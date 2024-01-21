We Found A Surprisingly Expensive-Looking Entertainment Center At Walmart

Walmart Walker Edison reeded-front TV stand

’Tis the season for a fresh start, and I personally do much better with mini tweaks than major overhauls. The first box I’ll be checking off my annual list of easily achievable life-alterations: Living room redesign. Well, not a total redesign (I did say I’m taking it easy), but I will be swapping out the largest-yet-most-boring piece of furniture in the room — my entertainment center — for something decidedly more conversation-worthy.

The room’s current vibe is midcentury minimal (so original, I know), so I’ll be sticking with that overall theme; but I do want something with a bit of oomph. And, penny-pincher that I am, I would like to keep the cost as wallet-friendly as possible. And high on my narrowed-down list of options is this sizable Scandinavian-style option from Walmart.

At 69 inches long, it’s lengthy enough to be centered under a BIG screen TV with room to spare. At 29 inches tall and 18 inches deep, it’s also spacious enough to house an extensive record collection underneath (also thanks to adjustable interior shelves). The laminated, warp-resistant MDF body is so substantial that many customers mistake it for straight-up wood, while the legs are made of undeniably sturdy steel. And the reeded, rounded-edge, 4-door front adds some unique flair to an otherwise understated piece. But the real winner is the price: At just $324, it’s not even in the same tax bracket as some very similar options from CB2, West Elm, and Arhaus (among others).

A few caveats to note: The aforementioned MDF-and-steel combo is h-e-a-v-y (“near a hundred pounds,” per one reviewer), and the assembly time (if you’re going it alone) is supposedly anywhere from 3 to 5 hours, so I suggest you bring backup. Many customers also mention that incorrectly pre-drilled holes make the doors difficult to align, so you may need to do a bit of extemporaneous woodworking to correct the issue.

