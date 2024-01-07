HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: There is no such thing as having too many shoes. There is such a thing, however, as having a spending limit — which may also explain why “too many shoes” is something I’ve yet to experience. Point is, when I find a particularly perfect pair at an even more perfect price, it’s hard to stop myself from hitting that Add To Cart button.
Among several forthcoming purchases is a chunky lug boot with an almost firefighter-esque vibe that I find oddly chic: Portland Boot Company’s double tab chelsea boot from (of all places) Walmart. I’d already been contemplating purchasing a very similar style from a few higher end brands (like Ganni, Intentionally Blank, and Everlane, to name a few); but once I found this lookalike, I (and my wallet) didn’t need to think twice.
First, let’s talk looks: It comes in three colorways—cognac with black trim, bone white with black trim, and tonal black—and I’m honestly having a hard time deciding which to purchase. The pieced lug sole, wrap-around mudguard, and heavy toe cap are surprisingly fashion-forward details for a big-box shoe; the upper is faux-leather but looks lux nonetheless; and the elastic goring gives the upper a sleekness that contrasts nicely with the heavy bottom.
These puppies also check all the boxes for wearability. “They look heavy but they aren’t, and the soles are soft and comfortable too,” wrote one reviewer — and plenty of others agree. And even though some reviewers point out size discrepancies (the majority say they run narrow and suggest those with wide feet size up), that doesn’t seem to be a dealbreaker for most. “I wear an 8, but if you have wide feet, size up to the half size because these boots are narrow. The 8.5 fit perfectly,” says another satisfied customer.
Read on to see what some other customers said about the boots, or just scroll down to nab a pair for yourself before they’re gone for good.
“I love them. They are so comfortable. They look great and are well made. Some one said that they were a really good dupe of some at Nemon Marcus. I checked and they do look better than the ones there. The only thing is you can’t tuck most pants in them. That’s not a big deal for me.I love them either way.” — Brigid
“I ordered these boots to match my bag (the color is perfect) So thankful I read the reviews beforehand, I wear an 8, but if you have wide feet, size up to the half size because these boots are narrow. The 8 1/2 fit perfectly! Don’t hesitate if you’re on the fence. These will sell out quick!” — Nanaof2royals
“I waiting a year for these to be back in stock and one day come to my suprise they were back in stock and i am happy i made the purchase and chose to be patient” — DeAndra