel chair is so beloved by reviewers that it's frequently sold out — so if it catches your eye, it's best to act quickly before it sells out yet again, especially now that it's $50 off. It's made with a fluffy, soft sherpa material for ultimate coziness whether you're curling up with a book, settling in to a movie, or kicking back with your phone and some coffee. Plus, at 34 inches wide and 27.5 tall, it's compact enough to fit into smaller spaces.

It's also a more affordable alternative to these pricey CB2 and West Elm options that retail for up to almost $1,700.
$148 at Walmart (originally $248)
2
Walmart
A modern porcelain dinnerware set
This modular porcelain dinner set offers a unique, fresh look that'll elevate your mealtimes, whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a casual meal at home. Their stylish square design has the added effect of making them easily stackable, so they'll save space while efficiently fitting into your cabinets.

Plus, the collection is microwave-, dishwasher- and even oven-safe up to 450 degrees. It comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls, and four mugs. (They're also a great alternative to these square Crate & Barrel plates.)
$34.46 at Walmart (originally $48.97)
3
Walmart
A small-space propane grill with 28,000 BTUs
This stainless-steel grill sports porcelain cast-iron cooking grates and is designed to distribute heat evenly so your burgers, fish, veggies and more come out perfectly done. With over 400 square inches of grilling space, it's big enough to feed a family but its side shelves are foldable, making it perfect for folks who dream of grilling but don't have much space to spare. Plus, it has dual energy valves so you even can convert to natural gas if you prefer.
$239 at Walmart (originally $399)
4
Walmart
A popular pair of Crocs
This sporty, comfy clogs–sandal hybrid is made with Crocs' iconic lightweight cushioned foam with a retro design that'll show off your personality. They're water-friendly with ventilation and breathability built into their design, so you can kick around in them wherever you go and be sure that they'll drain away any water or debris. Reviewers swear by them at their full price, so they're a no-brainer at 40% off.
$24.98 at Walmart (originally $49.99)
5
Walmart
A Dreo portable electric heater
Get prepared for colder winter months with this powerful electric heater that's the perfect size for single rooms like offices and bedrooms. Dreo claims it extends heat up to 200% farther than traditional heaters, so your room will be cozy instead of chilly. It's equipped with multiple heating levels for customizable warmth, plus has overheat protection and a child lock for maximum peace of mind. Best of all? You can enjoy it for nearly half off.
$35.99 at Walmart (originally $69.99)
6
Walmart
A luxuriously soft microfiber sheet set
These double-brushed highly rated microfibers sheets are so soft that they claim to be even softer than Egyptian cotton. Lightweight and breathable, they're designed to be cool to the touch, making them ideal for hot sleepers, and they sport extra-deep pockets so they'll fit 14- and 16-inch mattresses. Plus, because they're machine-washable, it'll be easy to remove pet hair from them. They're a great addition to your linen closet, and you'll can even stock up on several sets at once since they're over 50% off.
$17.99+ at Walmart (originally $39.70)
7
Walmart
A Michael Kors leather bag
This chic top-zip leather bag has tons of storage space plus a unique design that'll lend extra sophistication and style to your look. Reviewers say they're obsessed with the quality of the bag, and at hundreds of dollars off, it's nothing short of a steal.
$91 at Walmart (originally $558)
8
Walmart
A 7-cubic foot Frigidaire chest freezer
A solid but affordable chest freezer can be hard to find, but this Frigidaire model is deeply discounted and dependable — plus, it's the perfect size for a garage, utility room or that extra space in your kitchen. With a footprint of roughly 25 by 33 inches, this supremely helpful spare freezer comes with exterior controls and an interior basket that helps keep things organized so you don't have to dig around for smaller items. You'll love it for bulk shopping overflow, prepping for special occasions and stashing treats and meats. (There's a larger size on sale, too.)
$159 at Walmart (originally $228)
9
Walmart
A men's long-sleeve plaid flannel shirt
You can never have too many flannels — especially when you can grab them at a discount. This button-down is made of soft, cozy cotton with thick flannel fabric and has two front pockets with button flaps for storing essentials and other odds and ends. It comes in multiple colors and men's sizes S–6XL and XLT–2XLT.
$15.99 at Walmart (originally $27.99)
10
Walmart
A self-emptying robot vacuum
If you're often too busy or fatigued to keep up with cleaning, this robot vacuum may just be the answer to your prayers — and not just because it's over 50% off. Not only will it thoroughly clean floors and carpets with its high-powered suction, but it's even able to empty itself into its dustbin that can hold weeks' worth of debris at a time.

