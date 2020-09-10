HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

ELOQUII x Walmar Walmart and ELOQUII unveiled a new collection of plus-size clothes ranging in sizes 14 to 28.

The average American woman’s size is actually between 16 and 18, but it can be hard to find plus-size clothes in an industry that isn’t exactly known for being inclusive.

Fortunately, there are more and more plus-size offerings at places such as Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Torrid — a brand that only carries clothes in sizes 10 to 30. Different brands are becoming more size-inclusive — from Reformation to Amazon’s The Drop collections — and we want to tell you all about them.

Walmart just collaborated with ELOQUII, one of the more well-known exclusively plus-size clothing brands, to launch a new line of plus-size clothes in sizes 14 to 24.

Officially called ELOQUII Elements, the collection is described on Walmart’s own site as “plus-size fashion tailored for every day,” with everything from a denim jacket to distressed mom jeans. All of the pieces in the line are under $50, but most of them are actually less than $30.

“We’re excited to launch ELOQUII Elements exclusively with Walmart, making our signature fit and fashion accessible to a broader group of women sizes 14-28,” said Mariah Chase, chief executive officer of ELOQUII, in an email to HuffPost Finds. “Design, quality, fit and fashion have always been at the heart of everything we do — it’s the reason we’re here.”

If you didn’t know, Walmart bought ELOQUII back in 2018.

In an email to HuffPost, ELOQUII said that ELOQUII Elements would have four collections annually, one for each season. The first collection is for fall and features sweaters and long-sleeved dresses.

Our favorite finds in this collaboration include a polka dot shirtdress and leopard print duster. And if you want to see everything yourself, we rounded up all the clothes in the new collection below.