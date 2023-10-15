HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
My personal footwear collection is in a constant state of expansion. And since I refuse to cut corners when it comes to style (or quantity), affordability is key.
Among the pairs I’ve most recently added to cart: These customer-approved, retro-inspired jogger-style sneakers from Walmart’s house brand Time and Tru.
These low-top sneaks have details and color combinations that look very similar to several pricier pairs (from New Balance and Veja to Rag & Bone), but will set you back an unbelievably mere $19.98.
That’s right: These killer kicks cost just a few bucks more than the salad I just ordered from Sweetgreen. Even better, they have a 4.4-star rating from Walmart customers.
The rapidly-selling-out pair boasts an outsole made from a combination of rubber and flocked leather, and the synthetic upper means that the stylish kicks will be easy to clean.
The sole will give you a gentle 1-inch lift, and the interior is designed for total comfort, with a memory foam footbed and a padded lining that promises it won’t dig into your heel or upper foot.
They’re available in sizes 6–11 and in wide wdiths — although, as we’ve mentioned, inventory is dwindling and not every size is available.
They’re already sold out in two colors, and if the reviews are any indication, you may have to wait a while for a re-stock. Read up on the reviews below or just scroll all the way down ASAP to add these stylish kicks to your cart.
Promising reviews:
“SO COMFORTABLE and look just like the madewell shoes! I wear these all the time” — Ann
“I’ve only had these sneakers a week but they make me feel like I’m walking on a cloud. They’re so comfortable to walk in because of the memory foam inside. The material wipes off easy. I recommend to anyone looking for walking sneakers.” — Niecyny
“Waited 6 months for these to be in stock. (size 7 regular width) Wanted them for an inexpensive fashion neutral sneaker and they don’t disappoint. Bonus is they’re comfortable - like walking on a cloud. The toe is a bit roomier than needed but that’s part of the comfort. All in all a winning purchase, terrific price and well worth the wait.” — MK
“These shoes are so cute and affordable. I get compliments on them all the time and they’re comfy!” — Alaina
“i have been waiting for these to re stock in my size and I’m OBSESSED!!! they are so cute and so comfortable!” — MaryJo
“I love love love these I’ve bought 3 pairs! Fit so well and very comfy! I can not recommend these enough!” — Shopaholic
“Wow Im in love with these! So cute and stylish. Extremely comfortable, like walking on clouds. No blisters! The only thing is, im always a hald size smaller in any time and tru sneaker. They didn’t have my size, so i had to settle for my regular size and they are a bit lose. PLEASE REROCK THESE!!!! I wish they came in more colors as well.” — ashley
“Buy these now!! They are the most comfortable pair of tennis shoes that I have right now! I ordered a 8 wide which is my normal size and they fight perfectly. The colors are white,cream and kaki and go with so many items. They look like a high end shoe. You won’t regret this purchase!” — Karlyn