Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart

Don’t miss out on Walmart’s affordable, surprisingly stylish assortment of occasion-wear.

Cotton printed dress from Walmart
Walmart
Cotton printed dress from Walmart

With the joy and excitement of attending a wedding comes the slightest anxiety surrounding what the heck you’re going to wear. Whether you’ll be seeing extended family, your longtime best friends or just a group of coworkers, wanting to look your very best as you shimmy to “Shout” alongside your loved ones is simply human nature.

Sometimes just knowing that there are affordable, stylish dresses out there can alleviate the stress of deciding what to wear — and Walmart is an untapped and fruitful destination for flattering, confidence-boosting frocks that won’t break the bank. Ahead, we rounded up 10 pretty pieces that will keep you in a celebratory mood, whether you’re knocking back Chardonnay or running to catch the bouquet.

1
Walmart
A ruffled frock with an irresistible print
The irresistible print on this ruffled cotton poplin confection is sure to turn heads at your next event. Thanks to the matching belt, you can cinch the waist for an hourglass silhouette or leave the fit loose and easy. It’s available in sizes XS through XXXL.
$36 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A slinky red number
This slinky, fire-engine red frock is sure to make a statement at that “festive disco” wedding you’re attending in the fall. With a figure-hugging fit and a high slit, it can be accentuated with bold accessories or left unencumbered — it will pack a sartorial punch either way. It’s available in sizes XS through 3XL.
$36 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A bold print paired with sweet details
This 100% cotton frock has plenty of pretty and romantic details — a shirred bodice, roomy sleeves and scooped back with a sweet tie detail at the neck — but the bold, elevated print keeps it from entering mumsy territory. It’s available in plus sizes 1X through 4X. (You can find sizes XS through XXXL here.)
$36 at Walmart
4
A puff-sleeve faux-wrap dress
Everyone needs a breezy puff-sleeved frock in their closet. This one is available in two colors in and in sizes S through XXXL. Pair it with some platform sandals or strappy heels for an elevated look that would work for any wedding with a more casual or semi-formal dress code.
$36 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A marbled mini-dress
Available in sizes XS through XXL, this brief, flirty number comes in a slew of eye-catching prints — but the marbled black-and-white pictured here is our favorite option for a cool wedding with a fun and funky dress code.
$38 at Walmart
6
A ruffled dress perfect for a destination wedding
If you're headed to a warm-weather destination for those nuptials, it's a good idea to have an ultra breathable, casual dress in your closet. As reviewer Myopinion77 wrote: "I like this dress. I was surprised at how heavy the material is but it's much better than being thin material. It hangs well and ... is soft. It is flattering and simple but easy to dress up." It’s available in sizes XXS through XXL.
$9 at Walmart (originally $36)
7
A knot-front midi dress
If you're looking for a comfortable, long-sleeved dress that's perfect for fall weddings, look no further than this Eloquii Elements frock. It's available in sizes 14 through 28, and it comes in three pretty autumnal prints.
$34 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A crinkle column dress
Heading to a more casual wedding but still looking to make a statement? This crinkled viscose-blend column dress boasts an easy fit, but its bold silhouette and brilliant hue will ensure you stun on the dance floor. (This color is currently only available in sizes S, L, and XL, but you can find a M in the black or gray colorways.)
$32 at Walmart
9
A flirty off-the-shoulder number
This style of dress looks good on just about anyone, and it comes in two different fun, bright patterns. With some heels (or even flat sandals), this could be a perfect dress for a wedding where you're not quite sure how fancy it's supposed to be. It's also less than $25, and available sizes XS through L.
$23.39 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A fitted black sheath with an unexpected detail
This classic fitted sheath boasts an unexpected detail: subtle lace trim beneath the fitted bust. The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it splash of texture offers added elegance to an already-timeless silhouette. It’s available in sizes 1X through 5X.
$40 at Walmart
