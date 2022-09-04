Shopping

Affordable Entertaining Essentials From Walmart

Top-rated picks for dinner parties, game nights and beyond.

Pioneer Woman stackable serving bowls from Walmart.
Whether you’re hosting a small dinner party or a big backyard bash, having some serving platters, carafes and even an extra set of plates and drinking glasses can be super helpful. To that end, Walmart is a great place to shop for affordable entertaining essentials.

Thank to the budget retailer, you can find surprisingly stylish serving pieces for your next gathering without having to spend a lot of money on things you only use when guests are around. Whether you’re entertaining friends or family at your home for the first time or you’re a seasoned pro, you’re sure to find something useful at Walmart. Ahead, find 11 products perfect for your next gathering.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A 16-piece stoneware set
This rustic chic stoneware set from Better Homes & Gardens has the look and feel of handmade pottery, but at a fraction of the cost. Its neutral color ensures it will complement pretty much any home decor style, and it makes a great backdrop for whatever you’re serving. The 16-piece set includes four dinner plates, four salad plates, four bowls and four mugs.
$49.92 at Walmart
2
An embossed serving bowl set
Pioneer Woman fans will love this colorful serving bowl set curated by Ree Drummond herself. Each of the three bowls has a bright hue and unique floral pattern embossed on the surface. As an added bonus, the bowls are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and nest inside each other for compact storage.
$21.98 at Walmart
3
Glass carafes with plastic lids
Serve your favorite beverages in these easy-pour glass carafes, which come with plastic lids to keep bugs out and prevent accidental spills. Each pitcher holds 1 liter of liquid, and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.
$23.74 at Walmart
4
An iridescent, high-capacity drink dispenser
For fruit-infused waters, sweet tea or your favorite big batch cocktail, this glass beverage dispenser is sure to be a hit at your next gathering. The clear iridescent glass adds a soft, dreamy hue while still letting you see what’s inside.
$19.94 at Walmart
5
A 25-piece bartender kit
Level up your at-home bar game with this 25-piece kit that has everything you need to make drinks, plus an acrylic stand for stylish storage. It includes essentials like a cocktail shaker, two jiggers, a muddler and fruit needles for garnishes.
$39.99 at Walmart
6
All-purpose drinking glasses
Simple yet elegant, these sturdy drinking glasses with a blown square base and smooth round rim are perfect for everyday use and special occasions. They’re sold in a set of four, and each dishwasher-safe glass holds 12 ounces of liquid.
Set of four: $8.87 at Walmart
7
A porcelain cake stand
This two-in-one serving platter works as a cake stand and, when flipped over, a chip and dip tray. (Our minds are blown, too.) It’s made of porcelain and is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so if you need to heat up your queso you can do it right in the bowl.
$21.86 at Walmart
8
Tonal ceramic salad bowls
Serve fruit, salad, ice cream and more in these stackable ceramic bowls. Even when stored, they look decorative. When stacked, they look like a lotus flower.
$33.99 at Walmart
9
A bamboo cheese board
Make your own charcuterie boards and serve them in style with this handy set. The bamboo board has a convenient ledge for crackers, plus a hidden drawer stocked with mini knives for cutting and spreading cheese. There are even labels and chalk markers to help you remember which cheese is everyone’s favorite.
$27.74 at Walmart
10
A charming tiered serving tray
Ree Drummond’s casual country style meets high tea chic with this 3-tier serving tray. It’s the ideal vessel for finger sandwiches and bite-sized pastries, but you can use it to serve and display anything you want.
$24.88 at Walmart
11
An acacia wood salt box
Impress your guests with this acacia wood salt box, which is the perfect vessel for fancy finishing salt. It has a magnetic swivel lid that won’t get lost and allows you to add just the right amount of salt when cooking or serving.
$9.99 at Walmart
