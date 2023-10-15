“SO COMFORTABLE and look just like the madewell shoes! I wear these all the time” — Ann

“I’ve only had these sneakers a week but they make me feel like I’m walking on a cloud. They’re so comfortable to walk in because of the memory foam inside. The material wipes off easy. I recommend to anyone looking for walking sneakers.” — Niecyny

“Waited 6 months for these to be in stock. (size 7 regular width) Wanted them for an inexpensive fashion neutral sneaker and they don’t disappoint. Bonus is they’re comfortable - like walking on a cloud. The toe is a bit roomier than needed but that’s part of the comfort. All in all a winning purchase, terrific price and well worth the wait.” — MK

“These shoes are so cute and affordable. I get compliments on them all the time and they’re comfy!” — Alaina

“i have been waiting for these to re stock in my size and I’m OBSESSED!!! they are so cute and so comfortable!” — MaryJo

“I love love love these I’ve bought 3 pairs! Fit so well and very comfy! I can not recommend these enough!” — Shopaholic

“Wow Im in love with these! So cute and stylish. Extremely comfortable, like walking on clouds. No blisters! The only thing is, im always a hald size smaller in any time and tru sneaker. They didn’t have my size, so i had to settle for my regular size and they are a bit lose. PLEASE REROCK THESE!!!! I wish they came in more colors as well.” — ashley

“Buy these now!! They are the most comfortable pair of tennis shoes that I have right now! I ordered a 8 wide which is my normal size and they fight perfectly. The colors are white,cream and kaki and go with so many items. They look like a high end shoe. You won’t regret this purchase!” — Karlyn