Walmart And ELOQUII Just Launched An Affordable New Plus-Size Line

Here's everything you need to know about ELOQUII Elements, a new line of plus-size women's clothes that are all under $50.

Walmart and ELOQUII unveiled a new collection of plus-size clothes ranging in sizes 14 to 28.&nbsp;
The average American woman’s size is actually between 16 and 18, but it can be hard to find plus-size clothes in an industry that isn’t exactly known for being inclusive.

Fortunately, there are more and more plus-size offerings at places such as Nordstrom, Anthropologie and Torrid — a brand that only carries clothes in sizes 10 to 30. Different brands are becoming more size-inclusive — from Reformation to Amazon’s The Drop collections — and we want to tell you all about them.

Walmart just collaborated with ELOQUII, one of the more well-known exclusively plus-size clothing brands, to launch a new line of plus-size clothes in sizes 14 to 24.

Officially called ELOQUII Elements, the collection is described on Walmart’s own site as “plus-size fashion tailored for every day,” with everything from a denim jacket to distressed mom jeans. All of the pieces in the line are under $50, but most of them are actually less than $30.

“We’re excited to launch ELOQUII Elements exclusively with Walmart, making our signature fit and fashion accessible to a broader group of women sizes 14-28,” said Mariah Chase, chief executive officer of ELOQUII, in an email to HuffPost Finds. “Design, quality, fit and fashion have always been at the heart of everything we do — it’s the reason we’re here.”

If you didn’t know, Walmart bought ELOQUII back in 2018.

You can find the new collection at ELOQUII as well. FYI: There are a few pieces in the collection that are only available at ELOQUII right now, such as this striped puff-sleeve top. Walmart currently has this jumpsuit in stock, while ELOQUII has a waitlist for it.

In an email to HuffPost, ELOQUII said that ELOQUII Elements would have four collections annually, one for each season. The first collection is for fall and features sweaters and long-sleeved dresses.

Our favorite finds in this collaboration include a polka dot shirtdress and leopard print duster. And if you want to see everything yourself, we rounded up all the clothes in the new collection below.

Check out all the clothes in the new Walmart and ELOQUII collaboration.

1
Faux Leather Jacket With Shawl Collar
Walmart
Find it for $50 at Walmart.
2
Zebra Print Tunic Sweater
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
3
Stripe Fit And Flare Dress
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
4
Multifloral Pleated Midiskirt
Walmart
Find it for $24 at Walmart.
5
Graphic Dot Print Paper Bag-Waist Wide Leg Crop Pants
Walmart
Find them for $28 at Walmart.
6
Graphic Dot Pleated Midiskirt
Walmart
Find it for $24 at Walmart.
7
Multistriped Sweater
Walmart
Find it for $25 at Walmart.
8
Knit Utility Jumpsuit
Walmart
Find it for $35 at Walmart.
9
Leopard Print Duster With Statement Sleeves
Walmart
Find it for $25 at Walmart.
10
Tie Waist Tunic Sweater
Walmart
Find it for $25 at Walmart. It comes in black, too.
11
Crop Sweater
Walmart
Find it for $25 at Walmart.
12
Paper Bag-Waist Wide Leg Crop Pants
Walmart
Find them for $28 at Walmart.
13
Zebra Print Fit And Flare Dress
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
14
Mom Jeans
Walmart
Find them for $30 at Walmart.
15
Polka Dot Midi Shirtdress
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
16
Polka Dot Tunic Sweater
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
17
Distressed Mom Jeans
Walmart
Find them for $30 at Walmart.
18
Leopard Print Midi Shirtdress
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
19
Ponte Leggings With Faux Leather Detail
Walmart
Find them for $30 at Walmart.
20
Floral Tie Neck Pleated Dress
Walmart
Find it for $35 at Walmart.
21
Floral Print Ruffle Detail Blouse
Walmart
Find it for $22 at Walmart.
22
Utility Jacket ith Waterfall Front
Walmart
Find it for $30 at Walmart.
23
Denim Peplum Jacket
Walmart
Find it for $40 at Walmart.