It also maps your floor with LIDAR navigation so you can customize its cleaning to exactly how you want it: You can send it to clean a specific room or area in your home, or have it avoid certain areas at your will. It's also able to recharge itself so it won't die on you, plus you can control it by voice or app once you connect it to Wi-Fi.
$177 at Walmart (originally $399.99)
11
Walmart
A car jump starter with 27800Ah capacity
You can never go wrong with a car jump starter for emergency preparedness, especially when it's 65% off. This powerful device promises to jump start any gasoline engine or a 10-liter diesel engine in just a few minutes — and can do so 40 times on a full charge. Its cables are designed to be extra durable to help ensure they'll last you a long time, and the battery starter comes with built-in LED lights so you'll be covered at night.
$65.99 at Walmart ($189.99)
12
Walmart
An automatic water fountain for cats and dogs
This water fountain's distinct waterfall-like flow is designed to help your pets stay better hydrated. It helps keep water fresher due to its filtered water recirculation system, so your pet will have access to water that is not only better for them, but actually tastes better.
It has a 2.4 liter capacity, so it'll take care of small and medium-sized pets' needs for up to a week, letting you take one more thing off your to-do list. Plus, it promises to be extra quiet, easy to clean and low on power consumption.
$16.99 at Walmart (originally $45.99)
13
Walmart
A hardshell luggage set with TSA locks
Each suitcase in this mega-affordable set is designed with 360-degree wheels and adjustable handles for extra-easy maneuvering, plus TSA-approved locks so your valuables stay secure both in the airport and at your destination.

The collection includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch and 28-inch suitcases for checking.They each feature sturdy, water-resistant hard shells and roomy storage space so you can bring everything you could possibly need without worrying about your items getting crushed by other luggage or running out of space. Plus, the set's bright colors will make sure you won't lose track of your suitcase at baggage claim (and that no one else will make off with it without you noticing).

High-quality luggage is always a good investment — even more so at such a steep discount. The set also comes with a two-year warranty to ensure you're absolutely satisfied.
$96.99 at Walmart (originally $169.99)
14
Walmart
A 75-inch Sony smart TV
This TV offers intense colors, real-life detail and enhanced, immersive audio. It's a Google TV, too, meaning it syncs with your Google Assistant to keep all your favorite content and streaming services in one place. You can even stream straight from your Apple device. Plus, if you or a loved one are a gamer, this TV is designed to minimize lag and features exclusive Playstation features meant to improve the picture quality of your game. It can pretty much do it all — and at a staggering $500 off, it's truly splurgeworthy. (It also includes 12 months of unlimited streaming with Sony's Bravia Core app!)
$998 at Walmart (originally $1,498)
15
Walmart
Dyson V8 cordless vacuum
According to reviewers, this "amazing" Dyson vacuum can clean your entire home on just one charge. Because it's (blissfully) cordless, it won't get tangled up in your other cords and can go anywhere that needs cleaning, outlets be damned. In fact, it's light enough to be designed to hold it overhead to clean high-up places — or you can even use it as a small handheld vacuum with just a click. Even more impressive? It's designed with a filtration system that'll capture pet dander and fine dust, so it'll leave your air cleaner than you found it.
$249.99 at Walmart (originally $419.99)
16
Walmart
A first-generation Apple Watch
This smart watch can do a whole lot for such a sleek device. It lets you take calls and reply to texts straight from your wrist, track your daily fitness and health activities, make in-store purchases using Apple Pay and sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks. You'll be able to stay connected and on top of tasks without having to pull out your phone (and get stuck on Instagram or TikTok in the process).

Even more impressive, the Apple Watch can detect when you've fallen and automatically call emergency services for you. It's also able to track your heart rate and notify you when it detects irregular heart rhythms. These features alone make it a no-brainer that'll add to your peace of mind — and a great gift for older loved ones. (Note: It requires pairing with an iPhone 6s or later with at least iOS 14.)
$149 at Walmart (originally $329)
17
Walmart
A Miko air purifier with HEPA filter
If you still don't have an air purifier, now's the time to invest in this highly-rated Miko model that’s over 50% off for a limited time. This high-powered purifier is designed to filter out a whopping 99.97% of allergens, dust, pet dander and odors, with an extra-large filter that'll thoroughly clean air in rooms up to 400 square feet.

It sports three fan speeds, including an extra-quiet nighttime setting so you can have fresh air while you sleep. You can toggle between settings by just touching the control panel, making this purifier extremely user-friendly and intuitive, to boot. It also has a handy nightlight feature and an essential oil option in case you want to use it for aromatherapy while it cleans.
$57.99 at Walmart (originally $119.99)

