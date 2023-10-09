17 Walmart Early Holiday Deals That Are Just As Good As Prime Day

Walmart

A self-emptying robot vacuum

If you're often too busy or fatigued to keep up with cleaning, this robot vacuum may just be the answer to your prayers — and not just because it's over 50% off. Not only will it thoroughly clean floors and carpets with its high-powered suction, but it's even able to empty itself into its dustbin that can hold weeks' worth of debris at a time.



It also maps your floor with LIDAR navigation so you can customize its cleaning to exactly how you want it: You can send it to clean a specific room or area in your home, or have it avoid certain areas at your will. It's also able to recharge itself so it won't die on you, plus you can control it by voice or app once you connect it to Wi-Fi.